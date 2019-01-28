Ballroom Blitz

× 1 of 7 Expand Blushing Bride: The bride fell in love with the second dress she tried on at Urban Set Bride, despite not thinking she would like a “poufy” dress. “After that one, nothing else felt like it,” Nikki says. “I knew it was the one.” × 2 of 7 Expand Grand View: The reception decor complemented the stunning aesthetic of The Virginia Ballroom, with dazzling mood lighting by Lighting Professors and a gobo bearing the newlyweds’ names. × 3 of 7 Expand Walk Tall: The groomsmen wore light gray suits from Men’s Wearhouse with blush ties. “I remember laughing with everyone and hoping it would turn out to be a good photo, and now it’s one of my favorites,” Darrius says. × 4 of 7 Expand Tower of Power: The couple’s four-tier cake from Sweet Fix featured two flavors: almond Biscoff cake with vanilla buttercream icing and strawberry cake with lemon buttercream icing. × 5 of 7 Expand Heartfelt Remarks: Nikki’s son, Christian, who was 11 years old at the time of the wedding, gave an off-the-cuff speech at the reception about his relationship with his new stepfather, Darrius. × 6 of 7 Expand Squad Goals: Nikki had two maids of honor (pictured on either side of her) and three bridesmaids, who all wore navy sequined dresses from the former Alfred Angelo Bridal. × 7 of 7 Expand Shining Star: The bride chose glamorous accessories to match the beading on the bodice of her gown. Prev Next

Nekeisha “Nikki” Walker and Darrius Raiford first met as employees at the same company in St. Louis, Missouri. But as the months went by and the daily flirtations increased, the pair became more than friends. In 2015, they flew to Chicago to prepare to fly to Europe for a Mediterranean cruise with family. Darrius surprised Nikki by renting a romantic cabin outside the city and popping the question. Nikki, of course, said yes.

Originally from Richmond and planning to move back one day, the couple decided on an upscale affair at a classic downtown venue, The John Marshall Ballrooms. After walking down a white rose petal-lined aisle and exchanging vows in The Marshall Ballroom, the reception began in The Virginia Ballroom, where guests danced under three crystal chandeliers. The space was decorated in shades of rose gold, navy, ivory and blush, and the lighting changed throughout the event to transform the mood.

The menu for the evening featured a cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres including bacon-wrapped scallops, bruschetta, baked goat cheese and mini crab cakes. The main course was a choice of boneless beef short rib, panko-crusted chicken breast or vegetarian ravioli, all served with Gruyere scalloped potatoes and a vegetable medley.

When the bride went upstairs to get her dress bushelled after the ceremony, she took a moment to gaze down at the cocktail hour festivities from the ballroom’s wraparound mezzanine balcony. “It was an overwhelming feeling of love to see all of our friends and family there, celebrating our marriage,” Nikki says.

Wedding Coordinator: XtraOrdinary Events LLC

Catering: The John Marshall Ballrooms

Cake: Sweet Fix

Florist: Flowers Make Scents

Makeup: Shelly Jones, MayaMonique MUA

Hair: Ericka Carr, Ericka’s Vision Unlimited

DJ: DJ Lonnie B