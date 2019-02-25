Love in Bloom

× Expand Anna and Andrew Chu share a special moment beneath a cherry tree in Byrd Park. (Photo by Kate Ignatowski)

“Honestly, I think we’re the least ‘themed’ people on the planet,” Anna Chu says of her wedding to husband Andrew. “It was a low-key weekend, all things considered.”

The couple first saw each other during their first days at a new job in Dallas, during on-boarding training. They didn’t officially meet until a month and a half later, then Anna asked Andrew out for a drink after confirming that he was, indeed, single. And so their low-key love story began.

The Chus wanted their wedding day to be as low-stress as possible, with a relaxed, intimate, shake-off-the-small-stuff vibe. Case in point: Someone pulled the fire alarm during their reception at Havana '59.

“So there’s a picture of Anna, in her wedding dress, sitting on a fire truck,” Andrew says.

Anna, a self-proclaimed Type-A personality who loves a good DIY project, created as much as she could for the wedding. The couple hired professionals to handle what Anna could not, and the pros exceeded their expectations, they say.

Andrew had a special moment when he and his soon-to-be wife were taking pictures with photographer Kate Ignatowski under a blooming cherry tree in Byrd Park. People passing by were slowing down, waving and congratulating the happy couple, and it hit him: This is the first time the public had seen them together on their wedding day.

Anna remembers that moment, but adds, “What was actually happening there was that Andrew was telling me really terrible jokes, and he may or may not have been making a Chewbacca voice at one point,” she says.