Morning Matrimony

× 1 of 7 Expand Golden Hour: The bride wore a fit-and-flare gown from Church Street Bridal in Lynchburg, accessorized with a rhinestone headband worn by her great-grandmother at her 1920s wedding. The groom wore a charcoal suit from Men’s Wearhouse. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 2 of 7 Expand Tranquil Setting: Jenny fell in love with Polegreen Church’s open-air sanctuary outlined by white frame windows, supports and rafters (the original church was destroyed in a fire during the Civil War). (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 3 of 7 Expand Nostalgic Notes: Jenny’s pink sapphire engagement ring and her and Rome’s wedding bands were photographed atop a letter that her grandfather wrote her grandmother on their first wedding anniversary while he was in the Navy. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 4 of 7 Expand Flash Dance: The wedding party surprised their guests with a choreographed flash mob dance to “Turn Down for What” by DJ Snake and Lil Jon immediately after the ceremony. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 5 of 7 Expand Pretty Pastries: The couple cut a special edition geode mini cake custom made by Sweet Fix just for them. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 6 of 7 Expand Old-Fashioned Ways: The bride, her bridesmaids, and several friends and family members participated in a traditional Southern charm pull with a small cake made by one of her friends. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) × 7 of 7 Expand Sweet Tooth: During brunch, guests enjoyed gourmet cotton candy from Sugar Soirée. “I really wanted our wedding to be nontraditional — like nothing anyone had ever seen,” Jenny says. (Photo by Kimie James, IYQ Photography) Prev Next

As a wedding photographer herself, Jenny McQueen knew she wanted to have a wedding that was unlike anything she had photographed before. She and the groom, Rome Jackson (who later took the bride’s last name), met while bartending at the Richmond Marriott downtown. After four years of dating, he proposed during brunch at The Sidewalk Cafe, the same place where they had their first kiss.

Their brunch ended up serving as an inspiration for their wedding theme — Jenny and Rome opted for a fall morning ceremony followed by a delicious brunch reception at Polegreen Church in Hanover County. Guests were served coffee at the start of the ceremony, and during the reception, they dined on a selection of traditional soul food favorites from Mama J’s — including shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles — while enjoying bloody marys and mimosas.

Their color scheme of ivory, burgundy, pink and gray was reflected in the bride’s seasonal bouquet and the flowy, two-piece ensembles worn by her bridesmaids. A friend of Jenny’s sister is a talented crochet artist, so the couple incorporated many of her handmade items into their decor, such as coffee-cup cozies, stuffed hearts for the floral arrangements and comfy throws for guests to use.

One of the bride’s favorite moments of the day was taking photos with her new husband after the reception when most of the guests had left. “Visual aesthetics really mattered to us — the wedding was basically timed and planned around the natural lighting,” she says. “After the reception ended, we had this beautiful Golden Hour look that we got to enjoy in this intimate setting, just the two of us.”

Catering: Mama J’s

Florist: Erica Hutchison, Black Creek Flowers

Desserts: Sweet Fix (bride and groom’s cake),Sugar Soirée (cotton candy),Café Zata (doughnuts)

Planner: Richmond Bridal Consulting

Hair: Lou Stevens Glam Squad

Makeup: Dayna Cobb

Flash Mob Choreographer: Casey Allison, Art in Motion Richmond Dance Academy