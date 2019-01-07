× Expand Photo by Erin Edgerton

Basket of Love

Finding time to pick out the perfect gift doesn’t have to be stressful. Head to Beasties at 3218 W. Cary St. and select a curated gift basket or choose items to fill a customized basket to match the couple’s style. The most popular choice is the kitchen basket ($46), which features a glass cutting board, silicone whisks, wooden utensils and an oil cruet. Beasties has options for every budget, but most baskets range from $45 to $100. richmondbeasties.com

× Expand Photo by Erin Edgerton

Happily Ever After

Fit with a phrase sure to elicit a smile, this on-trend, rustic-chic wooden sign from Trend at 5021 Huguenot Road broadcasts a romantic message. The elegantly painted sign costs $37 and reads “Ever After.” It makes a great centerpiece for a photo gallery wall, or make it the focus of bedroom decor. All of the products at the River Road store are Virginia-made and customizable, so couples can pick the style that reminds them of their fairy tale day. trendva.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Eva Mallory

Welcome!

Eva Mallory runs the Richmond-based Etsy shop absolutelyeva, offering wedding welcome bags. First, pick a bag color from woodsy to glam, then choose from labels with a vast array of fonts and borders to best display a sweet welcome message. Prices vary based on quantity and customization. etsy.com/shop/absolutelyeva

Photo by Erin Edgerton

Heaven Scent

Set the mood at the ceremony or reception with a perfectly scented, hand-poured candle from Fine Creek Candles. Snowy winter nuptials call for Fraser Fir, and Honeysuckle or Ocean Breeze capture a whiff of those warmer months. For the ever-popular wedding month of October, try the Amish Harvest scent, with rich tones of cinnamon and clove. Each candle costs $12. Order a batch online at shop.finecreekcandles.com, or find them in select stores across the Richmond area.