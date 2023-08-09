× Expand Photo courtesy Beego Handmade

Sip and Keep

A practical and fun favor, straw pouches from Beego Handmade are made from waterproof fabric to secure reusable straws on the go. This handy item also helps reduce plastic waste. Match them with the stainless-steel straw and brush set so that guests have the added bonus of using the straws for your big day and taking them home as a keepsake. The pouches are available in a variety of colors and patterns and can be customized. They cost $12 with a $20 flat fee added for custom orders, while straw sets are $4 (discounts are available for bulk orders).

Photo courtesy Less Than

Sustainable Scents

Less Than’s small-batch, plant-based soaps are locally handcrafted using a cold-pressed method. Mix and match available scents including lavender; lemongrass; and citrus, cedar and sage. Less Than owner Chris Simmonds says, “Each bar is wrapped with a compostable paper label, making them good for you, your loved ones and the environment.” Available in-store and online, the soaps are $8 each, and quantities are limited. Contact Less Than directly for larger orders.

× Expand Photo courtesy Apropos Roasters

Spill the Tea

Available from Richmond-based Etsy shop Apropos Roasters, these eco-friendly tea wedding favors come in a set of 20, and each includes two organic tea bags of your choice. Select the image, names, date and even the ink color and twine used. Plus, the packaging is made from recycled material. $91.

Photo courtesy Taylored Touches

Bee Happy

Support honeybee populations and show your wedding guests some love, all in one gift. Tailored Touches’ Honeybee Wildflower Seed Favors come in a pack of 10 and include planting instructions for a lasting present. The envelope also features a customizable tag with a message, names and wedding date. $35.