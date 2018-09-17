Sheer Romance

Photos by Alexis Courtney | Styling by Rachel Yonan

Gorgeous florals and sheers are definitely having a moment. Elegant layers of tulle mixed with deep Vs and low-cut backs create soft, flattering silhouettes. These aisle-ready looks will leave you glowing.

Crystal beaded gown by House of Wu, $1,240; Giselle hair clip in rose gold with crystals and pearls and rose gold leaves, $126, both at Tiffanys Bridal. Bacall Earrings by Elizabeth Cole, $202, at Nellie George. White gold round brilliant diamond halo engagement ring, $3,170; white gold diamond eternity band, $1,200; white gold high-polish band, $240, all at Diamonds Direct. 

Groom: Navy Solid Super 120s business formal/casual suit in medium weight, $1,295, at Alton Lane.

Lace halter gown with chiffon overlay by Johnathan Kayne, $449, at Lex’s of Carytown. Silver hair braid piece with handmade porcelain flowers accented with crystals by Marionat, $216; sapphire crystal earrings with crystal accents by BLING, $108, both at Tiffanys Bridal. White gold tennis bracelet with a total diamond weight of 2 carats, $2,420; rose gold pear-shape diamond halo engagement ring, $1,180; matching rose gold diamond band, $680, all at Diamonds Direct.

Echo halter gown by Chic Nostalgia, $1,750, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Silver Open Marquise Pave Earrings by JudeFrances with black rhodium and white topaz, $560; Large Open Marquise Provence Cuff by JudeFrances in sterling silver with white topaz, $1,230; 14-karat rose gold ring with 9.27-carat morganite and .58 carats in diamonds, $4,800, all at Lustre by Adolf.

Marin strapless mermaid gown by Evelyn Bridal, $1,200, at Celebrity Bridal and Formals. Flexible headpiece in gold with pearls, crystals, and gold and green leaves by Bel Aire Bridal, $147, at Tiffanys Bridal. Rose gold diamond leaf dangle earrings, $2,990; Tacori yellow gold pave solitaire engagement ring, $3,790; yellow gold diamond bezel band, $870; yellow gold high-polish band, $120, all at Diamonds Direct.

Groom: Navy Solid Super 120s business formal/casual suit in medium weight, $1,295, at Alton Lane.

MODELS: Eloise Lancsweert, T H E Artist Agency; Brock Jackson

HAIR: Courtney Councill, 1213 Hair Studio

MAKEUP: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

STYLIST ASSISTANT: Jessica Peyton

MALE MODEL STYLIST: Emma Manis, Alton Lane

FLOWERS: The Flower Shop at Sneed's Nursery

