Grand Beauteous Hotel

1. Gold 1960s handbag, $46, at Halcyon Vintage.

2. (Left to right) Eighteen-inch black pearl necklace, $5,625; pastel 12-15 mm round pearl necklace with 14-karat white gold clasp, $2,700; white 10.5 mm round pearl necklace with 14-karat white gold clasp, $825, all at Dransfield Jewelers.

3. Silver costume Atomic hair comb, $138, at Urban Set Bride.

4. (Clockwise from top left) Eighteen-karat yellow gold cocktail ring with round diamonds, $2,800; 14-karat white gold ring with 9.48-carat black diamond and white side diamonds, $15,350; 14-karat two-toned gold ring with 0.98-carat yellow center diamond and white diamond accents, $6,975; 14-karat yellow gold and jade ring with diamond accents, $1,850, all at Dransfield Jewelers. Sterling silver Tacori ring with 20.05-carat clear quartz and 18-karat yellow gold accents, $960, at Diamonds Direct.

5. Eighteen-karat yellow gold woven bracelet, $4,500; 14-karat yellow gold diamond bracelet/watch, $3,500, both at Dransfield Jewelers.

6. Fourteen-karat white gold cluster ring with multicolored pearls and diamond accents, $845; 18-karat white gold ring with star sapphire and diamonds, $2,800, both at Dransfield Jewelers.

7. Fourteen-karat white gold dangle earrings with diamonds, $2,190, at Diamonds Direct.

8. Fourteen-karat yellow gold earrings with 12.50-carat morganite surrounded by a diamond halo, $5,850, at Diamonds Direct.

9. (Left to right) Fourteen-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds, $3,750, at Dransfield Jewelers. Eighteen-karat yellow gold necklace with two 12-13 mm South Sea pearls and diamond accents, $4,790, at Diamonds Direct. Fourteen-karat white gold pendant with 0.66-carat fine boulder opal and side diamonds, $4,040; sterling silver and button pearl bracelet, $150, both at Dransfield Jewelers.