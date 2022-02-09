Scrapbook: A Flair for the Dramatic

× 1 of 9 Expand Dramatic Setting: The Black Pine’s dreamy, Gothic-inspired style provided the couple with a perfect backdrop for their first-look photos. Its black walls are decorated with a hand-painted mural by Naomi McCavitt. × 2 of 9 Expand Nature’s Bounty: Bailey’s DIY bouquet included dahlias, eucalyptus and scented geranium. × 3 of 9 Expand Stunning Space: The couple held their reception in The Hofheimer's loft, with minimalist decor accenting the space’s high ceilings, hardwood floors, rustic exposed-brick walls and industrial skylight. × 4 of 9 Expand Moody Blues: Kenzie accented her navy Sumissura suit with a burgundy dahlia boutonniere. × 5 of 9 Expand All Smiles: Kenzie’s parents accompanied her down the aisle during the couple’s rooftop ceremony. × 6 of 9 Expand Ethereal Beauty: While visiting her family in upstate New York, Bailey purchased her beaded silk Nicole Miller dress. “I thought it looked so timeless, and it reminded me of my grandmother’s wedding dress,” she says. She purchased her hairpiece and earrings on Etsy. × 7 of 9 Expand Dog Days: The couple’s border collie, Fisher, joined them for photos at Hollywood Cemetery after their first look. One of the locations on the grounds where they snapped some images was in front of the Palmer Chapel Mausoleum. × 8 of 9 Expand Tying the Knot: The couple’s officiant led the brides in a traditional handfasting ceremony that symbolizes the binding of two lives. × 9 of 9 Expand Till Death Do Us Part: Huge fans of all things Halloween, Bailey and Kenzie love how this spooky cemetery photo turned out. “We just happened upon [these tombs] and thought it was a cool photo spot,” Kenzie says. Prev Next

After meeting at work in 2015, Bailey Bodine and Kenzie Anderson bonded over their mutual love of animals (they each owned a cat). A year later, they moved in together and added a dog to their fur family, and in 2017, the pair became engaged after closing on a home in the East End’s Fulton neighborhood.

The couple planned a casual autumn celebration at the historic Hofheimer Building in Scott’s Addition, which consisted of a rooftop ceremony and a lively reception in the building’s spacious loft. “We are very laid-back people, so we wanted to have a low-pressure wedding,” Kenzie says. Their minimalist yet sophisticated decor consisted of moody fall colors such as navy, burgundy and dark green, with whimsical DIY floral arrangements sourced from local farmers.

The brides say that “good food and beer” were among their top wedding priorities. The evening’s menu consisted of comfort foods such as roast beef, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, and vegetarian lasagna, along with a selection of local IPAs, lagers and sours. Guests enjoyed assorted Country Style Donuts and Pearl’s Bake Shoppe cupcakes for dessert, while the newlyweds dined on two cutting cakes made by a close friend, one chocolate with cream cheese frosting, the other a hummingbird cake.

Bailey and Kenzie agree that their favorite moments from the day took place before the wedding. They had their first look at The Black Pine, an Oregon Hill row house and Airbnb getaway, followed by a spooky-themed photo session at Hollywood Cemetery featuring their dog, Fisher. “We were nervous to see each other, and then after our first look, those nerves started wearing away, especially when we were with our dog at the cemetery,” Bailey says. “We really started to relax and have fun.”

Florals: Prospect Hill Flower Farm and Hummingbird Gardens

Caterer: The Hofheimer Building

Desserts: Country Style Donuts and Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42 Salon