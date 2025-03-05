The A-List

From the dress to the caterer, you made your voices heard by voting in 101 categories for your top local wedding professionals. The 2024 results include multi-year winners alongside new vendors making their mark. No matter how long they’ve been helping couples in RVA, these businesses and individuals work tirelessly to make matrimonial dreams come true.

× Expand Maymont (Photo courtesy Maymont)

Locations

Multicategory Winner: Maymont

maymont.org

Every day Richmonders head to Maymont to explore the grounds, attend a special event or enjoy a casual picnic. “It’s such a natural place to go for an outing,” says Melissa Abernathy, communications manager. “It’s the perfect cover for the element of surprise.” The Moon Bridge in the Japanese Garden is a top proposal spot, but Abernathy says the Secret Garden below the terrace of the Italian Garden is an under-the-radar alternative, especially when the yellow climbing rose is blooming.

Local Site to Pop the Question

1. Maymont

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Libby Hill Park

Place for Engagement Pictures

1. Maymont

2. Mankin Mansion

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: The Barns of Kanak

thebarnsofkanak.com

The Barns of Kanak’s iconic red barn is the centerpiece of many weddings, but the venue — located 30 miles south of Richmond — also features indoor and outdoor ceremony sites, a courtyard and covered patio and a reception barn. “We have a tradition where couples sign a vintage lock on our lock wall,” says Kylie Hester, client experience consultant. “They keep the keys to remember their wedding day.”

2. Oakdale

3. Fairview Farm Events

Expand Copper Hall (Photo by Schuyler Shoots)

Copper Hall

copperhallrva.com

An elopement package at Manchester’s Copper Hall looks and feels a lot like a full-scale wedding: You get the venue, officiant, photographer, flowers, cake and a champagne toast, plus an on-site coordinator to pull it all together. “We love intimate events,” says Ciera Pope, owner and managing partner. “We take pride in homing in on the small details that are important to the couple and letting go of the rest.”

2. (TIE) The Brickhouse RVA; Jolene Family Winery; Linden Row Inn

3. (TIE) Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden; Libby Hill Park

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: (TIE) Charlottesville; The Omni Homestead Resort

visitcharlottesville.org; omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia

Just an hour from Richmond, Charlottesville has a lot to offer: winding hiking trails, creative restaurants, celebrated vineyards, outdoor concert venues, quirky art galleries and the historic Downtown Mall. Chances are the city hosts an activity that celebrates the interests and love story of the happy couple. A little farther afield in Hot Springs, Virginia, The Omni Homestead Resort has a variety of post-nuptial escape packages. Couples can choose side-by-side spa treatments, like a nutrient-rich scrub and massage, or rent the restored Warm Springs Pools for a private soak. Lynn Swann, director of marketing and communications, also recommends the monthly Virginia Wine Experience, an intimate dinner featuring a local winemaker and complementary food pairings.

2. (TIE) Keswick Hall; Salamander Resort; Shenandoah National Park

Multicategory Winner: Quirk Hotel

quirkrichmondweddings.com

While Quirk’s wedding and reception venues can accommodate up to 120 people, sales manager Liz Herndon says the hotel specializes in weddings of up to 50 guests. “We have lots of nooks and crannies that come together to create a unique space,” she says. Those include a courtyard with a floral backdrop — no need to bring your own — and a semi-private mezzanine overlooking the lobby. Instagram-ready suites, the rooftop bar and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant also make for a fun bachelorette weekend.

Hotel Venue

1. Quirk Hotel

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

1. Quirk Hotel

2. (TIE) Godfrey’s; Papi’s

New Wedding Venue: The Cardinal Weddings & Events

thecardinalvenue.com

With decades of industry experience as the owners of Richmond Photobooth and DJ company Rhythm of Love, Andrea and Seth Kravitz knew exactly what they wanted to see in a wedding venue. That vision came to fruition in The Cardinal, an all-inclusive waterfront site the couple opened in late 2023. “We focused heavily on making sure the dance area is unique,” says Andrea. “Guests can dance under the stars with a beautiful view of the water.”

2. The Hidden Oaks

B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: The Virginia Cliffe Inn

vacliffeinn.com

Virginia Cliffe Inn owner Janice Virginia Clifton describes B&B weddings as “a wholesome experience” because couples are able to spend more time with family and friends during the entirety of the affair. “It’s like a private reunion,” she says. The 6-acre B&B offers a variety of special touches such as an on-site chef who prepares custom breakfasts, a huge historic tree overlooking one of the ceremony sites and an enclosed garden pavilion for cold-weather weddings.

2. Linden Row Inn

Multicategory Winner: The Jefferson Hotel

jeffersonhotel.com

From bridal luncheon to farewell brunch, couples can craft a complete wedding weekend at The Jefferson Hotel. “Couples can be as involved in the details as they like, or they can share their vision with our talented team and allow them to work their magic,” says Jennifer Crisp, director of sales and communications. For those looking to extend their stay with a minimoon, The Jefferson offers luxury suites, spa services and distinct dining experiences that Crisp says “rival any destination further from home.”

All-inclusive Venue

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Mankin Mansion

3. Common House Richmond

One-stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Linden Row Inn

Bridal Luncheon Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Jolene Family Winery

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Linden Row Inn

Location for a Minimoon

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Linden Row Inn

3. Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception: Brambly Park

bramblypark.com

A 2-acre enclave nestled in the corner of Scott’s Addition, Brambly Park is known for its casual outdoor picnic area. But the versatile venue also offers formal seating in the restaurant dining room and heated patio, and a private second-floor lounge that can accommodate a 100-person cocktail reception. Bobby Kruger, director of operations, adds that guests can typically find live entertainment nearly every night of the week.

2. (TIE) The Brickhouse RVA; Jolene Family Winery

3. Linden Row Inn

Place to Hold a Wedding After-party: The Brickhouse RVA

thebrickhouserva.com

Located in Richmond’s Arts District, The Brickhouse RVA is a fun late-night destination in proximity to downtown wedding venues. Co-owner Marylee Marmer, who is also an event and wedding planner, says couples are eager to spend more time with guests in a setting that offers a “music vibe, photo booth, late-night snacks and signature drinks.” The Brickhouse delivers with event and catering coordination, decor and floral design.

2. Siné Irish Pub and Restaurant

3. Quirk Hotel

Multicategory Winner: Mankin Mansion

mankinmansion.com

Owner Paula Ramirez is fine with Mankin Mansion flying a little under the public’s radar. “Our intention is for every couple to view Mankin Mansion as their own hidden-away private estate,” she says. The mansion sports a unique blend of Georgian Revival, Italianate and French Renaissance architectural details, and acres of manicured gardens serve as a picturesque backdrop for festivities. An attentive planning team helps each couple maximize the grounds to create a magical and seamless day.

Outdoor Wedding Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Linden Row Inn

Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Jolene Family Winery

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Linden Row Inn

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Common House Richmond

3. Jolene Family Winery

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

3. Linden Row Inn

Budget-friendly All-inclusive Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Linden Row Inn

3. (TIE) Common House Richmond; The John Marshall Ballrooms

Venue to Host a Weekday Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Copper Hall

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Estate at River Run

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Under-the-radar Reception Site

1. Mankin Mansion

2. (TIE) The Brickhouse RVA; Jolene Family Winery

3. Linden Row Inn

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. Mankin Mansion

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Place for a Microwedding: Common House Richmond

commonhouse.com/richmond

Microweddings have access to everything Common House Richmond has to offer, including the in-house sommelier, world-class chefs, craft cocktail wizards and an experienced service team. “We provide a more intimate experience without all the pressure of planning a big event,” says Trisha Welsh, director of operations. Couples can celebrate alongside their closest family and friends with personalized touches like specialty cocktails, champagne towers and a small cutting cake.

2. Copper Hall

3. Jolene Family Winery

Multicategory Winner: Jolene Family Winery

jolenefamilywinery.com

Couples who book a wedding at Jolene can enjoy a peaceful lakefront ceremony followed by cocktail hour on the patio with a sunset view and fire pit, dinner in the Barrel Room, and dancing in the dreamy Greenhouse. It’s an equally inviting setting for rehearsal dinners and bridal showers featuring Jolene’s award-winning wine selection. “Our small-town feel and family-friendly atmosphere are big draws for private events,” says Alyx Mikelaites, events manager.

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. Jolene Family Winery

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Copper Hall

Rehearsal Dinner Location

1. Jolene Family Winery

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. The Brickhouse RVA

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

1. Jolene Family Winery

2. Mankin Mansion

3. (TIE) Common House Richmond; Linden Row Inn

Fashion & Beauty

Expand Emily Warden Designs (Photo by Halle Tibbs/Wild Heart Creative)

Multicategory Winner: Emily Warden Designs

emilywardendesigns.com

The Emily Warden Designs shop experience has a small family feel. “We spend time with our customers and get to know them so we can create their perfect ring for them,” says manager Victoria Cannon. Brides can custom-design their earrings and necklaces for the big day as well as thank-you gifts for the mothers of the bride and groom. Current trends favor Emily Warden’s signature dainty, unique and timeless designs.

Custom-designed Rings

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Diamonds Direct

3. Richmond Jeweler

Wedding Jewelry other Than the Rings

1. Emily Warden Designs

2. Tiffanys Bridal

Spa Treatments: (TIE) Habit Med spa + Facial Bar; Scents of Serenity

goodskinhabit.com; scentsofserenityspa.com

Habit Med Spa + Facial Bar takes an innovative approach to skincare. “We do not offer injectables,” says Habit spokesperson Lexie Engel. “It’s about aging gracefully and beautifully.” The team offers noninvasive laser facials, microneedling and more. Scents of Serenity provides the purest luxury spa services and organic products in a unique and tranquil environment. Each product is hand selected and free of everything from parabens to fragrances.

2. Skin by HC

Pre-wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: NudeFX

nudefx.com

The tanning experience at NudeFX helps people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. The in-studio spray tanning service specializes in all-natural, event-ready glows that are catered to individual needs. “We are continually working to expand our services for brides. We just opened a brand new 1,200-square-feet salon at 1417 W. Main St. with four tanning rooms, making it good for wedding parties,” says owner Jessica Lee.

2. Richmond Makeup Artist

Men’s Pre-wedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

highpointbarbershop.com

Started as a passion project in 2014 by five friends, High Point has grown to three convenient locations: The Fan, Scott’s Addition and the West End. In addition to its services — haircut, shave and beard maintenance — the shop offers a signature line of products, including hair oil and face tonic, called High Point Originals.

2. Avenue 42 Salon

On-location Hair and Makeup Services: The Beauty Soiree

nicolelaughlinmakeupartist.com

“We have a diverse group of women and a diverse group of brides,” says owner Nicole Quinones. The company specializes in bridal makeup and hair previews in its cute and quirky studio space, along with on-location services. Current styles in makeup range from soft glam to an elevated natural look. For hair, the lived in, tossed updo and fluffy ponytails are must-haves.

2. Avenue 42 Salon

3. Transformations Artistry

On-location Hairstylist: Transformations Artistry

transformationsartistry.com

Transformations Artistry owner Ashlyn Landrum aims to create a special relationship with each bride. “I pride us on being able to be versatile; to make a picture come to life,” she says. Transformations offers day-of services at any venue and thoughtfully partners with fellow experienced industry professionals to ensure the quality of work remains consistent. Landrum’s aim is to keep the bride calm under pressure.

2. The Beauty Soiree

3. Avenue 42 Salon

Salon-based Hair and Makeup: Avenue 42 Salon

ave42.com

Opened in 2012, this locally and nationally recognized boutique salon features a group of artists who specialize in red-carpet hair and makeup styling. Offerings include on-location, in-salon and even destination beautician services. Avenue 42 staff have traveled to Cancún, the Outer Banks, New York City, Savannah, Charleston and more to assist the wedding party with looking their best on the big day.

2. Society 11:11

3. The Veil Hair and Makeup Co.

× Expand Evermore Bridal Boutique (Photo courtesy Evermore Bridal Boutique)

Multicategory Winner: Evermore Bridal Boutique

evermorebridalboutique.com

Open just over a year, Evermore Bridal Boutique offers an experience solely for the bride. “She is the center of attention,” says Lacey Humphreys, general manager. The family-owned bridal shop in Petersburg offers a size-inclusive selection of gowns, with everything from 2 to 32 available in store. Evermore is also budget inclusive; dresses range from $500 to $4,500.

New Wedding Service

1. Evermore Bridal Boutique

2. Ethos Floral Events

New Bridal Boutique

1. Evermore Bridal Boutique

2. Brocade Bridal

Alterations: Seams Alterations

facebook.com/seamsalterations

SEAMS Alterations owner Caludia Villegas has been partnering with individuals and bridal salons across the city for the past 22 years. She works with about 250 brides a year, customizing their dress to make it unique. She offers personalized service, meeting with one client at a time. “I love the challenge and being part of a bride’s happy moments,” she says.

2. AG Alterations

3. (TIE) Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design; Roya Bridal Alterations

Engagement and Wedding Rings: Diamonds Direct

diamondsdirect.com

In addition to its wide collection of jewelry, Diamonds Direct offers helpful services to meet your jewelry needs. The store provides a lifetime warranty, free delivery, risk-free shopping with a 30-day money-back guarantee, 110% lifetime upgrades and more. To top it off, customers receive a personalized diamond education that addresses specifications and budget to assist with the selection and purchasing process.

2. Emily Warden Designs

3. (TIE) Fink’s Jewelers; Richmond Jeweler

Multicategory Winner: Tiffanys Bridal

tiffanysbridal.com

Celebrating 55 years, Tiffanys Bridal has served generations of families by offering exclusive bridal gowns in the Richmond area. Bridesmaids’ dresses have become more individualized. “Brides are letting them pick their own style, which bridesmaids seem to like,” says owner Sharon Townsend. The store also sells a large selection of gowns for the mother of the bride. “We have different styles for different shapes,” Townsend says.

Bridal Footwear

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridesmaid Dresses

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Mother of the Bride Apparel

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Flower Girl Dresses

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Dresses for Attending a Wedding

1. Tiffanys Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Accessories: (TIE) Leora Bridal; Tiffanys Bridal

leorabridal.com; tiffanysbridal.com

Leora Bridal carries everything from ties, pocket squares and socks to shoes, belts and cuff links. Grooms can potentially complete their look in one stop. Tiffanys Bridal partners with Generation Tux and provides grooms with a QR code that conveniently allows them to craft their ensembles online (including hundreds of accessories to choose from). Tiffanys can assist with the selection process, including ordering fabric samples for review.

Groom/Groomsman Apparel: Leora Bridal

leorabridal.com

Grooms can craft styles in Leora Bridal’s online portal to make their vision come to life. They can easily invite their wedding party members to submit their measurements or schedule appointments to get fitted at Leora. The shop offers convenient options for rental or purchase, even for out-of-town groomsmen. “We want to make sure this process is as seamless as possible,” says owner Kylie Hester.

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. 707 Fine Clothing

Expand Blue Sage Bridal (Photo courtesy Blue Sage Bridal)

Multicategory Winner: Blue Sage Bridal

bluesagebridal.com

Presenting a designer collection, Blue Sage allows brides to consign their dress after the big day to assist with affordability and sustainability. The boutique provides accommodations for all, including sign language services and aid, as well as assisting individuals with physical disabilities. “We also help the LGBTQ+ community,” says owner Noelle Parent. “We have the ability for two brides to try on their dresses side-by-side.”

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Blue Sage Bridal

2. Urban Set Bride

3. Leora Bridal

Bridal Headpieces

1. Blue Sage Bridal

2. (TIE) Evermore Bridal Boutique; Tiffanys Bridal

3. Urban Set Bride

Skincare Services: Habit Med Spa + Facial Bar

goodskinhabit.com

Habit Med Spa and Facial Bar takes an innovative approach to skincare originated by Summer Layton in 2017 after she became disillusioned with traditional dermal services. Habit foregoes the injectables focusing instead on science and clinical methods for a spa-like rejuvenating experience. Clients feel relaxed and calm while their skin is being transformed. “We heal, correct and help you maintain healthy skin,” says spokesperson Lexie Engel.

2. (TIE) Rêvée Aesthetics; Scents of Serenity; Skin by HC

Manicures: (TIE) Carytown Nails and Spa; Sugarcoat Nail Lounge

facebook.com/carytownnailsandspa; sugarcoatcarytown.com

Carytown Nails and Spa specializes in custom nail art. “We can do any kind of design,” says manager Martin Nguyen. If you happen to damage a nail, no worries, the fix is free. Wedding manicures can be a big decision as the selection will live on in photos, so SugarCoat Nail Lounge manager Tina Moeun says they want to make the bride feel like “she’s come to the right place, a place you can trust.” Plus, SugarCoat does all hand-painting of nails.

2. ATiR Natural Nail Care

3. Escape Nails & Spa

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

× Expand Photo courtesy Kenzi Flinchum Photography

Multicategory Winner: Kenzi Flinchum Photography

instagram.com/kenzicreates

Kenzi Flinchum photographs couples participating in a shared activity — such as baking a cake or going for a walk in their neighborhood — to produce engagement photos of the duo that go beyond classic poses. Flinchum notes the images should encapsulate “a moment that was shared, not just, ‘oh, we got our engagement photos taken.’” And she’s not afraid to get her feet wet on the big day. “If we’re anywhere by the water, I will get in the water,” she says.

Engagement Photo Session

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. Chelsea Diane Photography

3. Awesomesauce Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. Chelsea Diane Photography

3. Awesomesauce Photography

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

804photobooth.com

Andrea Maria Kravitz, owner and creative director of Richmond Photobooth, familiarizes herself with her clients so she can create an experience reflective of the happy couple. “I honestly treat every single wedding like it’s the first wedding [I’ve ever done],” Kravitz says. She matches the photo booth display to the overall aesthetic of the big day so that the photos are cohesive with the rest of the event. She’s also designed her own line of props.

2. (TIE) Fresh Pic Photo Booth; Sho DJ & Photo Booth

Bridal Boudoir Photography: Carbone Photo Co.

carbonephotoco.com

Photographers Jennie and Stephen Carbone designed their studio space with comfort and privacy in mind to put brides at ease during boudoir photo shoots. Opting for a session can be a vulnerable experience, so Jennie covers myriad details with participants, down to recommending not wearing socks the day of the appointment to prevent skin indentations from elastic. “She has a complete bridal guide she sends out to clients,” Stephen says.

2. Marie Violet Photography

3. (TIE) Rebecca Burt Photography; Karen Gage Photography; Joanna Hartsook Photography

Multicategory Winner: RVA Harpist

rvaharpist.com

RVA Harpist Christina Thomas draws on genres such as R&B, indie rock and electronic dance music for her set lists. “I also love playing ‘Levels’ by Avicii. … That one’s really pretty as a processional,” she says. Thomas encourages clients to choose songs that are meaningful to them, and she can even create custom arrangements. She discusses aesthetics as well as music before the ceremony and also coordinates her outfit to match the couple’s wedding colors.

Wedding Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist

1. RVA Harpist

2. Ninja Strings

Bridal Portraits: Awesomesauce Photography

awesomesauce-photography.com

Linda Spencer of Awesomesauce Photography loves capturing movement in her bridal portraits. She relishes making brides look and feel special to create what she describes as that “Cinderella going down the staircase” moment. And she’ll go to great lengths to achieve that perfect shot. “I’ve gotten on ladders, I’ve climbed trees — but I haven’t died yet,” Spencer says.

2. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

3. Carbone Photo Co.

Band: Bachelor Boys Band

bachelorboysband.com

According to musician and producer Adam Hopkins, the Bachelor Boys Band’s versatility and ability to play almost any style of music is what has consistently earned them a top spot in the best wedding band category. The group has multiple singers and can perform R&B, country and more, so the band can deliver classic hits or tunes that are trending. “What we’re seeing right now is everyone is going nuts for ’90s music,” he says.

Wedding DJ: Good Day Sounds

rudyhlopez.com

Rudy Lopez and Anthony Bryant met in Richmond’s hip-hop scene during the ’90s. Their careers as wedding DJs evolved as their friends paired and married, and the two now partner as Good Day Sounds. The goal is to be “a DJ who does weddings and not just a wedding DJ,” Bryant explains. They prioritize clear communication and preparation so everything from the first dance to the last song of the reception goes off without a hitch.

2. Bunn DJ Co.

3. Rhythm of Love

Multicategory Winner: Mod Motion

modedits.com

“I’m not afraid to get weird, and I’m not afraid to put vanity aside to get the shot,” says Morgan Rockovich of Mod Motion. The videographer references a recent wedding where she lay on the ground to capture both fireworks and the guests’ reactions. She says that while Mod Motion’s streaming services were more popular during the height of the pandemic, streaming is still available so distant loved ones may enjoy the event from anywhere. A dedicated on-site employee monitors the video feed to avoid interruption.

Videographer

1. Mod Motion

2. Cat McCarthy Creative

3. MV Wedding Films

Photography/Videography Provider Offering Event Streaming Services

1. Mod Motion

2. Stephen James Films

Event Lighting: The Lighting & Sound Co.

lightingandsoundco.com

“For [couples] getting married, [it’s] the most important day of their life, so everything has to go right,” says Jonathan Blake of The Lighting & Sound Co. In business since 2014, Blake says the company lights up 150 to 200 weddings per year. Their experienced technicians and large selection of light styles and colors can set the tone from creating a party atmosphere on the dance floor to spotlighting the wedding cake.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. The Wedding Lighting Company

Audiovisual Provider: (TIE) The Lighting & Sound Co.; Rent-E-Quip

lightingandsoundco.com; rentequip.org

Jonathan Blake, a project manager at The Lighting & Sound Co., cites the company’s ability to work with wedding coordinators and vendors to set up efficiently, working within tight timelines. Coordinating backup equipment and employees also ensures seamless service. David Darby of Rent-E-Quip encourages potential clients to visit their showroom to fully experience the available audiovisual rental products. Once selections are made, the company’s on-site attendants remain on hand to help with any day-of needs, from assisting the florist to solving any electrical problems that may arise.

Gifts

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

tweedathome.com

Short Pump gift shop Tweed has been a mainstay for more than 20 years thanks to its variety of products and price points. “We have a great selection of entertaining items and barware that are great starter pieces as well as special products for couples who are already established,” says owner Kate Stottlemyer. Popular items right now include decor and serveware from Mariposa and Nora Fleming as well as monogrammed door hangers and engraved platters and cutting boards. The store also stocks an inventory of bridesmaid gift favorites including enewton jewelry, SCOUT bags and Katydid engravable handled mugs.

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store

1. Tweed

2. Hampton House

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Mongrel

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Pencraft + Post

3. Three Letters by Christina

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts: Mongrel

mongrelrva.com

Billed as “Richmond’s uncommon card and gift store,” Mongrel in Carytown has been a shopping destination for more than three decades. Co-owner Stan McCulloch says grooms and groomsmen especially love their Richmond sweatshirts and Richmond rocks glasses designed in-house. “We’re also proud to carry products from Richmond company Sydney Hale. They donate 20% of their profits for animal rescues, which is really important to us,” he says.

RVA-inspired Wedding Favor: Ukrop’s Rainbow Cookies

Starting in 1976, Ukrop’s gave each child in their grocery stores a free rainbow cookie, and today it remains a sweet symbol of the city. To give wedding guests a taste of Richmond, couples are requesting rainbow cookie-inspired cakes, complete with that soft, buttery flavor, swirls of color and a big helping of nostalgia. Guests also swoon over bundles of the red, green and yellow treats.

Locally Owned Etsy Shop to Purchase Accessories or Decor: Grove St. Accessories

grovestaccessories.etsy.com

A fashion design graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of the Arts, Mallory Martin has been making jewelry and bags for the last five years. After stocking her wares in a few area boutiques, such as Ashby, Brocade Bridal and Lou Lou, she’s launched her own Etsy site, where she has a five-star rating. “My bow threader earrings have been a big seller, and I’m looking into creating more canvas tote bags for bachelorette parties,” she says.

Decor & Details

Expand Reverie Paper Co. (Photo by Kia & Co.)

Multicategory Winner: Reverie Paper Co.

reveriepaperco.com

Reverie Paper Co. offers 12 invitation sets that clients can customize with ink and foil, letterpress, paper color and weight, and embellishments like wax seals, bands, envelope liners and even illustrations. “I’ve noticed an uptick in couples wanting to incorporate custom artwork of their venue, which we offer as both watercolors and drawings,” says Kara McCoy, founder and creative director. “It makes your wedding stationery more unique and personalized.”

Stationery/Invitation Shop

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Faye Street Studios

3. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Local Invitation Designer

1. Reverie Paper Co.

2. Faye Street Studios

3. Merrymaker Fine Paper

Floral Design: Fleuressence

fleuressencefloraldesign.com

“One trend we love is paring down personal flowers to free up room in the budget for more ‘wow’ moments at the ceremony and reception,” says Tori Anderson, Fleuressence’s owner and creative director. One example is the use of fruits and vegetables in tablescapes. And of course, plenty of local, seasonal blooms: flowering branches, ranunculus and poppies in spring, and dahlias, cosmos and hydrangeas in summer and fall.

2. Vogue Flowers

3. Marylee Marmer Events

Officiant: Married by Brian, Brian Thompson

marriedbybrian.com

Brian Thompson was ordained in high school but didn’t officiate his first wedding until 13 years later when his cousin was in a last-minute bind. “That day, I fell in love, too — with a path I hadn’t foreseen,” he says. Thompson has overseen the unions of 100 couples, engaging in deep conversations about their lives and their love prior to the ceremony. “Their day is about their story, their commitment,” he says. “I’m just their storyteller.”

2. ElopeRVA

3. Christine Haines Greenberg

Expand Pencraft & Post (Photo by Caroline Martin Photography)

Calligraphy or Hand-lettering: Pencraft + Post

pencraftandpost.com

Deirdre Gill, owner and designer of Pencraft + Post, describes her lettering style as “warm, free-flowing and fun,” noting, “I don’t like to stay in the lines.” In addition to traditional calligraphy, she offers custom favors with on-site personalization, such as engraved glassware, ornaments, bottle openers and leather luggage tags. A recent favorite creation of Gill’s was a surfboard welcome sign for a beach wedding.

2. Letterful

LGBTQ-friendly Vendor: (TIE) ElopeRVA; Mankin Mansion; Rent-E-Quip

eloperva.com; mankinmansion.com; rentequip.org

This year’s top LGBTQ-friendly vendor is a three-way tie that includes ElopeRVA’s officiant service, Rent-E-Quip’s wedding rentals and Mankin Mansion’s romantic estate. All three businesses are welcoming of all and strive to create an experience that is reflective of the couple’s vision for their big day. Making clients comfortable is key to easing the stress of wedding planning.

2. Marylee Marmer Events

3. Brocade Bridal

LGBTQ-friendly Officiant: ElopeRVA

eloperva.com

“All people deserve strikingly beautiful ceremonies that reflect the connection they share and the future they are building together,” says the Rev. Jamie Lynn of ElopeRVA. “All of our officiants are either a part of the LGBTQ community themselves or fierce allies.” Owner Chantal McHenry says ElopeRVA staff work with couples to ensure their love story is reflected in every detail, from florals, planning and design to the personalized ceremony led by one of their diverse officiants.

2. Christine Haines Greenberg

3. Married by Brian, Brian Thompson

Expand Photo courtesy Rent-E-Quip

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

rentequip.org

“Trends come and go, pulling from current style and the larger culture,” says David Darby, wedding and event specialist with Rent-E-Quip. “However, the largest trend we are seeing is couples making their weddings more uniquely their own using customization.” Rent-E-Quip helps them realize their vision with painted bars, facades and backdrops, fresh layouts, custom woodworking and more. One recent request led the company to manufacture their first blackout tent, the Obsidian, featuring clear canopies with black powder-coated framework and all-black furniture.

Service Provider for Small or Backyard Weddings

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Furniture Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Paisley & Jade

3. Party Perfect

Linen Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Vendor Offering Sustainable Services or Using Sustainable Practices

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. River City Flower Exchange

3. Blue Sage Bridal

Limousine Company: (TIE) James Limousine; Richmond Limousine

jameslimousine.com; richmondlimo.com

From rehearsal dinners to bachelor and bachelorette parties, James Limousine offers more than day-of services. Couples receive red-carpet treatment when departing their venue and can arrange for honeymoon transport, making for a relaxing post-wedding. The happy couple can enjoy the ride in Richmond Limousine’s stretch limo, while the party bus is a practical and pleasurable alternative for wedding attendants with limo-style seating, a minibar, water and ice, lights and a Bluetooth-connected sound system. “We’ll book the shuttles for the guests,” says Michelle Pearson, a reservation specialist and driver with Richmond Limousine, “and then the wedding party gets the fun party bus.”

Alternative Transportation Service: RVA on Wheels (trolley)

rvaonwheels.com/trolley

RVA on Wheels’ vintage trolleys provide transportation and an Instagram-worthy photo op — but that’s not all. Couples will often book one of the company’s private trolley tours so visiting guests can see the River City in comfort. “Our history tour is popular,” says Hendley Davis, operations manager. “We also have groups book trolleys for a pub crawl with family or the wedding party before the wedding.”

2. Winn Transportation

Multicategory Winner: CCS Events

ccsevents.com

To understand a couple’s vision, wedding planner Colleen Cook asks about finances, vibe and food preferences, as well as their hobbies, favorite colors and goals. “Basically, what makes them, them,” she says. “Once we find out what they are attracted to or admire and love, we morph the event to represent those elements.” Cook then protects that vision on the day by managing crowd control, vendor logistics, weather, emotions — even uninvited insects and animals.

Event Designer/Planner

1. CCS Events

2. The Hive Wedding Collective

3. ElopeRVA

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. CCS Events

2. The Hive Wedding Collective

3. ElopeRVA

Food & Beverage

Expand Photo courtesy Jolene Family Winery

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Jolene Family Winery

jolenefamilywinery.com

While Jolene Family Winery’s lakefront property in New Kent County creates an atmospheric setting for the big day, their wines are also a popular choice for local weddings. Top vintages are the sweet Vasara Peach and crisp, dry pinot grigio, as well as the aged, medium-bodied cabernet franc and aromatic chambourcin. “The bottles themselves are really pretty at weddings,” says event manager Alyx Mikelaites, whose family runs Jolene. “My sister-in-law hand-designed our labels.”

2. (TIE) Ashton Creek Vineyard; Barboursville Vineyards

Bartending Service/Mixologist: (TIE) The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co.; The Watering Hole

thesugarcubebar.com; wateringholetruck.com

Madison Cox launched The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co. in 2020 when she saw an opportunity to create a better bar setup at weddings. “Our vintage bars serve as a focal point and conversation piece for cocktail hour,” Cox says. “Our couples really enjoy having a mobile bar because it brings a fun and unique vibe to the celebration.” Mike Dunlavey, founder of The Watering Hole started the business after repurposing an old 1965 Chevy as a mobile bar for his own wedding in 2017. Since then, he’s added a 1974 Ford with six beer taps.

2. (TIE) EAT Catering; Mix & Mingle Mobile Bar Co.; One for the Road

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

hardywood.com

A frequent winner in this annual A-List readers’ survey, Hardywood remains the suds of choice to serve during the reception. Plus, its Richmond and Goochland locations can be rented for the big day. “We love hosting any wedding-related event,” says Paige Kinder, events manager. And when it comes to making brew selections, Kinder notes that the Richmond Lager and West Creek Dry Cider are favorite options.

2. Triple Crossing Beer

3. The Veil Brewing Co.

Wedding Cake Alternative: Sugar Shack Donuts

eatsugarshack.com

With three area outposts, Sugar Shack has been delivering doughnuts for more than a decade. “We can do any kind of custom doughnuts for weddings, including oversized doughnuts up to 18 inches,” says Fiona Bush at Sugar Shack’s Lombardy Street location. “We can accommodate couples with colors to match their theme or shapes like hearts or numbers for the date they met. We also have flavors for everyone.”

2. Gelati Celesti

Wedding Cakes: Fat Rabbit

fat-rabbit.com

Ellyn Hopper blends beauty with taste in her cakes, incorporating natural touches like fresh flowers and dried fruit as well as fine details including Lambeth-style piping. “We work with fresh, local produce as much as possible and lean heavily into our Mediterranean-inspired recipes,” Hopper says. She serves up classics such as chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream and modern options like almond raspberry rose.

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Louisa’s Homemades

Groom’s Cake: Louisa’s Homemades

louisashomemades.com

“My grandmother taught me to bake when I was young, and I’ve always been drawn to art,” says Jessica Smith, who started her Henrico County home bakery, Louisa’s, in 2017. Smith specializes in custom buttercream wedding cakes in a variety of cake and icing flavors as well as gourmet fillings. “Grooms typically like themes, so I incorporate a lot of detail and color to reflect their hobbies and interests,” she says.

2. (TIE) Fat Rabbit; Sweet Fix

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: (TIE) Belle Isle Moonshine; Cirrus Vodka

belleislecraftspirits.com; cirrusvodka.com

Richmond’s own Belle Isle Moonshine has appeared in national publications, including Vogue, Forbes, Garden & Gun and Bon Appétit. New flavor options include Lemon Drop Strawberry and Lemon Drop Blackberry. Seasonal favorites like Spiced Apple pair well with fall and winter weddings, while Lemon Lavender is a popular choice for spring and summer affairs. Cirrus’ handcrafted vodka has received numerous accolades, including the coveted Gold Medal Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. “Our potato vodka is very pure with a clean taste that works well in any cocktail,” says spokesperson Tom Ellington.

2. Virago Spirits

Food Truck for the Reception: Gelati Celesti

gelatiicecream.com

Wedding guests are in for a sweet surprise when the Gelati Celesti truck rolls up to the reception. The handcrafted, small-batch, premium ice cream offers a taste of Richmond with flavors such as Blanchard’s Dark as Dark, featuring ingredients from the local coffee roaster, and Ukrop’s Rainbow Cookie, which incorporates the renowned confection into creamy vanilla scoops.

2. FiftyOne Pizza

3. River City Wood Fire Pizza

Caterer: (TIE) Groovin’ Gourmets; Mosaic Catering + Events

trolleyhouseva.com; mosaiccateringevents.com

Groovin’ Gourmets caters more than 1,000 events each year, offering consultants who are available through every step. “We’re seeing more requests for cocktail-style weddings with action stations and grazing tables,” says Seth de Kanter, managing director of food service operations. “We’re also rolling out walking taco stations for late-night snacks.” Mosaic’s culinary and events team helps curate a menu reflective of the couple. Traditional options include plated dinners featuring filet mignon, Tuscan chicken or pork tenderloin; more casual choices run the gamut from Southern barbecue to street tacos, as well as milk and cookies to cap off the evening.

2. Cater 2 Events

3. A Sharper Palate

Pre- & Post-Wedding

Expand St. Lucia (Photo via Getty Images)

Honeymoon Travel Expert: Journeys

journeysinc.com

Journeys’ veteran travel agents handle everything from planning your dream honeymoon or destination wedding to assisting when trip disruptions arise. “We have excellent relationships and connections,” says president and travel consultant Kim Goldstein. “We have tons of experience and, in most cases, we’ve actually been there before.” Goldstein says locations like Mexico and Saint Lucia are especially popular right now, along with Greece and Italy.

Gown Preservation: Brocade Bridal

brocadebridal.com

Wedding gown boutique Brocade Bridal near Scott’s Addition partners with the nationally renowned Wedding Gown Preservation Co. “Preservation is a fantastic option, and this company has been around since 1913,” says Brocade co-owner Bryce Carson. The shop is seeing more brides repurposing their grandmother’s and mother’s wedding dresses; quality preservation is key for heirloom ensembles.

2. Puritan Cleaners

3. (TIE) Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design; Leora Bridal; Tiffanys Bridal

First-home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region: Lakeside

Young couples are drawn to the Lakeside area for its sense of community, fun local restaurants and outdoor spaces like Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and Bryan Park. “Many of the homes there are classic Capes and beautiful old bungalows, and they can be more affordable than other areas in Richmond,” says Ernie Dettbarn, principal broker of Dettbarn Real Estate.

2. Church Hill

3. North Side

Wedding Dance Instructor: (TIE) Arthur Murray Dance Centers; Fred Astaire Dance Studios

arthurmurrayrichmond.com; fredastaire.com

Whether couples want to learn a few steps or create an elaborate routine, they can find what they’re looking for at Henrico County’s Arthur Murray and at Fred Astaire Dance Studios’ two locations in North Chesterfield and Short Pump. Local Arthur Murray manager Jennifer Howard says, “It’s more than choreography — we want to teach people how to dance so they’re acquiring a skill they can use after their wedding.” Fred Astaire studios has many instructors from Ukraine, including Polina Kravchuk and Vlad Balyka, who have extensive backgrounds in ballroom and modern dance. “I like helping couples find their personal style for their first dance together,” Kravchuk says. Balyka adds, “Many come with zero experience and can’t believe they can really dance just after a few private lessons.”