Regal & Romantic

Her: Kimora gown by Maggie Sottero and Midgley, $2,900; Janson illusion cape by Maggie Sottero and Midgley, $750, both at Urban Set Bride. English pearl drops by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $5,000, at alvarocoronado.com. Green onyx and sterling silver ring with an 18-karat yellow gold Tacori stamp, $570, at Diamonds Direct.

Him: Jim’s Formal Wear granite paisley Aries tuxedo by Mark of Distinction with shoes, $300, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Gentlemen’s celestial star crown by Caroline Coronado Bridal Atelier, $1,250; Colombian emerald double brooch epaulet by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $1,500, both at alvarocoronado.com. Sterling silver bone cuff by Cat Bates, $650, at Nine Roses Jewelers. Eighteen-karat yellow gold men’s wedding band, $2,817, at Diamonds Direct.