Scrapbook: Andrew & Cathy

× 1 of 8 Expand Dressed to the Nines: Cathy accessorized her Monique Lhuillier ball gown from Church Street Bridal with a vintage fur stole. Andrew’s navy suit is from The Black Tux. × 2 of 8 Expand Caught on Camera: The couple took a moment to sneak a kiss during post-ceremony photo taking. × 3 of 8 Expand Sing Your Heart Out: The bride’s nephew, Ian, donned a pink hat to sing Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” during karaoke. “He stole the show,” Andrew says. × 4 of 8 Expand Sentimental Value: Cathy requested a watermelon tourmaline as her engagement ring, not knowing that it was also Andrew’s birthstone. × 5 of 8 Expand Glitz and Glamour: Cathy’s bridesmaids wore gowns in various metallic shades, including bronze, silver, gold and rose gold. Their bouquets included polo roses, anemones, ranunculus and billy buttons. × 6 of 8 Expand Homemade Display: The bride’s father, John Davison, who is a woodworker, created the doughnut holders and cake stands. Doughnut flavors included cinnamon sugar, old fashioned, glazed and chocolate glazed. × 7 of 8 Expand Make a Quick Getaway: The couple asked their friend Jason Lefton, the owner of custom keepsake creator Big Secret, if he wouldn’t mind driving his Chrysler to the wedding and serving as their getaway car chauffeur. Lefton also created the sign on the back of the car. × 8 of 8 Expand Polaroids from Andrew and Cathy's big day Prev Next

It didn’t take Cathy Davison too long to find the love of her life. After returning to the U.S. from living abroad, her friends convinced her to sign up for the dating app Tinder. Two weeks later, she met Andrew Owen, and a year and a half after that, the couple got engaged at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

As previous residents of the River Lofts at Tobacco Row’s Lucky Strike building, Cathy and Andrew were inspired by the iconic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood to have a wedding that reflected classic elements of Richmond. They held their ceremony at Broad Street’s Coalition Theater (the first wedding ever held there), followed by an elegant evening reception at The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing.

The couple opted for metallic gold and silver as their main color scheme. To reflect the old-school Richmond theme, their reception centerpieces consisted of vintage silver trays with wooden photo stands (made by the bride’s father) holding old-fashioned postcards that showcased city landmarks.

A mixture of comfort food and Southern classics kept guests full and energized. The bride and groom chose to have a macaroni and cheese bar as well as pulled pork and Norwegian salmon. Passed appetizers included fried oysters, deviled eggs and ham biscuits. A bourbon Old Fashioned served as their signature cocktail for the evening.

The couple agrees that one of the best parts of the day was having their DJ play karaoke for guests. “Andrew’s family is very musical, so they loved it,” Cathy says. “Andrew killed it at Neil Diamond.”

Andrew adds, “The reception was the most fun party I’ve ever been to. Everyone had a great time.”

Coordinator: Laura Silva, The Boathouse

Catering: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

Cake: Whole Foods Market

Doughnuts: Country Style Donuts

Florist: Amanda Burnette Floral Design

Hair and Makeup: Slingin’ Pretty