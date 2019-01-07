Photo by Erin Edgerton
Basket of Love
Finding time to pick out the perfect gift doesn’t have to be stressful. Head to Beasties at 3218 W. Cary St. and select a curated gift basket or choose items to fill a customized basket to match the couple’s style. The most popular choice is the kitchen basket ($46), which features a glass cutting board, silicone whisks, wooden utensils and an oil cruet. Beasties has options for every budget, but most baskets range from $45 to $100. richmondbeasties.com
Photo by Erin Edgerton
Happily Ever After
Fit with a phrase sure to elicit a smile, this on-trend, rustic-chic wooden sign from Trend at 5021 Huguenot Road broadcasts a romantic message. The elegantly painted sign costs $37 and reads “Ever After.” It makes a great centerpiece for a photo gallery wall, or make it the focus of bedroom decor. All of the products at the River Road store are Virginia-made and customizable, so couples can pick the style that reminds them of their fairy tale day. trendva.com
Photo courtesy Eva Mallory
Welcome!
Eva Mallory runs the Richmond-based Etsy shop absolutelyeva, offering wedding welcome bags. First, pick a bag color from woodsy to glam, then choose from labels with a vast array of fonts and borders to best display a sweet welcome message. Prices vary based on quantity and customization. etsy.com/shop/absolutelyeva
Photo by Erin Edgerton
Heaven Scent
Set the mood at the ceremony or reception with a perfectly scented, hand-poured candle from Fine Creek Candles. Snowy winter nuptials call for Fraser Fir, and Honeysuckle or Ocean Breeze capture a whiff of those warmer months. For the ever-popular wedding month of October, try the Amish Harvest scent, with rich tones of cinnamon and clove. Each candle costs $12. Order a batch online at shop.finecreekcandles.com, or find them in select stores across the Richmond area.