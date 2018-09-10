Going to the Dogs

× Expand Jack and Alex Stewart-Jonte with Alex's mom's miniature pinscher Joey (Photo by Karen Gage Photography)

For Jack and Alexandra “Alex” Stewart-Jonte, it was love in the checkout lane. He was a courtesy clerk (aka bag boy), and she was a cashier at their local Martin’s grocery store. The two were friends with a playful relationship, but after Jack left his position at the store, the two lost contact. About a year later, on a whim, Alex called Jack out of the blue. The two reunited at a local cafe and ended up talking for hours until the restaurant closed. From then on, the pair have been inseparable, and they tied the knot on March 23, 2018.

Jack and Alex were married at Alex’s parents’ home in Glen Allen — a place they chose due to their love of family. Jack says it was also a great spot for their canine guests to run and play on the grounds. There were five dogs present at the wedding, and four were incorporated into the ceremony, including the couple’s dogs, Nala, a pit bull mix, and Lou, a dark brindle pit bull. “They just mean the world to us,” Jack says of the dogs. “We think of them as our kids.”

After the ceremony, the wedding party was taking pictures, and Alex’s mother’s dog, Joey, a miniature pinscher, ran up to Jack and Alex, rearing back on his hind legs to signal he’d like to be picked up. Jack held him, and Alex scored a kiss. The photographer, Karen Gage, was able to capture a photo at the perfect moment.

Among the many happy memories of the day, Jack says, “Getting pictures with the dogs, that was probably one of my favorite moments.”