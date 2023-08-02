Put a Bow on It

Style accents that help tie the knot

by

Bow details are having a moment. These versatile style features can add some interest to the simplest gown as well as high fashion formals. And they’re not just for brides; grooms can incorporate the accent beyond the traditional necktie. Whether going for a vintage or modern look, here’s some timeless style inspiration for adding bows into your wedding-day wardrobe.