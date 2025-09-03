Scrapbook: A Family Fairytale

× 1 of 8 Expand Magical Moment: Walker dipped Maddie for a kiss in a sea of bubbles as their friends and family clapped. × 2 of 8 Expand Something Borrowed: Maddie’s wedding gown from designer By Watters was a loan from her best friend, who wore the dress during her own wedding several years prior. × 3 of 8 Expand Something Old: Maddie was sure to include her heirloom mother-of-pearl and lace fan on her wedding day, which both her mother and grandmother carried down the aisle rather than a bouquet. × 4 of 8 Expand Reflections of Love: The grounds of The Mill at Fine Creek provided picturesque photo opportunities, particularly as the couple walked the granite rocks bordering the brook. × 5 of 8 Expand Rust-ic Wedding: Maddie searched for the perfect hue of terra cotta for the bridesmaids’ dresses, which coordinated with the groomsmen’s ties. × 6 of 8 Expand Pops of Color: For a fresh take on fall, the bride’s waterfall bouquet by Vogue Flowers featured garden roses, ranunculus, lisianthus, mums, fern fronds and eucalyptus. × 7 of 8 Expand Just the Guys: The groom and his groomsmen shared a laugh and an embrace at the stone ruins of the 290-year-old gristmill that once stood at The Mill at Fine Creek location. × 8 of 8 Expand Precious Mementos: Walker wore a silver Bali chain gifted to him by his mother, who died just months prior to the wedding. His watch was a dating anniversary gift from Maddie, and his cologne was the same scent he wore when the couple first met. Prev Next

Shortly after moving to Richmond from Boston in 2011, Maddie Wyse met Walker Briggs through her cousin. “I thought, ‘Oh, he’s adorable,’” Maddie recalls. “I knew the minute I met him, he’s my person. He’s my best friend in the whole world, and I got really blessed our paths crossed.”

The couple dated for eight years and then got engaged in the Appalachian Mountains. But then the pandemic hit, and Maddie found out she was pregnant. “All of the plans just got thrown up in the air,” she says.

A few years later, now with a toddler, Maddie discovered she was expecting again. “We had been intending to get married, so we knew it was time,” she says.

When Maddie and her mom visited The Mill at Fine Creek in Powhatan, they immediately fell in love. “It was literally a one-stop shop,” she says. “Everything from start to finish was easy, and we were able to book quickly.”

Maddie was also drawn to the venue for its natural beauty, towering trees and granite creek bed. She and Walker love spending time outdoors, especially in the fall with the leaves changing.

The couple wanted their wedding to be family friendly, especially for their daughter, Riley, who was 2 when they exchanged vows. “Kids are so fun at weddings and bring that extra element of life and excitement,” Maddie says. “Not only are kids obsessed with bubbles, they’re also fun and whimsical.”

At the wedding reception, Walker announced baby Jordan’s 2024 arrival, making the day even sweeter. Their wedding photographer, Kylie Hinson, has since returned to capture the new Briggs family of four.

Planner/Caterer/Cake: The Mill at Fine Creek

Florist: Vogue Flowers

Hair: Makeup by Holly Beauty Partners