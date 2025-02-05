× 1 of 4 Expand Image courtesy Hetty Easter × 2 of 4 Expand Image courtesy Dear Hancock × 3 of 4 Expand Image courtesy Papeterie × 4 of 4 Expand Image courtesy Reverie Paper Co. Prev Next

Artful Moments

With a 20-year portrait painting background, New York-based fine artist Hetty Easter began doing wedding commissions a few years ago, traveling the East Coast and capturing the likenesses of couples in watercolors. She preserves the special moments of the big day in a series of canvas paintings. It’s the details, such as the cake, first dance and more, that are important; Easter creates at least six pieces. During the wedding, she does one live painting where guests can observe the process and also takes several unobtrusive photos to use for the additional works. Commissions start at $4,500, but Easter notes the longevity of the investment. “They’re commemorating a moment in their life that is going to hang on the wall for them to look at their whole lives,” Easter says. “Couples are able to start their art collection, [and] my take is very different from a photographer’s.” paintographer.art

Card Them

Wendy Mason and Earnest Merritt, the duo behind paper goods company Dear Hancock, have been distributing creative cards that showcase original artwork at Richmond retailers and beyond for 15 years. Wedding stationery pieces, such as the "In Tandem" card, feature a print of a hand-illustrated image. Plus, the inside is blank, which leaves room to pen a personal message. Single cards are $5.50, and a set of six is $14.75. dearhancock.com

Signature Style

Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts in Bon Air works closely with couples to develop an invitation suite that reflects the aesthetic of their wedding. The bespoke pieces tell the newlywed’s story, including custom artwork, such as individualized crests. Papeterie’s in-house illustrators design a piece that incorporates initials, pets, favorite florals and more, resulting in heirloom-quality stationery. A digital creation process is also available. Prices vary based on design. papeterierichmond.com

Paper Trail

Reverie Paper Co. offers specially made artwork from monograms to pet drawings. The cocktail watercolor, for example, is an exclusive design that can be used on any of Reverie’s customizable stationery, such as wedding day paper, invitations and more. It’s a fun way to illustrate for guests the signature drink options, which often take the form of groom’s and bride’s picks. Commissions start at $75. reveriepaperco.com