Feature_Fashion_HotelGreene_4_KIM_FROST_bp1219-wide.jpg

Grand Beauteous Hotel

The curious tale of a bride as she explores fashion and mystery in the halls of the early 20th century Hotel Greene. Investigate these vintage-inspired looks for your own wedding. | Photos by Kim Frost | Styling by Lauren Healy-Flora

Models: Anita Hosseini, T H E Artist Agency; Peter Elverson

Makeup: Brianna Burns, Makeup by Holly

Hair: Brittany Johnson, Makeup by Holly

Flowers: Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

Special Thanks: Hotel Greene

