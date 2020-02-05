× Expand Photo courtesy Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds

Crowning Glory

Flower crowns are a must-have accessory for flower girls, and using fresh florals allows your petal thrower to stand out as she makes her way down the aisle. This adjustable “Belle” design is available from Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds at 423 Strawberry St. in the Fan. The staff works with clients to select colors as well as choose optional ribbon streamers. The flowers used vary seasonally. $85. strawberryfieldsflowersandfinds.com

Photo courtesy Gypsy Stars RVA

Good Hair Day

A cute way to “propose” to your flower girl, these hair ties from Gypsy Stars RVA come in fun patterns and can be matched to your wedding colors. The “Will you be my flower girl” cards can also be customized. The six Gypsy Stars artists have autism, so your purchases support the company’s mission of providing employment and showcasing their talents. $2.50 each. gypsystarsrva.etsy.com

Photo courtesy Tweed

To Have and to Hold

Your flower girl’s eyes will light up when she catches the shimmer of this Flower Girl pouch by Katie Loxton from Tweed. Colored a pearlescent pink with a gold zipper, it’ll hold her wedding essentials before, during and after your wedding day. Give one to all the ladies, as there are versions for mothers of the groom and bride, bridesmaids, maids of honor, and brides. $24. Available at tweedathome.com.

Photo courtesy All of You Bridals

Basket of Love

These delicate and graceful lace flower girl baskets from All of You Bridals’ Etsy store are handmade by Richmonder Ursula White. They're customizable and can be matched to your wedding colors. White creates baskets using a variety of materials including burlap, satin and wood — “whatever your heart desires,” she says. White also makes flower girl dresses. $20 to $70 per basket. allofyou.etsy.com