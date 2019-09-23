Regal & Romantic

Her: Kimora gown by Maggie Sottero and Midgley, $2,900; Janson illusion cape by Maggie Sottero and Midgley, $750, both at Urban Set Bride. English pearl drops by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $5,000, at alvarocoronado.com. Green onyx and sterling silver ring with an 18-karat yellow gold Tacori stamp, $570, at Diamonds Direct.
Him: Jim’s Formal Wear granite paisley Aries tuxedo by Mark of Distinction with shoes, $300, at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Gentlemen’s celestial star crown by Caroline Coronado Bridal Atelier, $1,250; Colombian emerald double brooch epaulet by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $1,500, both at alvarocoronado.com. Sterling silver bone cuff by Cat Bates, $650, at Nine Roses Jewelers. Eighteen-karat yellow gold men’s wedding band, $2,817, at Diamonds Direct.
Daenerys dress by To Free Your Style, $550, at tofreeyourstyle.com. Sun earrings by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $1,800; cuff by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $750, both at alvarocoronado.com.
Adrianna Papell Platinum Collection Louisa dress, $1,725, at Tiffanys Bridal. Lady’s crown in silver and gold with a touch of blush by Caroline Coronado Bridal Atelier, $750; silver autumn leaves earrings by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $1,500, both at alvarocoronado.com.
Her: India Laposh Bridal Collection Fiona Gown, $1,200, at indialaposh.com. Bella Luna AB Stone strappy heel, $59; CORE cubic zirconia ear cuff, $36, both at Lex’s of Carytown. Ring with emerald-cut blue topaz with blue sapphires surrounded by a halo of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, $1,760, at Diamonds Direct. Bouquet by The Flower Guy Bron.
Him: Tuxedo with tails, $98; white dress shirt, $26; granite cummerbund, $10; Stacy Adams Velvet Loafer, $78, all at Bygones. Stardom shoulder adornment by Alvaro Coronado Designer, $1,500, at alvarocoronado.com. Dark-grey baroque pearl with 30-inch chain set in 18-karat white gold, $2,200; 14-karat white gold black sapphire wedding band, $2,850, both at Diamonds Direct. Twenty-karat yellow gold with 18-karat white gold scale detail cobra ring with marquise diamonds by Nvit Blanche, $9,000; sterling silver “The Hunt” signet ring by Digby & Iona, $220, both at Nine Roses Jewelers.
Romance Couture gold and gunmetal applique gown, $388, at Lex’s of Carytown. Eighteen-karat yellow gold shield earrings with opaque rose-cut diamonds by Lorak Jewelry, $960; sterling silver snake ring by Digby & Iona, $220, both at Nine Roses Jewelers.
Kelsey by Maggie Sottero dress in ivory over nude, $1,799; bell sleeve cape by Chic Nostalgia, $849, both at Sixpence Bridal Boutique. Vines and crystals tiara by Bel Aire Bridal, $147, at Tiffanys Bridal. “Light Poles of Love” earrings, $150 and filigree cross necklace, $5,000, both by Alvaro Coronado Designer, at alvarocoronado.com. Polaris cuff, $85,000, at Nine Roses Jewelers. Simon G. intertwined fashion ring with diamonds, $6,006, at Diamonds Direct.
Models: Emily Dean, T.H.E. Artist Agency; Justin Doerflein
Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond
Hair: Leslie Long, BRIDEface Richmond
Flowers: The Flower Guy Bron
Special thanks: The Mill at Fine Creek; Petersburg Pickers; David Roberts