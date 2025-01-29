Pop the Champagne

× 1 of 4 Expand Tom Pritzl and Kathryn Zawadzki in front of The Byrd Theatre in Carytown × 2 of 4 Expand Drinks at Three Notch’d RVA Collab House × 3 of 4 Expand Cones and puppy love at Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. × 4 of 4 Expand Patio time at Union Market Prev Next

Tom Pritzl and Kathryn Zawadzki wanted their engagement photo shoot with Linda Spencer of Awesomesauce Photography to reflect their everyday lives, so they chose their favorite and most frequented locales around the city. “It’s where we met, where we fell in love, where we live,” Kathryn says. “It just makes sense to have Richmond be the backdrop of this part of our love story.”

They captured a few images in Church Hill, where the couple resides with their golden retriever, Teddy. The pair also wanted to highlight some of Richmond’s most notable spots. “There’s nothing more iconic and longstanding in Carytown than The Byrd Theatre,” Kathryn says.

After meeting on a dating app in 2019, Tom and Kathryn quickly connected over a mutual love for travel, live music and the local restaurant scene. They are always looking for new places to try. “My favorite conversations in Richmond start with, ‘Have you tried?’ or, ‘Have you heard of?’” Tom says.

The couple got engaged in July 2023 in Asheville, North Carolina, during a photo shoot at a flower farm. They’re planning their August 2025 wedding for Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada.

For a donation to The Byrd, the duo’s names and wedding date were displayed on the marquee. “It was so cool to drive down there,” Kathryn says. “Like, ‘Oh, that’s us.’”

As they popped Champagne in front of the theater, onlookers congratulated them. “People across the street at Bev’s Ice Cream were watching and cheering,” Kathryn says. “It was just quintessential supportive Richmond vibes.”