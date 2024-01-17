× Expand Photo courtesy Papeterie

Pet Pics

“Even pet parents of the best-behaved fur babies usually don’t want the added responsibility of having to keep up with pets on their wedding day, but want to incorporate them somehow in the wedding celebration,” says Holly Peters, owner of Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts in Bon Air. That’s why Papeterie offers custom pet portraits that can bedeck the invitation suite as well as day-of pieces including signage, menus, napkins, programs and more. Papeterie’s staff works closely with clients to capture the personality of their pets through the images, which are created digitally or hand-drawn by in-house designers and artists. Pricing starts at $250 for digital commissions and $500 for hand-created pictures.

× Expand Photo courtesy Dog Krazy

Bow Wow

For a dapper dog, Dog Krazy provides the Huxley & Kent I Do! Bow Tie. Whether you want your furry friend to look their best as they head down the aisle or when they pose for pictures, this fashionable satin design allows them to blend in with the wedding party. The tie is $8 and is available in three sizes.

× Expand Photo courtesy A Secret Forest

Pup Pops

When they’re so cute you could just eat them up, A Secret Forest is there with custom edible dog image lollipops. The handmade sweets feature a printed image of your pet and make for a fun wedding favor. It’s a great way to incorporate your cuddly canine on the big day, even if they can’t be present. The flavors are customizable, with optional additions such as edible glitter, sprinkles and pearls. The lollipops start at $18 for three.

× Expand Photo courtesy Sassy Hound

Bouquet Lei

Richmond-based online shop Sassy Hound crafts handmade fabric collars so pet owners can adorn their pups with flowers, without worry. Designs including the Coming up Daisies, Life’s a Garden (shown below) and In Bloom are available in different sizes for the perfect fit. Plus, multiple patterns ensure that you can easily coordinate with your wedding colors. $14 to $24.