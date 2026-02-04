The A-List

You voted, and here are the 2025 results recognizing your favorite service providers in 99 categories. From the event planner to the caterer, these companies go above and beyond to bring couples’ wedding-day visions to life.

× Expand Photo courtesy Common House Richmond

Locations

New Wedding Venue: Lucky in Love Chapel

luckyinloverva.com

According to civil celebrant Tia Ballard, “You can’t get married at a courthouse in the city of Richmond, but not a lot of people know that.” Enter the Lucky in Love Chapel, a quick-turnaround wedding spot that Ballard opened in June 2025 with partners Kasie Murphy and Savannah Manzie. The venue hosts personalized ceremonies for up to 20 guests, but couples should obtain their marriage license at a courthouse first.

Local Site to Pop the Question: Maymont

maymont.org

With 100 rolling acres, Maymont has served as the backdrop for scores of engagements. Still, says Private Events Coordinator Blake Casarotti, “It’s always so special when couples choose Maymont to take that next big step.” In 2026, the estate celebrates its 100th anniversary as a public park, and Casarotti says, “We hope it’ll be the place for stunning engagements and weddings for another 100 years to come.”

2. Libby Hill Park

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: The Barns of Kanak

thebarnsofkanak.com

This 13-acre Prince George farmstead exudes vintage charm with a 1912 farmhouse, a quaint cottage for getting ready (which also doubles as a newlywed suite), and elegantly lit ceremony and reception barns. Covered patios and fire pits invite cozy moments for up to 200 guests. Co-owner Diane McCormick says, “We’ve been blessed with amazing coordinators and staff that love what they do and care for our clients so well.”

2. The Outlook at Saddle Ridge

3. Alturia Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Linden Row Inn

B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: Linden Row Inn

lindenrowinn.com

In the telltale heart of Downtown Richmond, Linden Row Inn is a charming 70-room historic hotel derived from a collection of seven restored mid-1800s row houses, with a bit of Edgar Allan Poe history mixed in. When the brick-laid garden courtyard is combined with the adjacent boardroom, there’s space for up to 125 wedding guests. Room blocks can be reserved, and newlyweds can choose from seven historic suites.

2. The Mill at Fine Creek

3. The Virginia Cliffe Inn

Rehearsal Dinner Location: The Boathouse

theboathouse.com

“The Boathouse offers stunning waterfront views with unmatched sunsets,” says Kim Zicopula, director of marketing and public relations, of the Rocketts Landing location. “Professional event coordinators work with our guests to plan the perfect celebration down to every last detail.” Menus focus on local seafood, and starting in 2026, a new raw bar package will showcase fresh oysters from The Boathouse’s own private bed in the Piankatank River.

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Multicategory Winner: The Jefferson Hotel

jeffersonhotel.com

With 181 rooms and suites, two ballrooms, and a flagship restaurant with a renowned Champagne brunch, Richmond’s grande dame hotel can easily host an entire wedding weekend. Postwedding, couples can indulge in a romantic minimoon in a luxury suite, enjoying private meals, spa treatments and lounging around the indoor pool. “The Jefferson is known for its exceptional service,” says Jennifer Crisp, director of sales and communications. “Couples can be confident that their guests will be well cared for, and they’ll have wonderful memories to last a lifetime.”

Hotel Venue

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Boathouse

3. Mankin Mansion

Location for a Minimoon

1. The Jefferson Hotel

All-Inclusive Venue: Common House Richmond

commonhouse.com

A stylish Arts District community hub, Common House offers spaces including a banquet hall, open-air courtyard and theater room, and a full setup for events with up to 150 guests. “We believe wedding planning should feel exciting, not exhausting,” says Director of Operations Trisha Welsh. “We’ve created a one-stop experience, with a handpicked list of trusted vendors. Our in-house sommelier, world-class chefs and cocktail artisans craft the perfect celebration.”

2. Dover Hall

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Place to Hold a Wedding After-Party: Siné Irish Pub & Restaurant

sineirishpub.com

Setting up a buzzing after-party at Siné (pronounced shin-ay) requires only a phone call or two, with no room rental fees and the freedom to have a tab or separate checks. At this Shockoe Slip standby, parties of up to 200 can roam several interior spaces and a fairy-lit patio, but manager and co-owner Don Terry says, “most folks just wind up having fun on the dance floor.”

2. (TIE) Copper Hall; Quirk Hotel

3. Havana ‘59

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

hardywood.com

Beloved for locally brewed beers that include the popular Richmond Lager, IPAs and the seasonal Gingerbread Stout, Hardywood’s two locations offer expansive outdoor areas with fire pits and industrial chic interiors with tables, chairs and elbow room. The urban Richmond venue neighbors Scott’s Addition, while the rural, 24-acre West Creek site is about a 25-minute drive from downtown.

2. (TIE) The Estate at River Run; The Jefferson Hotel

3. Common House Richmond

Multicategory Winner: Copper Hall

copperhallrva.com

Set in a Classical Revival-style circa 1920 bank, Copper Hall is an elegant Manchester wedding venue. Soaring ceilings, marble columns and tons of light set a gorgeous scene for events with up to 125 guests, but owner and managing partner Ciera Pope says they can also “keep decor costs beautifully low” for microweddings, elopements and bridal showers with up to 25 guests.

Place for an Elopement in Virginia

1. Copper Hall

2. Lucky in Love Chapel

3. Maymont

Place for a Microwedding

1. Copper Hall

2. Common House Richmond

3. The Loft

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. Copper Hall

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. The Estate at River Run

× Expand Photo courtesy Mankin Mansion

Multicategory Winner: Mankin Mansion

mankinmansion.com

About a 15-minute drive from downtown Richmond, this Instagram-ready landmark estate (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) is a blend of 1920s architecture styles surrounded by tall trees, brick patios and formal gardens. There’s enough room for 200 guests, though the in-house planning team can make the site feel as grand or intimate as couples desire. Co-owner Paula Ramirez highlights the venue’s “calm, mindfully styled” bridal suite and lounge and its fleet of three luxury exit cars — “All in white, of course!”

Outdoor Wedding Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Mill at Fine Creek

3. The Estate at River Run

Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Branch Museum of Design

3. The Estate at River Run

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. (TIE) Copper Hall; The Hidden Oaks

3. (TIE) The Branch Museum of Design; Seven Springs

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Common House Richmond

3. Quirk Hotel

Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. (TIE) The Boathouse; Common House Richmond; Copper Hall; The Loft

3. The Mill at Fine Creek

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. The Branch Museum of Design

Venue to Host a Weekday Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Copper Hall

3. (TIE) The Estate at River Run; Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Copper Hall

3. The Boathouse

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. The Estate at River Run

Place for Engagement Pictures

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Maymont

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Multicategory Winner: The Estate at River Run

theestateatriverrun.com

The vibe at The Estate at River Run in Goochland County is like a country retreat in a Jane Austen novel, with a Georgian-style mansion on 62 riverside acres. “All-weekend events are common for us, from rehearsal dinners to postwedding bagels and mimosas by the pool,” says Kim Moody, the director of events and co-proprietor. Midweek bachelorette parties are also popular, with full facility access (including lawn games and soaking tubs) for up to 10 guests.

One-Stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Estate at River Run

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. The Mill at Fine Creek

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

1. The Estate at River Run

Bridal Luncheon Location: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

vmfa.museum

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts offers two popular luncheon sites adjacent to its sculpture garden: the elegant Floris tearoom and the glass-encased Amuse Restaurant. “Our seasonal tea menu in Floris features delicate, art-inspired confections, savory scones and tea sandwiches,” says Cody Dickey, senior director of food service and events, “and Amuse offers delicious plated menu items and an extensive wine list, including fantastic locally sourced options.”

2. (TIE) The Boathouse; Copper Hall; The Jefferson Hotel

3. Can Can Brasserie

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

Located roughly three hours west of Richmond, the luxurious, 483-guestroom The Omni Homestead Resort stretches across 2,300 rural acres in the Allegheny Mountains. The National Historic Landmark recently completed a $170 million renovation, including updates to its famous hot springs and bathhouses. Honeymooners can enjoy spa treatments, two golf courses and a movie theater, as well as go horseback riding, fly fishing and more.

2. Charlottesville

× Expand Photo courtesy Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar

Fashion & Beauty

Multicategory Winner: Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar

goodskinhabit.com

Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar blends holistic care with clinical expertise for results-driven skincare. The med spa specializes in creating personalized treatments and services for clients, including spa facials, peels, skincare plans and more. “We work with them from the ground up,” says owner Summer Layton. “It really changes people’s skin and gives them confidence.” Habit is currently planning an expansion with additional service offerings and a new location.

Spa Treatments

1. Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar

2. Scents of Serenity

3. Skin by HC

Skincare Services

1. Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar

2. Skin by HC

Prewedding and Honeymoon Tanning: NudeFX

nudefx.com

NudeFX uses all-natural formulas for a spray tan that fits each client’s skin tone, creating a long-lasting glow. “There is a science to sunless tanning,” says owner Jessica Lee. “When you come to us, your spray tan is completely customized depending on your goals.” With NudeFX locations in Richmond and Fredericksburg, Lee is also relocating their current Midlothian space to 13224 Midlothian Turnpike, which will feature three spray tan rooms.

2. (TIE) Island Glow Tanning & Beauty Spa; Melt Parlor

3. Bronzed by Lauren

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42 Salon

ave42.com

Since owner Natalie Dunton opened Avenue 42 in 2012, the salon has become known for its polished yet approachable style. The experienced team of stylists assists brides with looking and feeling their best with in-studio, on-location and destination hair and makeup services. Plus, waxing and eyebrow treatments round out a pampered look.

2. The Beauty Soiree

3. Grace Salon

On-Location Makeup: The Beauty Soiree

nicolelaughlinmakeupartist.com

Known for creating effortlessly radiant bridal looks, The Beauty Soiree brings its makeup services straight to the client, whether that’s at their Henrico County studio or at a destination wedding. “Our diverse, highly trained artists work seamlessly together to ensure consistency, efficiency and luxury-level service,” says owner Nicole Quinones. The Beauty Soiree has recently expanded its team and is currently working on a soon-to-launch fresh rebrand.

2. Transformations Artistry

3. The Veil Hair and Makeup Co.

On-Location Hairstylist: Transformations Artistry

transformationsartistry.com

Formerly based in Henrico County, Transformations Artistry has expanded into Hampton Roads; however, the on-location hairstyling and makeup services are still available in the Richmond area. Owner Ashlyn Hanson says people can still expect friendly, warm and relatable stylists. “We love investing in our clients on a personal level while transforming them into a more glamorous version of themselves,” she says.

2. The Beauty Soiree

3. The Veil Hair and Makeup Co.

Men’s Prewedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

highpointbarbershop.com

With three Richmond locations, High Point Barbershop helps grooms and their wedding parties look sharp for the big day. The shop is known for classic cuts, close shaves, beard trims and laid-back vibes. High Point also offers group bookings with advance notice (it’s recommended to book at least eight weeks ahead of the date), so all the guys can get celebration ready together.

Manicures: (TIE) ATiR Natural Nail Care; Carytown Nails and Spa; Escape Nails & Spa (Midlothian)

atirnncc.com; facebook.com/carytownnailsandspa; escapenailsandspamidlothian.com

No matter what style you’re looking for, ATiR Natural Nail Care, Carytown Nails and Spa, and Escape Nails & Spa are dedicated to making sure your manicure is camera ready. “Brides are still doing the natural French look or a glaze of light pink,” says Rita Lampkin, owner of ATiR. Carytown Nails and Escape Nails are known for their handpainted designs, while ATiR offers natural nail care services.

× Expand Photo courtesy Leora Bridal

Multicategory Winner: Leora Bridal

leorabridal.com

“Leora Bridal was created to be more than just a place to shop,” says owner Kylie Hester. “It’s an experience built around joy, confidence and connection.” Hester encourages brides and grooms to focus on how they feel, rather than chasing trends, when choosing their wedding apparel. The boutique has recently expanded its menswear collection with new retail and rental options. A portion of each sale of Dawn collection wedding gowns (which launched at the boutique last year) benefits local nonprofits. And after the big day, gown preservation services provide professional cleaning with stain treatments, and the ensemble is carefully sealed in a museum-quality box with a 100-year anti-yellowing guarantee.

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Leora Bridal

2. Urban Set Bride

3. Blue Sage Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Apparel

1. Leora Bridal

2. 707 Fine Clothing

3. Franco’s Fine Clothier

Groom/Groomsman Accessories

1. Leora Bridal

Gown Preservation

1. Leora Bridal

2. (TIE) Puritan Cleaners; Tiffanys Bridal

3. Brocade Bridal

Multicategory Winner: Emily Warden Designs

emilywardendesigns.com

Richmond jeweler Emily Warden continues to make her mark with pieces that blend artistry, meaning and modern style. While Warden is known for her timeless designs, she also stays on top of trends, as seen in her new bold and colorful Fall Collection (which debuted in October). “We are loving the chunkier gold trend,” she says. “Wide bands and signet styles are having a moment.”

Engagement and Wedding Rings

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Diamonds Direct

3. Lustre

Custom-Designed Rings

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Sun & Selene

3. Diamonds Direct

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Sun & Selene

Multicategory Winner: Tiffanys Bridal

tiffanysbridal.com

From brides to mothers to flower girls, Tiffanys Bridal can outfit the entire wedding party. “The best part about helping brides find their gowns for their wedding day is helping them explore their many options during their appointment,” says owner Sharon Townsend. In 2026, Tiffanys Bridal is expanding its inventory with a new private line of designer gowns named Forever Pink.

Bridesmaid Dresses

1. Tiffanys Bridal

2. Glitter & Lace Formals

Flower Girl Dresses

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Mother of the Bride Apparel

1. Tiffanys Bridal

2. Glitter & Lace Formals

Alterations: Seams Alterations

facebook.com/seamsalterations

For more than two decades, Seams Alterations owner Claudia Villegas has provided care and craftsmanship. “Every bride and every gown mean the world to me,” Villegas says. She advises brides to do their prep work when in need of alterations. “Start early; have your shoes, dress and undergarments; and make sure your seamstress knows the way you want to feel on your special day,” she says.

2. AG Alterations

3. Atelier#1 VIP

Dresses for Attending a Wedding: Glitter & Lace Formals

glitterandlaceformals.com

With its wide selection and inclusive sizing, Glitter & Lace Formals is a one-stop shop for formalwear. “It’s the perfect spot for bridesmaids, wedding guests and anyone seeking stylish attire for special occasions,” says co-owner Lacey Humphreys. Her advice for wedding guests when choosing their ensemble? Follow the dress code, consider the season, and choose elegant, comfortable pieces you can move in.

2. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Headpieces: Evermore Bridal Boutique

evermorebridalboutique.com

Evermore Bridal offers the luxury and elegance of a high-end boutique with inclusive sizing and pricing. “It’s an ideal destination for brides in the Richmond and Petersburg area who want to feel genuinely supported, celebrated and never judged no matter their size, style or budget,” says General Manager Lacey Humphreys. Plus, a selection of elegant veils and tiaras are crowning achievements that complete the wedding-day look.

2. (TIE) Blue Sage Bridal; Tiffanys Bridal

3. (TIE) Leora Bridal; Urban Set Bride

Decor & Details

Vendor Offering Reception Entertainment Services Other Than Music: Julie Cuff, Julz Live Painting

julzlivepainting.art.blog

Julie Cuff’s paintings aren’t just entertainment; she creates an heirloom that can be cherished for generations. Cuff completes about 70% of each painting on-site with guests stopping by to follow her progress. Photos and videos help her fill in fine details back in the studio. “Being present in the moment allows me to capture the feeling and real expression of the couple,” she says.

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering: Pencraft + Post

pencraftandpost.com

“Seating charts don’t have to be purely functional,” says Deirdre Gill, owner and designer of Pencraft + Post. “I love when couples and planners find creative ways to weave meaning into the design.” One of her recent favorites was a display she helped to create with the Charlottesville-based Lemon Drop Events Co. A music-loving couple chose their top 15 albums, and Gill hand-lettered “track list” seating assignments onto vinyl records.

2. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Limousine Company: James Limousine

jameslimousine.com

James Limousine customizes wedding packages to each couple’s individual needs, whether that’s breakfast and mimosas in the car before getting ready at the venue or staging the perfect getaway vehicle at the end of the night. “Our team is like family,” says owner Hope Newcomb. “We believe that transportation goes beyond getting from point A to point B. It’s about reliability and the whole experience.”

2. Richmond Limousine

3. (TIE) TNT Limousine; Winn Transportation

Floral Design: Vogue Flowers

vogueflowers.com

Vogue Flowers Floral Design Specialist JaNelle Kyle often starts with the bouquet, which she calls “the centerpiece of the floral story,” to explore the couple’s personality, whether they lean classic or whimsical. Jenn Barbosa, another floral designer with the company, is seeing a resurgence of silver, especially brushed mercury. “It brings such timeless elegance,” she says, “and it’s a versatile accent that complements a wide range of color palettes.”

2. Photosynthesis Floral Design

3. Ethos Floral Events

Expand Photo courtesy Reverie Paper Co.

Multicategory Winner: Reverie Paper Co.

reveriepaperco.com

Couples are currently leaning into cohesive design with invitations that set the tone for everything that follows, from signage to menus. “It’s all about telling their story through color, texture and thoughtful personal details,” says Kara McCoy, founder and creative director of Reverie Paper Co. Need inspiration? See McCoy’s website to view a stationery suite she created for the fictional couple Belly and Conrad from the Amazon Prime Video streaming series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Stationery/Invitation Shop

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

3. Faye Street Studios

Local Invitation Designer

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

3. Faye Street Studios

LGBTQ-Friendly Vendor

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. ElopeRVA

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

rentequip.org

After 25 years in the wedding and event business, Rent-E-Quip is still keeping things fresh, opening a 3,200-square-foot showroom in February 2025 in Colonial Heights, and introducing specialty lighting and carpentry departments. “The new showroom gives us enough room to display over 500 styles of fabric, all of our glassware, flatware, china, barware, lighting and more,” says David Darby III, wedding and event specialist. Couples can also bring in their flowers and centerpieces to see their entire tablescape vision come to life prior to the big day.

New Bridal Service

1. Rent-E-Quip

Service Provider for Small or Backyard Weddings

1. Rent-E-Quip

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. (TIE) Classic Party Rentals of Virginia; Party Perfect

3. Commonwealth Event Company

Furniture Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Paisley & Jade

3. (TIE) Classic Party Rentals of Virginia; Party Perfect

Linen Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

3. Party Perfect

Vendor Offering Sustainable Services or Using Sustainable Practices

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Blue Sage Bridal

3. Amy Cynthia Events

Alternative Transportation Service: RVA on Wheels (Trolley)

rvaonwheels.com/trolley

RVA on Wheels’ trolley turns transportation into a photogenic backdrop. “It’s all hardwood, so it’s really pretty,” says Operations Manager Hendley Davis. “And some of the seats face inward, which encourages interaction.” Beyond wedding-day transportation, RVA on Wheels can also host a tour of Richmond for out-of-town guests — including stops at locations significant to the happy couple.

2. Winn Transportation

3. (TIE) James Limousine; RB Vintage Car Service

Multicategory Winner: ElopeRVA

eloperva.com

ElopeRVA officiants get to know the couples they join together, resulting in meaningful ceremonies with personal touches. “My favorite moment is to see their faces when I share a tiny detail from their first date from a perspective the other hasn’t heard,” says owner and lead planner Chantal McHenry. Sometimes, that relationship is built during premarital counseling sessions with Rev. Jamie Lynn Haskins or Rev. Suzanne Vinson. “The counseling helps couples go deeper and come to a clearer understanding of what they both want and need as they prepare for marriage,” Haskins says.

Officiant

1. ElopeRVA

2. Christine Haines Greenberg

3. Sincerely Pete

Premarital Counseling

1. ElopeRVA

LGBTQ-Friendly Officiant

1. ElopeRVA

2. Christine Haines Greenberg

3. Sincerely Pete

Expand Photo courtesy CCS Events

Multicategory Winner: CCS Events

ccsevents.com

Colleen Cook, owner of CCS Events, starts every wedding planning conversation with a question. “I ask couples, ‘What makes you, you? What are your interests, your hobbies, your background?’ Then, we find a way to introduce that into the event and the guest experience,” Cook says. That simple inquiry has inspired multiple personalized touches, such as a bride and groom who made their exit on a tandem bike, a reception that featured swing dance lessons, traditional Lebanese drummers marking the partners’ entrance, and a custom-built bookcase backdrop.

Event Designer/Planner

1. CCS Events

2. Water & Wine VA

3. The Hive Wedding Collective

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. CCS Events

2. Water & Wine VA

3. ElopeRVA

Wedding Dance Instructor: Fred Astaire Dance Studios

fredastaire.com/richmond; fredastaire.com/richmond-shortpump

With two independently owned franchises of Fred Astaire Dance Studios available locally (in Richmond and Short Pump), it’s easy for brides and grooms to hit the dance floor with confidence. Most couples are “looking for a song that triggers a memory,” says Vladyslav Dolya, instructor and manager of the Short Pump location. The studios offer multiple lesson options, from basic steps to a choreographed routine.

2. Arthur Murray Dance Centers

× Expand Photo courtesy The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co.

Food & Beverage

Caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events

mosaiccateringevents.com

Larry Allen, Mosaic Catering’s director of human resources, advises couples not to procrastinate on booking a caterer. “It allows us the opportunity to be a little more creative,” he says of crafting the menu. Allen notes that nonalcoholic cocktails and interactive beverages (such as DIY drink stations and creative barware) are growing in popularity for weddings.

2. Cater 2 Events

3. Groovin’ Gourmets

Food Truck for the Reception: Gelati Celesti

gelatiicecream.com

Gelati Celesti’s ice cream truck “makes a big impression when it pulls up to an event,” says President Tom Rosser. When selecting flavors for the big day, Rosser recommends couples “play the hits,” such as vanilla and strawberry, but be sure to incorporate the company’s signature flavors like Just Ask and Chocolate Decadence, as well as a dairy-free and fruity option.

2. Timber Pizza Co.

3. River City Wood Fire Pizza

Multicategory Winner: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

pearlsbakeshoppe.com

If you’re planning a fall wedding, Pearl’s Bake Shoppe General Manager Tess Carper recommends taking advantage of the shop’s range of seasonal flavors. For clients looking to serve a tiered cake, she says, “get different flavors for variety — mix it up a little bit.” And don’t let the groom’s cake be an afterthought; it’s a great opportunity to allow his interests and personality to shine. The shop has made custom cakes in the shape of fish, beer and toolboxes. In 2026, Pearl’s is planning to add more noncake options for couples looking to serve a mix of sweets on their dessert table.

Wedding Cakes

1. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

2. Fat Rabbit

3. Sweet Fix

Groom’s Cake

1. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

2. (TIE) Honey Baked Bee; JC Desserts; Melissa’s Simply Sweet; Sweet Fix

Bartending Service/Mixologist: The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co.

thesugarcubebar.com

With a picturesque setup for bar service, the Sugar Cube’s mobile bars offer vintage vibes and a boho-chic aesthetic. First, the client provides their spirits of choice, and then Sugar Cube takes care of the rest. The company’s packages include bartending service, sodas, ice, a decorated lounge area, glassware, mixers, juices, garnishes, and even coffee and hot chocolate stations.

2. Salt and Acid

3. French Honey Hospitality

Wedding Cake Alternative: JC Desserts

jcdesserts.com

“People are starting to get away from the really large cakes, and they’re wanting a spread of things,” says owner and pastry chef Justin Ross. That could be a reason behind A-List voters naming the bakery’s cronuts (croissant doughnuts) and dessert shooters their favorites to serve as a wedding cake alternative. The shop offers seasonal cronut flavors and can customize its dessert shooters with a variety of mousses.

2. (TIE) Gelati Celesti; Melissa’s Simply Sweet; Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Honey Baked Bee

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

hardywood.com

“Richmond Lager and Great Return are always favorites, but our seasonal brews — from Virginia Blackberry to Gingerbread Stout — get plenty of love, too, depending on the time of year of the wedding,” says Paige Kinder, event manager for Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. While Richmond Lager is this year’s A-List favorite, she encourages couples to incorporate variety into their bar offerings and include something nonalcoholic such as Hardywood’s N/A Lager.

2. New Realm Brewing Co.

3. Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding (TIE) Belle Isle Moonshine; Cirrus Vodka

belleislecraftspirits.com; cirrusvodka.com

Both Belle Isle Moonshine and Cirrus Vodka are Richmond-made spirits offering a pepper-infused variety perfect for showcasing a couple’s spicy side. Tom Ellington, a spokesperson for Cirrus, recommends adding a kick to the traditional mule with the distillery’s Jala-Piña pineapple and jalapeno infusion combined with a little pineapple juice — it’s peppery, sweet and, best of all, simple for bartenders to mix for a crowd. Belle Isle provides recipes for craft cocktails that incorporate its Honey Habanero moonshine, such as a spicy margarita, the Love Club cocktail and a spicy lemonade.

2. (TIE) Reservoir Distillery; Virago Spirits

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Barboursville Vineyards

bbvwine.com

At nearly 50 years old, Barboursville helped place modern Virginia wine country on the map, so it’s no surprise its range of Italian varieties are a popular pick for weddings. “People are enamored of our Viognier Reserve; it’s the most food-friendly white that we do,” says Katie Britton, events coordinator. She adds that the vineyard’s new Nascent white blend and classic Octagon red blend are also favorite choices.

2. Pollak Vineyards

3. (TIE) Early Mountain Vineyards; James River Cellars Winery

Gifts

RVA-Inspired Wedding Favor: (TIE) Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts; Ukrop’s

papeterierichmond.com; ukropshomestylefoods.com

For couples who want to give their guests a piece of Richmond to take home, Ukrop’s famous rainbow or butterstar cookies are a nostalgic nod to the city. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts’ RVA-inspired candles add a fragrant personal touch. “Nobody wants a tchotchke,” says Papeterie owner Holly Peters. “They want something that’s functional that they can use or keep around for a while.”

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store: Fraîche

fraichehome.com

Fraîche makes wedding registries simple and stylish with a focus on timeless pieces that couples will use for years to come. The Grove Avenue boutique offers a curated mix of home essentials, from classic tableware and linens to modern decor. For added ease, Fraîche’s online registry allows couples to list anything from the shop’s expansive selection, and wedding guests can also purchase directly from the website.

2. Hampton House

Expand Photo courtesy Emily Warden Designs

Multicategory Winner: Emily Warden Designs

emilywardendesigns.com

From ready-to-gift jewelry to custom creations, Emily Warden Designs offers heartfelt pieces perfect for brides and wedding parties. Owner Emily Warden says her intentionally created heirloom-worthy designs, uniquely cut and ethically sourced gems and diamonds, and personalized customer service are what have helped the Richmond-based business make a name for itself in the industry.

Locally Made Item for Bride’s Gift

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Local Maker for Custom-Made Wedding Gifts

1. Emily Warden Designs

Multicategory Winner: Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

papeterierichmond.com

At Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts, adding some personalization to practical presents is a meaningful way to appreciate those who help make the big day special. “Even if you’re doing the same thing for all of the groomsmen, you still want to do something personal,” says owner Holly Peters. From engraved flasks and letter openers to locally illustrated T-shirts and custom stationery, every piece at Papeterie is thoughtful, functional and uniquely Richmond.

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts

1. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

2. (TIE) Mongrel; Tweed

Locally Made Item for Groom’s Gift

1. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

tweedathome.com

A Short Pump favorite for more than two decades, Tweed is a go-to for thoughtful, personalized gifts. The shop’s curated collection includes monogrammable and engravable decor and keepsakes. Tweed also carries popular brands for bridesmaid gifts such as enewton jewelry, SCOUT totes and BuDhaGirl bangles.

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. (TIE) Emily Warden Designs; Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts; Pop of Confetti

3. The Shops at 5807

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

× Expand Photo courtesy Bachelor Boys Band

Photos, Videos, Music, & Lighting

Videographer: Cat McCarthy Creative

catmccarthycreative.com

Cat McCarthy and her business and life partner, Jared Duesterhaus, pride themselves on being team players, working with wedding photographers and content creators to make sure everyone gets what they need without overpowering the event. And McCarthy has found herself “literally laying on the ground to get an upshot of glasses cheers-ing. If I need to get in an interesting position to get the shot, I’ll do it.”

2. (TIE) Bowler Images; Draped in White; Mod Motion; Yeattes Productions

3. (TIE) Abby Bostian Visuals; Lexa Visuals

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

804photobooth.com

Andrea Kravitz, owner and creative director of Richmond Photobooth, says she’s noticed a recent transition in photo booth setups at weddings. “People want a classier, more elegant photo booth, and people are moving away from props,” she says. She also notes that guests appreciate the physical nature of printed photos, a refreshing change in the digital age.

2. Hott Shotz

3. Happy Snappy Box

Multicategory Winner: Carbone Photo Co.

carbonephotoco.com

With two decades of photography experience, Stephen Carbone founded Carbone Photo Co. in 2019 with his wife, Jennie, and he attributes their satisfied clients to word of mouth being their only advertising. For boudoir photo shoots, “the vibes have to be set from the beginning,” he says. On the wedding photography side, he notes that an increasing number of brides are choosing less formal affairs, opting for day-of bridal portraits instead of booking a separate session.

Bridal Portraits

1. Carbone Photo Co.

2. (TIE) Leah Miessler Photography; Dana Provo Photography

3. Chelsea Diane Photography

Bridal Boudoir Photography

1. Carbone Photo Co.

2. KJBoudoir Photography

3. (TIE) Bohemian Visions Photography; Rebecca Burt Photography

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

rentequip.org

David Darby, wedding and event specialist with Rent-E-Quip, says, “We believe our success as a company really comes down to just one factor: truly listening to the client’s vision and bringing it to life.” He emphasizes that vendors are all on the same team, noting that their on-site technicians have done everything from fixing breakers tripped by ungrounded coffee machines to helping to light candles if things are running behind — whatever it takes for the day to run smoothly.

Event Lighting

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. The Lighting & Sound Co.

3. The Wedding Lighting Company

Audiovisual Provider

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. The Lighting & Sound Co.

3. The Wedding Lighting Company

Band: Bachelor Boys Band

bachelorboysband.com

Musician and producer Adam Hopkins of the Bachelor Boys Band attributes their success to their multiple singers, which gives them the ability to fill a wide variety of requests. “We can cover the ceremony and cocktail hour music as well; I think that makes us appealing,” he says. He notes that this year’s most requested song to perform at weddings is “‘Pink Pony Club,’ without question.”

2. (TIE) The Significant Others; Silver Bullets; Uncle Jesse

Wedding DJ: Rhythm of Love

rolweddings.com

Owner Seth Kravitz of Rhythm of Love says he’s not afraid to go outside the scope of what is typically expected of a wedding DJ. He once ran extension cables into an outdoor ceremony area to help the father of the groom enjoy the festivities and still use his oxygen tank. “Whatever you need to make someone happy on the day, [I’ll do it],” he says.

2. Xtreme Disc Jockeys

3. Bunn DJ Company

Multicategory Winner: RVA Harpist

rvaharpist.com

RVA Harpist Christina Thomas loves translating modern songs to her traditional, romantic instrument. She’s gone through obscure pop songs with no sheet music line by line to arrange them for the harp, adapting everything from Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” to Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” (seriously). Lately, she’s been incorporating more technology into her performances to add a boost of energy to cocktail hours and is excited to use her new electric harp.

Wedding Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

2. Shelley Greene,

Harmony of Virginia

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

2. The Onyx Ensemble, Harmony of Virginia

3. Ninja Strings

Multicategory Winner: Leah Miessler Photography

leahmiesslerphotography.com

For engagement photos, Leah Miessler of Leah Miessler Photography harnesses couples’ hobbies and favorite places, such as a national park if they’re hikers or a coffee shop where they had their first date. When asked about the difference between shooting engagements and weddings, Miessler says, “The wedding day is actually the easier part of the photography process.” She notes planned activities on the big day provide a built-in structure to capture all of those special moments.

Engagement Photo Session

1. Leah Miessler Photography

2. Carbone Photo Co.

3. Chelsea Diane Photography

Wedding-Day Photography

1. Leah Miessler Photography

2. Chelsea Diane Photography

3. Carbone Photo Co.