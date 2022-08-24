Toast of the Town

× Expand The newlyweds toast with 45 of their closest friends and family during their backyard reception.

When MaryAnn Webb and Katrina Sutton (she now goes by Webb) met in late summer 2018, they quickly hit it off, becoming engaged and purchasing a Lakeside neighborhood home together in 2019. But their wedding plans were put on hold when MaryAnn received a cancer diagnosis that same year. “I was like, ‘I’ll be damned if I get married bald,’ ” MaryAnn quips with a laugh. “So, literally, we were waiting for my hair to grow back.”

MaryAnn (right) and Katrina Webb wore custom-designed, “Bridgerton”-inspired apparel made by Lilya Korenman of Couture by LK Design.

Held on Oct. 2, 2021, their wedding was a midday celebration in their backyard, which was transformed with about 3,000 flowers by MaryAnn, the owner of MaryAnn Blooms, a florist for weddings and other events.

With a color palette of pinks and lavenders and an idea for a chic “Bridgerton”-inspired garden party, she set to work. It took her nine months of design planning and two 12-hour days of building and arranging to create a floral paradise. Focusing on locally grown rose varieties for her arrangements, she made floral swags and a backdrop that cascaded from a large tree, created intricate centerpieces that stretched along the 40-foot table, and adorned the ground with petals. She rented a cherry picker so she could hang wind chimes and florals in the tree. All the while, she kept Katrina in the dark about what she was doing and told her not to look at the backyard.

On the day of the wedding, when the two were about to walk down the aisle in front of 45 guests, she unveiled the stunning transformation to Katrina. “I made her look down until we got right where I wanted her, and I said, ‘OK, look up,’ ” MaryAnn recalls. “I’m just staring at her, analyzing her face as she’s [gasping] at the flowers.”

This was the second marriage for each, and the fun-loving couple filled their day with meaningful moments, including toasting with friends, a kazoo serenade and a reception entrance where they were showered with glitter. “It just felt magical,” MaryAnn says.