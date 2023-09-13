Love Notes

Three months after marrying in a private ceremony in Mexico, Laura Ellis and Mike Hedrick hosted a colorful, fun-filled fiesta in Richmond on May 14, 2022, to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. Mike has been the lead singer and lead guitarist of local funk band Mashup & Cozy Condition for 12 years, so it was only natural to enlist the band to perform for his wedding reception.

The group, which is known for mashups of popular songs, played from the moment guests arrived until the end of the night. Laura says, “We love New Orleans jazz music, so while we welcomed guests and during appetizers and dinner, we had the brass section playing.”

When it was time for wedding attendees to move to the dance floor, past band members and guest musicians joined the group onstage to allow Mike to enjoy the party. But during the last two hours of the night, the groom rejoined them onstage, culminating in a heartfelt rendition of Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey.” Mike sang part of the song for his bride before coming down to the floor and dancing with her.

“There’s nothing better than seeing Mike onstage performing” Laura says. “It’s his passion and his gift, and my heart melts whenever he is up there, doing what he loves. There is no one else I would rather have sing to me, our friends and family on our wedding day than him.”