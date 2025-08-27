Scrapbook: Autumn’s Embrace

× 1 of 9 Expand The Perfect Moment: Kendria McDaniel and Jelisa Lawson share a kiss as newlyweds, much to the thrill of their friends and family. The couple’s October 2024 nuptials took place at Mankin Mansion. × 2 of 9 Expand Dressed to the Nines: The happy couple posed for photos on the grounds of Mankin Mansion in Richmond’s East End. Kendria wore an olive suit, and Jelisa wore a gown from David’s Bridal. × 3 of 9 Expand All Smiles: Jelisa takes a moment to reflect on the excitement of the day as she prepares in Mankin Mansion’s ornate Summer Parlor suite. × 4 of 9 Expand Crowning Glory: Jelisa’s showstopping cathedral-length veil was purchased from David’s Bridal. × 5 of 9 Expand Game On: Kendria stands beside her best man and brother, Kenny McDaniel. Since Kendria and Jelisa played pool on their first date, it was only fitting their wedding venue had a pool table. × 6 of 9 Expand You’re invited: The couple’s invitation suite is both modern and rustic, with a perfect pop of color for a fall wedding. × 7 of 9 Expand Triple Threat: Mimi’s Mocha Treats created a decadent cake featuring layers of almond, strawberry Champagne and toffee chocolate ganache. × 8 of 9 Expand Close to the Heart: As a special memento, Kendria wore a lapel pendant to honor her late father. It was gifted to her by Jelisa. × 9 of 9 Expand Sparks Fly: Jelisa ditched her high heels for the couple’s sparkler send-off. Prev Next

Before Jelisa Lawson and Kendria McDaniel met in person, they’d spent hours on video calls and chatting online. When they finally went out on their first date, Kendria couldn’t wait to learn even more. “We met in Maryland, where Kendria was living at the time, and she brought these conversation cards,” Jelisa recalls. “So, we sat down and went through them and got really vulnerable and intimate.”

The couple discovered they both love playing pool, so after dinner they went to an arcade. “I didn’t realize how good she was,” Jelisa says with a laugh. “She kept beating me, and then we had our first kiss. I call it a pity kiss because I think she felt bad.”

Since then, the couple has been inseparable. In a short period of time, they bonded while experiencing life’s ups and downs — from skydiving in Las Vegas together to both losing loved ones.

Kendria joined Jelisa in Richmond, and the couple decided to make it official. For their wedding ceremony and venue, they chose Mankin Mansion in Richmond’s East End. “We didn’t want to have our wedding at a banquet hall,” Jelisa says. “We fell in love with the ceremony room and liked the idea of having hors d’oeuvres on the outdoor terrace. They have great dressing rooms and a pool table.”

For their wedding theme, the couple gravitated toward autumn colors. Vogue Flowers designed the florals using fall hues. Jelisa and Kendria told the wedding party to wear what they wanted as long as it was a rust or chocolate color. “Nobody lives in Virginia, so I was getting nervous that everyone was getting their outfits from the same place,” Jelisa says. “But I was so happy it actually came together really nicely.”

Kendria found a smart olive suit, complete with a playful tie and pocket square. On her lapel, she wore a pendant featuring a photo of her late father, a deeply meaningful wedding gift from her bride.

Planner: Mankin Mansion, Kathleen Fennessey

Florist: Vogue Flowers

Caterer: Champagne Taste Catering

Cake: Mimi’s Mocha Treats

Makeup: Shafonte Hunt

Music: I’m the DJ, Nate Clancy