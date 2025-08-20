Scrapbook: College Sweethearts

× 1 of 10 Expand Spider Pride: The happy couple posed for a photo surrounded by friends, family and former classmates on the University of Richmond campus where they met. × 2 of 10 Expand Tranquil View: The couple posed for portraits on the lawn of The Country Club of Virginia, where they held their reception. The groom wore a chic Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a white dinner jacket. × 3 of 10 Expand Pretty in Paper: The invitation suite by English Tea Paperie included a floral liner that echoes the trim on Cassaundra’s veil and a sealing wax stamp depicting the stained-glass window at the University of Richmond’s Cannon Memorial Chapel. × 4 of 10 Expand Grand Arch: Cassaundra and Stephen took their vows inside the nearly 100-year-old Cannon Memorial Chapel. × 5 of 10 Expand Girl Squad: The bride chose an Isabelle Armstrong gown with laser-cut lace from The Wedding Shoppe in Wayne, Pennsylvania, near her hometown of Philadelphia. The bridesmaids wore dresses in hues of lilac and rose. × 6 of 10 Expand Blushing Bride: Cassaundra’s teardrop bouquet was formal yet natural, with white orchids, white ranunculus, blush and cream garden roses, and mauve astrantia by Olivera Floral Design. The Richmond-based florist specializes in unique and personal arrangements. × 7 of 10 Expand Eskimo Kisses: The groom and bride sneak in a quiet moment together during their reception, captured by photographer Kim Stockwell. × 8 of 10 Expand Have a Seat: The couple’s reception at The Country Club of Virginia was decorated using a pastel color palette and incorporated florals that mimic the bride’s bouquet. Plenty of votives and tapers added to the ambiance. × 9 of 10 Expand Opa!: Because Stephen comes from a big Greek family, he reserved time on the floor for a traditional dance with his relatives. The couple loves the timelessness of the black-and-white images Stockwell captured. × 10 of 10 Expand Raise a Glass: Stephen’s mother is a sommelier, so she helped her son and daughter-in-law with selecting a Segura Viudas brut reserva and brut rosé for their reception toasts. Prev Next

Stephen Aronson can remember the exact day he met Cassaundra Fincke — on Dec. 1, 2012, at a party at the University of Richmond. And Cassaundra remembers being so impressed with Stephen’s freestyle rapping that she jokingly said she could marry him.

After that night, the two started running into each other at the library during study breaks. “We ended up talking far more than we got any actual work done,” Cassaundra recalls. “We thought so similarly in a lot of regards but were different enough that it was interesting and exciting.” Several meetups later, Stephen finally asked her out to dinner at Pho Thien Phat, and the two have been together ever since.

After graduation, they moved to New York, and when they got engaged, they decided to get married in Richmond. “We knew we wanted our ceremony to be at the chapel on U of R’s campus, because that’s literally where we met and fell in love,” Cassaundra says.

The couple’s invitations incorporated personal touches including a nod to their ceremony site. “Chloé Minyon with English Tea Paperie was able to weave in so many details when making our custom suite,” Cassaundra says.

Following the ceremony, the bride’s parents hosted an elegant garden party at The Country Club of Virginia, another place the couple has enjoyed spending time. A spring floral theme tied the wedding elements together, from intricate lace flowers on Cassaundra’s bridal gown to the rosy-colored dresses worn by her bridesmaids.

While the wedding was black tie, the party was far from stuffy. Stephen danced arm in arm with his Greek family on the dance floor, and he also asked the band for a hip-hop beat so that he could rap for his new wife.

The couple has since moved back to Richmond, where their love story began.

Planner: LK Events and Design, Alexis Milby

Florist: Olivera Floral Design

Caterer/Cake: The Country Club of Virginia

Music: EastCoast Entertainment, Groove Motive