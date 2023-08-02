Put a Bow on It

×

Top left: Untamed Petals “Penelope” Pearl Bow, $78, at Urban Set Bride (Pair with the Kitty Chen Couture “Endora” Cape from UrbanSet Bride);

Top right: Room Shop Giant Bow Clip with Tails, $30, at Dear Neighbor (Also comes in white)

Far right: 1940s Corocraft bow earrings with gems and brooch set, $78, at Bygones

Bottom right: Faux leather barrettes,$12 each, at Bygones (Can also be worn as a tie clip)

Bottom center: Bella Belle “Reese” Pointed Toe Wedding Slingback Heels, $207, at Blue Sage Bridal

Center: Room Shop Satin Bow Clip, $24, at Dear Neighbor

Center: Gold bow and heart brooch, $6, at Blue Bones Vintage and Gold and mother of pearl orb brooch, $8, at Blue Bones Vintage

Bottom left: Straw pancake hat with velvet bow detail, $118, at Bygones (Swapping the veil for vintage headwear makes a garden wedding statement)

Left: CORX cork printed bow tie, $20, at It’s a Man’s World