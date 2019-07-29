Hair + Makeup

× 1 of 2 Expand Stylist: Margaret Magee | Model: Karen Johnson × 2 of 2 Expand Stylist: Margaret Magee | Model: Karen Johnson Prev Next

Margaret Magee has been a stylist at Elle Style Studio for two years and has years of industry experience. For weddings, Magee primarily provides on-site services, including hair and makeup for women and men. For wedding-day hair in general, Magee says, “I do like to do maxi, textured, effortless, really organic bridal hair, but at the same time, I love the classically simple sleek job that I did on Karen.” She says of her model, “I wanted Karen to have that old-school, Marilyn Monroe-esque beauty radiance.”

Romantic Style Pro Tip: “The No. 1 thing is the hair prep. Brides should get a killer blowout … the day before for the rehearsal dinner, and I’ll set them up with my products, and then the next day it’s already prepped and easier to be smoothed down and styled.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Stylist: Brittany Johnson | Model: Sylver Clark × 2 of 2 Expand Stylist: Brittany Johnson | Model: Sylver Clark Prev Next

A graduate of Empire Beauty School with years of industry experience, Brittany Johnson has been a stylist at Makeup by Holly for two years. Predominantly providing special occasion on-location hair and makeup, Johnson specializes in bridal hair and is also a certified airbrush makeup artist. For wedding-day looks, she says she loves customizing the style to suit each bride. In creating a vintage look for her model, she says, “I wanted to modernize the thought of vintage beauty. … Anyone [at any hair length can pull off] a vintage wave style.”

Vintage Style Pro Tip: “Go for the red lip! Waves and the classic red lip will always be timeless. For the hair, waves can be done in so many variations, which works well with short, medium and long hair. … The red lip is a statement within itself.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Stylist: Khatera Nazeri | Model: Catie Howard × 2 of 2 Expand Stylist: Khatera Nazeri | Model: Catie Howard Prev Next

Khatera Nazeri founded her on-location hair-and-makeup business, Glamface by Khatera, in June 2015. Largely self-taught, she developed a passion for the industry at a young age. She’s worked with Lou Stevens and works as an open contractor with Avenue 42. For her model, Nazeri created a half-up, half-down style. “Since my model’s hair wasn’t thick enough for that style, I made my own filler and added it on to make her hair look bigger, more textured. Any bride with long hair can rock this style,” she says.