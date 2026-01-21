Scrapbook: Ashley & Alex

× 1 of 9 Expand Hand in Hand: The new Mr. and Mrs. Taylor walked down the aisle to the cheers of friends and family. Their ceremony was held outdoors at Keswick Hall near Charlottesville. × 2 of 9 Expand All Smiles: The bridesmaids wore powder blue gowns by Samantha Smith of Abydis Clothing. Their bouquets by The Flower Guy Bron included Ashley’s favorite blooms, roses and peonies. × 3 of 9 Expand Tower of Love:The five-tier wedding cake by Keswick Hall’s catering team featured edible foil and blue and white flowers. × 4 of 9 Expand Ready To Roll: Ashley’s gown and bolero jacket were styled by her friend Michael Taylor, and her pearls were a wedding gift from Alex. Their getaway car, a Bentley, embodied the couple’s timeless elegance. × 5 of 9 Expand Pawfect Entrance: Ashley’s sister-in-law, Christa Jefferson, wore a blue floral gown as she walked down the aisle with the furry flower girl, Ashley’s beloved dog Asha. × 6 of 9 Expand Best Wishes: Alex wore a white dinner jacket to set himself apart from his groomsmen, who donned classic black tuxedos with blue bow ties by Samantha Smith of Abydis Clothing. × 7 of 9 Expand Ring Guard: Ashley’s nephew, Justus Jefferson, was one of three boys on duty as ring security. His accessories included sunglasses, an earpiece and a locked briefcase. × 8 of 9 Expand Dressed to Impress: Ashley and Alex changed into silver party clothes for their reception. Her festive dress and train were styled by Michael Taylor. × 9 of 9 Expand Happily Ever After: The newlyweds shared a quiet, post-ceremony moment in the backseat of a 1953 Bentley provided by RB Vintage Car Service. Prev Next

Ashley Jefferson and Alex Taylor met on a blind date at Richmond’s Lillie Pearl restaurant. They were set up by a mutual acquaintance, Brian Robertson, who did marketing for both Ashley’s fashion company and Alex’s law firm. “I thought it was a business lunch, but once we got there, Brian left and it was just the two of us,” Alex recalls. “I wasn’t expecting to meet the love of my life.”

Almost exactly two years from that propitious meeting, the couple wed at Keswick Hall near Charlottesville. “I was a first-time, 40-year-old bride,” Ashley says. “I hadn’t planned for any of it. Life was just life-ing, and I fell in love.”

For the big day, they chose the theme “Brunch Under the Stars,” hosting an elegant outdoor wedding and serving brunch (Ashley’s favorite meal) for dinner. To represent the night sky, they asked the men attending to wear black, and to symbolize a springtime brunch, they asked the women to wear pink and blue.

The day started off without a hitch until there was a sudden health scare. While buttoning Ashley’s wedding gown, her aunt collapsed. A prompt 911 call saved her life. “We immediately went into prayer mode and thought about canceling,” Ashley says. “Two of my bridesmaids left with her, but the consensus from the family was that she’d want us to go on with the ceremony. Our vows were even more emotional, and there was just so much love all around.”

With promising updates from Ashley’s cousins at the hospital, the newlyweds celebrated with friends and family at the reception. They changed into their party clothes and danced under the stars.

“Thankfully, with my aunt being OK, it ended up being the best day of my life,” Ashley says. “The whole day is a reminder that you literally never know what will happen.”

