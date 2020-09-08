× Expand Photo by Carly Romeo & Co.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that rings true for Erin Willis and Catie Kichinko, who spent seven months apart after dating for only a month. In 2014, Catie, a Chesterfield firefighter and paramedic, traveled to Wyoming to obtain her Wilderness EMT certification. At the same time, Erin had already planned an extended trip to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. Although they didn’t begin a romance until 2014, their paths in life had already intermingled — the couple had first met in middle school, attended the same high school and were part of the same Girl Scout troop.

As lovers of music (Erin plays the guitar and Catie the ukulele), they bonded over the Sara Bareilles song “I Choose You,” which was released during their time apart. For their June 30, 2018, nuptials, Erin wanted to surprise Catie with the special song. The couple planned a first look at the Museum District Bed & Breakfast, where they were staying prior to their ceremony at Pocahontas State Park. Erin enlisted the aid of photographer Carly Romeo to pull off the feat without Catie’s knowledge. When Erin walked up behind Catie and began the serenade, they both melted.

“When I saw her bend forward and she started rubbing her face,” Erin says, “I knew she was crying, and that choked me up a bit, but I kept it together so I could finish the song.”