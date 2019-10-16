Scrapbook: Jenna & Greg

× 1 of 6 Expand Classic Setting: Jenna’s glamorous gown from Urban Set Bride featured detailed beading on the bodice and a ruffled tiered skirt. Greg’s navy suit and tie were from Alton Lane. × 2 of 6 Expand Every Dog Has His Day: During the ceremony, Jenna and Greg included their rescue dog, Trip, who wore a navy bow tie from Etsy. In lieu of favors, the couple donated to Midlothian’s Sanctuary Rescue in Trip’s honor. × 3 of 6 Expand All in the Details: Greg and Jenna each wore a pin made from a grape soda bottlecap as an ode to one of their favorite movies, Walt Disney/Pixar’s “Up.” Jenna also incorporated photo charms of her grandparents on their wedding days into her bouquet. × 4 of 6 Expand Let the Night Begin: The couple toasted each other and their guests in celebration after Jenna’s parents delivered an opening speech. × 5 of 6 Expand What’s in a Name?: Because of the small number of guests, Jenna was able to order personalized wooden placecards from Etsy bearing each guests’ name. “It was a cute touch that each person could take home at the end of the night,” she says. × 6 of 6 Expand Edible Art: The couple’s eye-catching cake, made by Brenner Pass Pastry Chef Olivia Wilson, featured vanilla and chocolate cake with vanilla bean buttercream icing, chocolate crumble, chocolate ganache and a salted caramel drip finish. Prev Next

Jenna Miller and Greg Koehler met while both working at P.F. Chang’s in Stony Point Fashion Park. Years later, they reconnected online and began officially dating in 2014 after meeting for coffee at Lamplighter Coffee Roasters. Two years later, Greg proposed to Jenna in the living room of their home in Scott’s Addition.

The couple’s affinity for cozy settings inspired them to opt for a wedding with only 30 guests. “Even though we had to cut back on our guest list, it was such a great decision because we were able to connect with all of our guests while still spending time with each other,” Jenna says. They also went against the norm by selecting a warm autumn Wednesday for their nuptials (the bride is a nurse who usually works weekends). The couple’s simple yet elegant ceremony took place in the outdoor garden of the Virginia House, which Jenna describes as “a fairy tale in the middle of Richmond.”

After the ceremony, Greg and Jenna invited their guests to an intimate candlelit dinner at their favorite restaurant, Metzger Bar & Butchery in Union Hill. The menu for the evening featured an arugula salad with roasted butternut squash followed by a selection of beer-brined pork chops, braised short ribs or chicken schnitzel. The minimalistic decor for the evening included garlands of greenery with pink and white roses to complement the restaurant’s neutral interior.

The bride described her favorite moment as walking down the aisle with her father and seeing Greg’s eyes light up as she approached. The groom added that he also enjoyed the arrival of guests at their reception. “We got to talk with people whom we hadn’t seen in a while and really enjoy ourselves now that the stress of the day was over,” he says. “It was so wonderful to share that with everyone.”

Planner: CCS Events

Catering: Metzger Bar & Butchery

Cake: Olivia Wilson, Brenner Pass

Florist: Tommy’s Garden

Hair and Makeup: BRIDEface Richmond