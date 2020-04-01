Grand Beauteous Hotel

Ivory fit-and-flare crepe dress by Lillian West, $1,700, at Urban Set Bride. Fourteen-karat white gold pendant with 0.66-carat fine boulder opal and side diamonds, $4,040; 18-karat yellow gold woven bracelet, $4,500; 14-karat yellow gold and jade ring with diamond accents, $1,850, all at Dransfield Jewelers.
1970s jumpsuit by Lillie Rubin, $148; vintage heels by Salvatore Ferragamo, $68; 1960s handbag, $46, all at Halcyon Vintage. Eighteen-karat white gold huggie earrings, $5,740; 18-karat yellow gold bracelet, $2,000; 14-karat yellow gold tennis bracelet, $6,750; 14-karat yellow gold four-strand Dransfield woven cuff, $3,800; 18-karat yellow gold cocktail ring, $2,800, all at Dransfield Jewelers. Eighteen-karat yellow gold necklace with a pair of South Sea pearls, $4,790; sterling silver Tacori ring with clear quartz, $960, both at Diamonds Direct.
Silver 1980s long-sleeve sequin dress, $68, at Bygones. Glitter open-toe heel by Touch Ups, $72, at Lex’s of Carytown. Eighteen-karat white gold three-layer oblong pendant with black diamonds and white diamonds, $3,575, at Dransfield Jewelers.
Ivory strapless gownwith waist embellishment at sash by Amsale, $250, at Blue Sage Bridal. Ivory plain soft tulle veil by Bel Aire Bridal, $185, at Urban Set Bride. Eighteen-karat white gold art deco-style diamond and South Sea pearl dangle earrings, $3,300, at Diamonds Direct. White 10.5 mm round pearl necklace with 14-karat white gold clasp, $825; 18-inch black pearl necklace, $5,625; 14-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds, $3,750; 14-karat white gold ring with 1-carat center diamond and side diamonds, $7,500, all at Dransfield Jewelers. Flowers created by Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds.
Lace and ruffle mermaid dress by Sherri Hill, $499, at Lex’s of Carytown. Silver costume Atomic hair comb, $138, at Urban Set Bride. Eighteen-karat white gold art deco-style diamond and South Sea pearl dangle earrings, $3,300, at Diamonds Direct. Sterling silver and button pearl bracelet, $150; 14-karat white gold watch with diamonds, $5,000; 18-karat yellow gold ring with lavender sapphire, $1,300, all at Dransfield Jewelers.
Corrine gown by Evelyn Bridal, $1,350, at Celebrity Bridal. Fourteen-karat yellow gold morganite necklace, $4,180, at Diamonds Direct. Fourteen-karat yellow gold diamond bracelet/watch, $3,500; 14-karat two-toned gold ring with yellow center diamond, $6,975, both at Dransfield Jewelers. Vintage coin purse, $15, at Blue Sage Bridal.
1. Gold 1960s handbag, $46, at Halcyon Vintage.
2. (Left to right) Eighteen-inch black pearl necklace, $5,625; pastel 12-15 mm round pearl necklace with 14-karat white gold clasp, $2,700; white 10.5 mm round pearl necklace with 14-karat white gold clasp, $825, all at Dransfield Jewelers.
3. Silver costume Atomic hair comb, $138, at Urban Set Bride.
4. (Clockwise from top left) Eighteen-karat yellow gold cocktail ring with round diamonds, $2,800; 14-karat white gold ring with 9.48-carat black diamond and white side diamonds, $15,350; 14-karat two-toned gold ring with 0.98-carat yellow center diamond and white diamond accents, $6,975; 14-karat yellow gold and jade ring with diamond accents, $1,850, all at Dransfield Jewelers. Sterling silver Tacori ring with 20.05-carat clear quartz and 18-karat yellow gold accents, $960, at Diamonds Direct.
5. Eighteen-karat yellow gold woven bracelet, $4,500; 14-karat yellow gold diamond bracelet/watch, $3,500, both at Dransfield Jewelers.
6. Fourteen-karat white gold cluster ring with multicolored pearls and diamond accents, $845; 18-karat white gold ring with star sapphire and diamonds, $2,800, both at Dransfield Jewelers.
7. Fourteen-karat white gold dangle earrings with diamonds, $2,190, at Diamonds Direct.
8. Fourteen-karat yellow gold earrings with 12.50-carat morganite surrounded by a diamond halo, $5,850, at Diamonds Direct.
9. (Left to right) Fourteen-karat white gold bracelet with diamonds, $3,750, at Dransfield Jewelers. Eighteen-karat yellow gold necklace with two 12-13 mm South Sea pearls and diamond accents, $4,790, at Diamonds Direct. Fourteen-karat white gold pendant with 0.66-carat fine boulder opal and side diamonds, $4,040; sterling silver and button pearl bracelet, $150, both at Dransfield Jewelers.
Models: Anita Hosseini, T H E Artist Agency; Peter Elverson
Makeup: Brianna Burns, Makeup by Holly
Hair: Brittany Johnson, Makeup by Holly
Flowers: Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds
Special Thanks: Hotel Greene