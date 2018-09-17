Sheer Romance

Gorgeous florals and sheers are definitely having a moment. Elegant layers of tulle mixed with deep Vs and low-cut backs create soft, flattering silhouettes. These aisle-ready looks will leave you glowing.
Crystal beaded gown by House of Wu, $1,240; Giselle hair clip in rose gold with crystals and pearls and rose gold leaves, $126, both at Tiffanys Bridal. Bacall Earrings by Elizabeth Cole, $202, at Nellie George. White gold round brilliant diamond halo engagement ring, $3,170; white gold diamond eternity band, $1,200; white gold high-polish band, $240, all at Diamonds Direct.
Groom: Navy Solid Super 120s business formal/casual suit in medium weight, $1,295, at Alton Lane.
English netting and lace gown by Eddy K, $1,650, at Tiffanys Bridal. Cathedral veil with beaded lace edge by Edward Berger, $549, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. White gold pearl and diamond dangle earrings, $1,330; Gabriel & Co. white gold pearl and diamond necklace, $600; white gold round brilliant diamond halo engagement ring $3,170; white gold diamond eternity band, $1,200; white gold high-polish band, $240, all at Diamonds Direct.
Lace halter gown with chiffon overlay by Johnathan Kayne, $449, at Lex’s of Carytown. Silver hair braid piece with handmade porcelain flowers accented with crystals by Marionat, $216; sapphire crystal earrings with crystal accents by BLING, $108, both at Tiffanys Bridal. White gold tennis bracelet with a total diamond weight of 2 carats, $2,420; rose gold pear-shape diamond halo engagement ring, $1,180; matching rose gold diamond band, $680, all at Diamonds Direct.
Revel jumpsuit by Rachel Comey, $625; Lucia heel in cobalt by Ulla Johnson, $450, both at Verdalina. Tiered ball drop earrings by Suzanna Dai, $220, at Nellie George. Platinum and 18-karat yellow gold and 2.52-carat fancy yellow diamond ring with a diamond double halo (one yellow diamond and one white diamond) and white diamonds continuing down the split shank, $51,995, at Lustre by Adolf.
Echo halter gown by Chic Nostalgia, $1,750, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Silver Open Marquise Pave Earrings by JudeFrances with black rhodium and white topaz, $560; Large Open Marquise Provence Cuff by JudeFrances in sterling silver with white topaz, $1,230; 14-karat rose gold ring with 9.27-carat morganite and .58 carats in diamonds, $4,800, all at Lustre by Adolf.
Amélie gown by Sottero and Midgley, $2,400, at Urban Set Bride. 14-karat two-tone leaf pendant on white gold chain with .16-carats of diamonds, $1,040; platinum engagement ring with 1.25-carat marquise-shaped center diamond accented with two kite-shaped diamonds surrounded by halos of round diamonds totaling 1.16-carats, $21,950, both at Lustre by Adolf.
Marin strapless mermaid gown by Evelyn Bridal, $1,200, at Celebrity Bridal and Formals. Flexible headpiece in gold with pearls, crystals, and gold and green leaves by Bel Aire Bridal, $147, at Tiffanys Bridal. Rose gold diamond leaf dangle earrings, $2,990; Tacori yellow gold pave solitaire engagement ring, $3,790; yellow gold diamond bezel band, $870; yellow gold high-polish band, $120, all at Diamonds Direct.
Groom: Navy Solid Super 120s business formal/casual suit in medium weight, $1,295, at Alton Lane.
MODELS: Eloise Lancsweert, T H E Artist Agency; Brock Jackson
HAIR: Courtney Councill, 1213 Hair Studio
MAKEUP: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond
STYLIST ASSISTANT: Jessica Peyton
MALE MODEL STYLIST: Emma Manis, Alton Lane
FLOWERS: The Flower Shop at Sneed's Nursery