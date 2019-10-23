A Love that Lasts: Jeniece & Kelvin Roane

Over the past 14 years, Richmond Bride has captured the “I do’s” of local couples in our Scrapbook section. We revisited some past couples to see where they are now, how life has changed or not, and to find out what advice they have to offer to newlyweds.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jay Paul × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Moments by Maggie Prev Next

The November 2003 wedding of high school sweethearts Jeniece Smith and Kelvin Roane was featured in Richmond Bride’s first issue in 2004. Their ceremony took place in front of 200 friends and relatives at Fifth Baptist Church before a decadent reception at the former Downtown Club. Guests danced the night away to soulful R&B tunes by Carlton Blunt and the Total Control Band. The couple stayed at the Omni Richmond Hotel prior to a four-day honeymoon in the Poconos.

Top Advice for Newlyweds: “Communicate. It’s easy to fall into a routine, but you have to work to make sure you’re fulfilling each other’s needs.”

Richmond Bride: How have your lives changed since getting married?

Jeniece Roane: When we got married, I was a nurse manager at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Last year, I became the associate vice president of operations and associate chief nursing officer. Kelvin now works for Philip Morris USA as a subject-matter expert in the filter-making department. Kelvin has a son from a previous relationship who had a baby last year, and we love our new roles as grandparents.

RB: What is the biggest challenge your relationship has faced so far?

Roane: Kelvin and I wanted to have a child of our own but had difficulty becoming pregnant. We attempted in vitro fertilization, but unfortunately the first attempt did not result in a pregnancy, and the other ended in a miscarriage. I think this is a story that many women have gone through but often don’t share, and I hope that talking about my experience will help others who have struggled in this way.

RB: What is the most important lesson you have learned in your nearly 16 years of marriage?

Roane: I think many people tend to think that day-to-day life in a marriage happens easily — it does not. You have to work hard at it. Currently, Kelvin and I work opposite schedules, so it’s easy for us to go several days without really spending time together. We have to put in the effort to make sure we are authentically communicating to see how the other person is feeling and if their needs are being met.

RB: What are you looking forward to in your future years of marriage?

Roane: I’m excited to continue growing as individuals and as a couple. We look forward to seeing our grandchild grow up and become a productive member of society. I think we also look forward to a time when we can slow down a bit and have more time to enjoy each other’s company.