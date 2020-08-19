Scrapbook: Bohemian Sanctuary

× 1 of 8 Expand On Top of the World: The couple took this dramatic photo standing beneath the iconic Mediterranean-style dome that tops the Hofheimer Building. “It looks like we’re not even in Richmond,” Reginald says. × 2 of 8 Expand Walk the Line: Rachel took pre-ceremony bridal photos at the Graduate Richmond hotel. Handmade using vintage lace, her fitted gown is from Saldana Vintage, and her handmade sandals are from Michael Grey Sandal Factory. Her bouquet contained succulents, blushing bride proteas, garden roses and orlaya. × 3 of 8 Expand All Dressed Up: Reginald’s mother pinned his succulent boutonniere to his lapel. A dusty pink tie from The Tie Bar accented his Banana Republic suit. × 4 of 8 Expand Check This Out: Reginald and Rachel printed their seating chart, place cards and signature cocktails list on library cards using a typewriter, as a tribute to Rachel’s career as a school librarian. The lush centerpieces consisted of assorted greenery. × 5 of 8 Expand DIY Dolls: The quirky cake toppers were handmade and painted by the couple. “It was hard to find interracial cake toppers that looked like us, so we decided to make them ourselves,” Reginald says. They cut into a hummingbird cake from WPA Bakery and served guests vanilla cupcakes, also from WPA Bakery. × 6 of 8 Expand Happy Hour: Rachel enjoyed a Moscow mule as Reginald admired his bride. Sarah Boyle with Olivera Floral Design created the living plant wall behind the couple. × 7 of 8 Expand Letter Art: Rachel handwrote a welcome message on the chalkboard at the Hofheimer bar to match the lettering on their wedding invitation. × 8 of 8 Expand Natural Elements: Both Reginald and Rachel’s wedding rings are rose gold, so they incorporated rose gold napkins into their table settings. They added stick-on numbers to succulent planters to create DIY table numbers. Prev Next

Rachel Green and Reginald Chapman, the latter a founding member of No BS! Brass Band, met in 2015 through a mutual friend, Chapman's bandmate. After dating for two years, they moved to Illinois together to complete their graduate degrees. In 2018, the pair planned a trip to visit the Grand Canyon, where Reginald intended to propose to Rachel. But an unexpected out-of-town work trip for Reginald foiled those plans, so instead, he proposed in their living room at 6 a.m. before leaving for his flight.

While still in Richmond (the couple now make their home in Brooklyn, New York), Reginald and Rachel lived in Church Hill and often took walks around Libby Hill Park. They chose the scenic location for their intimate outdoor ceremony. For their reception at the Hofheimer Building, the couple took advantage of the venue’s “blank slate” to create a minimalist bohemian sanctuary decorated with tons of natural greenery, including a living plant wall that served as the evening’s backdrop.

Guests dined on Asian-themed delicacies from Peter Chang, including dry-fried eggplant (the couple’s favorite), Golden Mountain Chicken and Kung Pao Shrimp. Unique signature cocktails included Something Old, a classic old fashioned; Something New, a twist on a tequila sunrise; Something Borrowed, Straight From Moscow (mule); and Something Blue, a blueberry gin lemonade.

The couple agreed that one of their favorite moments from the reception happened when Rachel’s best friend started a toast — and other guests followed. “It was really cool that everyone participated,” Rachel says. “Reginald’s cousins even invited me to be in their ‘cool cousin club.’ [Laughs] It was such a sweet moment.”

Planner, Florist and Decor: Olivera Floral Design

Catering: Peter Chang, Scott’s Addition

Desserts: WPA Bakery

Hair: Emily Borgo, Flourish Hair Studio