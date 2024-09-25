Scrapbook: Afternoon Brunch Party

× 1 of 9 Expand Rooftop Romance: Chanel and Taddy took photos at Common House’s rooftop bar. The bride’s lace gown, which features a low back, and veil were from Avenir Bridal Boutique. The groom’s suit was from Men’s Wearhouse. × 2 of 9 Expand Fresh Touch: Guests sat at family-style tables for the reception in Union Hall. In addition to floral centerpieces, the tables were decorated with peppers and tomatoes. “Taddy and I love fresh veggies, and wanted to bring nature into the space,” Chanel says. × 3 of 9 Expand Beaded Bliss: Chanel purchased this celebratory seed bead purse from online marketplace Poshmark. Taddy designed her engagement ring, which features an Ethiopian fire opal. Paired with the two matching bands, the bride’s ring trio represents the couple’s past, present and future. The groom’s wedding band is silver. × 4 of 9 Expand Stylish Pair: The bride and groom took photos in the Common House library after doing their first look. “I was so happy we could have that time together,” Chanel says. × 5 of 9 Expand Say Cheese: The ceremony space was transformed into an open-air photo booth (provided by Richmond Photobooth) for guests during the reception. × 6 of 9 Expand Flower Power: The bridesmaids wore velvet dresses from Baltic Born. Their bouquets, along with the bride’s, featured amaryllis, locally grown chrysanthemums and amsonia. × 7 of 9 Expand Husband and Wife: The newlyweds were all smiles after saying their vows. The exposed brick wall was decorated with hanging carnations in lieu of a formal altar. × 8 of 9 Expand Love is Calling: Chanel’s mother found an antique rotary phone to decorate the reception space. The small marquee board beside the phone echoes the Stevie Wonder song titled “I just called 2 say I <3 you” because the couple were in a long-distance relationship when they first started dating. × 9 of 9 Expand Sweet Tooth: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe made the couple’s wedding cake as well as several flavors of cupcakes (candied sweet potato, bourbon-pecan, gingerbread and corn muffin) and vanilla toffee cheesecake tarts. Prev Next

Chanel Gray met Taddy Ternh while on a service trip in New Orleans in 2008. The pair began dating a year later and got engaged in 2023. Though the pair doesn’t reside in Richmond, Chanel is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and wanted to host their wedding in the River City.

After touring several venues, the couple selected Common House Richmond. “As soon as we walked in, we felt a warmth and intimacy to the space,” Chanel says. “We loved the exposed brick and midcentury modern design.” They said their vows in the courtyard before moving inside to Union Hall for a brunch-themed afternoon reception. “We knew we wanted to do something casual during the day, so we chose to have a wonderful brunch with family and friends,” she says.

Guests dined on crab cake deviled eggs, croissant breakfast sandwiches (scrambled eggs, white cheddar and pepper jam) and hot honey chicken and waffles. There was a pastry bar with almond croissants, chocolate chip scones and biscuits, and a signature apple ginger fizz mocktail made with ginger beer and apple juice.

The couple shared a sweet first look the morning of their nuptials. “We got to spend some time together before the wedding, and it was just awesome,” Chanel says. After the big day, they retreated to a cabin in the mountains for a minimoon.

Coordinator: Jessica Hill, Dear Summer Events

Florist: FIELD Floral Design

Caterer: Common House Richmond

Dessert: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe