Scrapbook: Dance the Night Away

× 1 of 9 Expand Cross My Heart: Karlie and Luke worked with photographer Kelley Blake to find unique settings, such as the Triple Crossing train tracks, for their wedding photos. × 2 of 9 Expand Tropical and Traditional: The bride’s bouquet featured anthuriums, king protea and roses. “I wanted something bright and fun and colorful,” Karlie says. × 3 of 9 Expand Personal Touch: Guests were given temporary tattoos featuring illustrations of the bride and groom along with their Australian shepherd, Rue. × 4 of 9 Expand Fun Vibes: The bride paired quirky accessories with an off-the-shoulder gown from Urban Set Bride. The groom wore a plaid suit from 707 Fine Clothing. × 5 of 9 Expand Symbols of Love: Karlie designed the event invitations using Canva. Luke crafted their matching wooden wedding bands, a nod to their love of woodworking. × 6 of 9 Expand Clever Keepsake: The bride gifted her cousin Brandy an embroidered handkerchief to wipe away her tears. “I knew it would make her laugh, and she used it the whole wedding,” Karlie says. × 7 of 9 Expand Hand in Hand: The ceremony took place at 17th Street Market in front of their reception venue, Havana ’59. Tia Ballard, owner of Hello Love, officiated. × 8 of 9 Expand Treasured Trays: The reception featured delicious dishes, such as the bride’s favorite, ropa vieja, along with salmon and chicken. Sweets included tres leches cake and vegan, gluten-free desserts from Minglewood Bake Shop. × 9 of 9 Expand Party Time: Karlie changed into a colorful sparkly dress, which she borrowed from a friend, to fit the reception’s fun vibe. “Our friends love to dance,” she says about the packed dance floor. Prev Next

The couple selected Havana ’59 in Shockoe Bottom as their venue. They liked its all-inclusive approach and decor, eliminating the need to coordinate with multiple vendors. “We wanted fun and not serious,” Karlie says. “We wanted some traditional aspects of a wedding, but we really just wanted a celebration with the people who are important to us.”

Karlie and Luke also brought nontraditional aspects into their celebration. They walked each other down the aisle and opted out of reciting vows, privately exchanging marriage promises after their wedding day. Instead of a slow-paced first dance, they enthusiastically jumped and moved to the high-energy “Home” by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros.

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style dinner catered by Havana ’59 as well as a cigar bar on the upper level of the venue. The dance floor remained packed all night long. “During the reception, I would just stand at the top [floor] and watch everybody down on the dance floor having such a good time,” Karlie says. “Seeing everybody enjoy themselves was probably one of my favorite moments [of my wedding].”

Coordinator: The Dirty Blonde Stylist

Florist: Vogue Flowers

Caterer and Cake: Havana ’59

Hair and Makeup: Society 11:11