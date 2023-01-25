× Expand Photo courtesy Paper Rose Co.

Forever Flowers

For decor that will never wilt, Paper Rose Co. offers handcrafted paper florals that are true-to-life versions of flowers. Carrie Walters has been selling her creations online since 2016 and works with clients to create bouquets, accessories and arrangements that can be passed on to future generations. From peonies to roses, Walters has a vast collection of styles and colors available. A minimum budget of $1,500 is required for wedding design projects, and requests should be placed at least six months in advance.

Photo courtesy Waypost Paper

Final Countdown

A fun way to count the days till wedded bliss is this custom wedding countdown calendar from Richmond-based Etsy store Waypost Paper. Katie Perryman started selling the calendars in 2020 after she and her wife made a tear-off countdown calendar when she was pregnant with their son. Every day, the recipient is treated to a different love quote, and there are also customizable versions that feature the couple’s names. A personalized gift message is also included on the front page. The calendars start at $35.

× Expand Photo courtesy Letterful Co.

Take a Seat

Place cards can take the form of almost anything these days, but there’s no substitute for traditional paper. Molly Walker of Letterful designs calligraphy for weddings and events, personalizing everything from signage to vow books. Her handmade deckle-edge place cards assist guests with finding their seats while also serving as a personalized keepsake. The place cards are $2 each.

Photo courtesy Sarah Hand

Papier People

Artist and author Sarah Hand created this whimsical papier-mache cake topper for a friend’s wedding in July. Incorporating elements that are meaningful to the couple, Hand says making the topper was a lot of fun. She is available for commissions and says she can work with couples to bring their vision to life. “It’s pretty much anything goes," Hand says. "If a couple wants giraffes or mice wearing hats, I’m open to it.” Commissions start at $250. For inquiries, email Hand at sarah@sarah-hand.com.