Regal & Romantic

Make a vow to take your throne with these styles that slay. Don your crown and accentuate with flowing capes and statement jewelry fit for a queen and a king. | Photos by Sarah Walor | Styling by Jonathan Copeland

Models: Emily Dean, T.H.E. Artist Agency; Justin Doerflein

Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

Hair: Leslie Long, BRIDEface Richmond

Flowers: The Flower Guy Bron

Special thanks: The Mill at Fine Creek; Petersburg Pickers; David Roberts

