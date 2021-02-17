Scrapbook: Backyard Brunch

× 1 of 9 Expand Grand Display: The couple’s florist, Sarah Peters, was assisted by a friend from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in putting together the large arrangements on either side of the ceremony archway, which was custom-built by a former colleague of Kathryn’s. × 2 of 9 Expand Pretty in Pink: Kathryn’s engagement ring from William Jeffrey’s Jewelers was engraved with a special message: faith, hope and love. Photographer Karen Gage provided the velvet box for this photo. × 3 of 9 Expand Floral Dreams: Kathryn’s handmade bouquet featured peonies, hydrangea, roses and white stock. A ribbon with a special charm was tied around the stems. × 4 of 9 Expand Sweet Citrus: After enjoying cantaloupe sangria at a local restaurant, the couple decided to incorporate bright tones of orange and pink into their wedding color scheme. Their Fat Rabbit wedding cake — an olive oil cake with blood-orange curd — reflected this choice in both color and flavor. × 5 of 9 Expand Girl Power: Kathryn’s daughters wore bridesmaid dresses from Lulus. Kathryn’s fitted gown with off-the-shoulder lace sleeves was purchased at Tiffanys Bridal. × 6 of 9 Expand Gotta Have That Funk: Chris wanted something “funky” as his boutonniere flower, so the couple chose a bright orange button mum with Thai basil. His light-blue suit and matching orange tie are from Dillard’s × 7 of 9 Expand Husband and Wife: Friends of the couple made the colorful ribbon streamers that guests waved as the newlyweds walked down the aisle. Kathryn’s brother served as the ceremony officiant. × 8 of 9 Expand Gourmet Munchies: A smoked-salmon platter included caper aioli, pickled deviled eggs, pickled onions, radishes, olives and other tasty treats. × 9 of 9 Expand Work of Art: Kathryn’s friend Charity Hundley styled her hair, and Kathryn’s oldest daughter did her makeup. The background of the photo is a painting that hangs in the couple’s bedroom. Prev Next

After meeting online in 2019, it didn’t take long for Kathryn Corbett and Chris Rhoden to fall in love. The coronavirus pandemic foiled Chris’ plan to propose to Kathryn in March at Carytown’s Can Can Brasserie, the location of their first date. Instead, he popped the question at the couple’s Short Pump home over brunch with Kathryn’s daughters, Lindsay and Allison Corbett.

Chris and Kathryn so enjoy brunch that they decided to have a brunch-themed, intimate outdoor wedding at their home. The couple enlisted the talents of friends and family members to host a colorful DIY backyard celebration: A former coworker of Kathryn’s built their ceremony arch, a friend who works at the Richmond Symphony coordinated a three-piece string ensemble, and a friend’s mother — a master gardener and floral arts instructor at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen — arranged the flowers.

After a small ceremony, the couple and their guests enjoyed an array of food platters that included a mixed summer salad with grilled watermelon, Hanover tomato quiche with bacon jam, smoked salmon with pickled vegetables, and jalapeno cornbread muffins. “We are huge foodies, so the menu was really important to us,” Kathryn says. “Everything was delicious, and the presentation was beautiful.”

Family is everything for the happy couple, so they were overjoyed to involve their adult children in the ceremony. Chris’ son attended virtually via webcam, and Kathryn’s daughters served as bridesmaids. “My oldest daughter gave a toast, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house,” Kathryn says. “She's a little bit on the shy side, but she nailed it. I cry every time I watch the recording.”

Florist: Sarah Peters

Caterer: Kyle Midgett, Compass Group

Cake: Fat Rabbit Cakes

Hair: Charity Hundley, Ceco Studio