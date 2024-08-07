× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

‘Hole’ Lotta Love

Cornhole remains popular with competition players and recreationalists alike. Played with two slanted wooden boards, players aim to toss small bags (traditionally filled with dried corn kernels) into a hole to earn points; the first to 21 wins. Richmond-based Tailgating Pros offers a playing set perfect for reception fun (or as a gift for any cornhole-loving couple). The wooden boards are customizable with the couple’s names and marriage date. Lightweight and tournament-grade options are available, and lighting can be added to the boards. The cornhole bags come in many colors so they coordinate with the wedding theme, and they’re fillable with corn kernels or resin pellets. $175. tailgatingpros.com

Highly Entertaining

Richmond Cornhole offers the backyard beanbag tossing game in addition to many other outdoor party amusements. Giant Toppling Towers is a stacking block game that will have friends and family challenging each other to avoid being the one who knocks the pillar down. Featuring lightweight wooden two-by-threes, the game can be played to over 4 feet high. Unfinished and stained versions are available for purchase ($100 to $125), and it can be rented ($55; delivery may be available for a fee). richmondcornhole.com

Swing for the Wedding

Entertaining for all ages, PutterBall blends a putting green with beer pong (sans the beer). The goal of the game is to be the first to sink all your putts in the six holes. Available from the Midlothian outpost of Triangle Lawn Games, book a rental ($39 and up) or purchase it ($160). The party pack bundle rental (starting at $212) includes other games, such as Giant Tumbling Towers and Toss Across. Delivery, set up and pick-up are provided for a fee; client pick-up is free. virginialawngames.com

Make a Connection

From dance floors to sno-cones, Classic Party Rentals of Virginia offers an extensive inventory of items to outfit the big day. Games such as Giant Connect 4, featuring an oversized standing wooden game board, are also available. Wedding guests will love dropping their red and blue playing pieces in until they shout a victoriously satisfying “Connect 4!” Rentals start at $52.50. Delivery is available for an additional charge; customer pick-up is also offered. classicpartyrentalsva.com