A Day Worth Repeating

× 1 of 7 Expand Timeless Style: “I loved the feeling of simplicity and ease,” Jean says of her flowy bridal gown from Reformation. Josh’s suit is by John Varvatos from Nordstrom Rack. × 2 of 7 Expand A Little Sheepish: Seven Springs is home to a flock of Hog Island sheep. “The morning of the wedding, I took a walk around the property by myself, and I stopped to say hello to the animals,” Jean says. × 3 of 7 Expand All in the Details: The table centerpieces included tall candles in hurricane vases and seasonal flowers. × 4 of 7 Expand Picture Perfect: Jean’s two matrons of honor, her best friends from high school, wore dresses made of the same material but purchased at different locations, BHLDN and Rent the Runway. Jean’s brother, Jacob, owner of Walters Woodworking & Construction in Fredericksburg, built the arbor for the ceremony. × 5 of 7 Expand Pretty in Pink: Jean and Josh cut into a vegan naked vanilla cake with vanilla icing and pink floral toppings from Fredericksburg-based Foode. × 6 of 7 Expand Hometown Glory: Guests’ escort cards, hung on a clothesline outside the tented reception, featured photographs taken by the couple around their Brooklyn neighborhood. × 7 of 7 Expand Keeping the Beat: Music is very important to the couple, who created the evening’s playlist. They chose “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry & The Pacemakers for their first dance. Prev Next

Brooklyn residents Jean Walters and Josh Jones met through friends at a musical improvisation show in New York City’s East Village. When the group went out for drinks afterward, the pair discovered a shared love for the 1993 comedy film “Groundhog Day,” and “the rest is history,” Jean says. Five years later, Josh proposed during a trip to Paris.

Though Josh and Jean live in New York, most of their friends and family live in Maryland and Virginia, so they opted for an outdoor summer wedding at Seven Springs in Manquin. The laid-back couple simply wanted their wedding to feel like “us,” Jean says, so they made sure to incorporate their favorite things — music, art and jokes — in their DIY decor details. They created quirky programs, entitled "Your Guide to Having Fun at This Wedding,” that encouraged guests to let loose and enjoy the evening. Their table numbers had stenciled images of fun items like headphones, cassette tapes and bicycles.

The vegan bride and groom selected a menu that reflected their love of fresh, local produce. During cocktail hour, guests mixed and mingled over spicy caramel popcorn, a sauteed vegetable station and shots of gazpacho. A buffet-style dinner service included local sweet potatoes stuffed with wheatberries, currants, walnuts and celery plus bone-in chicken topped with citrus-herb salsa. The couple paid tribute to their home city by serving a selection of Brooklyn beers.

The bride’s favorite moments included her friends singing the national anthem at the reception and being serenaded by Josh’s University of Virginia fraternity brothers. Another special moment was when the officiant invited guests to greet each other: “It was amazing to see people from all different parts of our lives sharing this moment with each other,” Jean says.

Planner, Designer and Florist: Lauren Hill, For Love of Love

Catering, Cake and Cupcakes: Foode

Hair and Makeup: Elle Style Studio

DJ: Bow Tied Weddings