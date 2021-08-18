Scrapbook: Black-and-white Affair

× 1 of 8 Expand To Have and to Hold: Designed by WONA Concept, Amanda’s flowing beaded gown was purchased from Bridals by Natalie. Da’Mon’s black-and-white tuxedo is from Men’s Wearhouse. × 2 of 8 Expand Blinged Out: Amanda wore strappy silver heels by Christian Louboutin and a rhinestone tiara. The black-and-white wedding invitation suite was created through Elegant Wedding Invites. × 3 of 8 Expand Heartfelt Moment: The bride and groom exchanged personal letters prior to the ceremony. × 4 of 8 Expand Name in Lights: A personalized gobo was displayed over the bride and groom’s sweetheart table. × 5 of 8 Expand Floral Art: The creative bride made her own bouquet and the groomsmen’s boutonnieres from white roses she ordered from Costco. She also crafted the table centerpieces using faux flowers sourced from Michaels and Ling’s Moment. × 6 of 8 Expand Sweet Decoy: The couple opted for a faux wedding cake from Cake in the Cupboard; only the top tier was edible for cutting. Guests were served vanilla and chocolate sheet cake from Costco. × 7 of 8 Expand Dressed to the Nines: Bridesmaids wore elegant off-shoulder gowns ordered from azazie.com, and groomsmen wore classic black tuxedos from Men’s Wearhouse. × 8 of 8 Expand Lean on Me: Amanda and Da’Mon overlook The Dominion Club’s tranquil lake setting, which is what sold the couple on the venue, Amanda says. Prev Next

Although Amanda Beauford and Da’Mon Brown both attended Radford University at the same time, their paths did not cross until they met on Tinder in 2015. They officially began dating in 2016, and Da’Mon proposed to Amanda two years later in front of her closest family and friends at her favorite restaurant, Sedona Taphouse.

After enjoying a relaxed two-year engagement that included the purchase of their first home, the couple tied the knot during an upscale autumn affair at The Dominion Club. Their outdoor lakeside ceremony was followed by a reception inside the club’s rotunda. The traditional, elegant ballroom wedding featured a classic black-and-white color scheme with silver-and-gold accents. The couple even asked their guests to dress in black in accordance with the theme. “It just looked so beautiful with me and Da’Mon wearing white with everyone else in all black,” Amanda says.

At the reception, guests dined on hors d’oeuvres such as vegetable crudité, fig and goat cheese bites, Korean fried chicken bites, and kale and vegetable pot stickers. A plated dinner included a poached pear salad with choice of beef tenderloin, chicken saltimbocca, Atlantic salmon or wild mushroom risotto.

The couple’s favorite moment of the day was hearing their parents deliver touching wedding toasts. “There was so much uncertainty around our day and being able to have it in the COVID-19 environment, but our parents were so patient and supportive of us having the wedding of our dreams,” Amanda says. “Seeing them cry, laugh and share their love with us was literally the best moment of the night.”

Day-of Coordinator: Genevieve Haralson

Catering: The Dominion Club

Top Tier Cake: A Sweet Confession

Faux Cake: Cake in the Cupboard

Hair: Talytha Price

Makeup: Nicole Gore Artistry