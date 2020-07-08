Coasting

This set of six engraved wood coasters from Milk & Honey Luxuries is sure to protect the happy couple’s table surfaces for years to come. Each coaster is custom-made with the couple’s initials and the wedding date. Plus, the matching wooden holder is included. Other designs are also available. $25. etsy.com/shop/MilkandHoneyLuxuries

Forever Florals

From the bouquet to the boutonniere, selecting wedding flowers is a big decision, and while they’re captured for posterity through photography, why not preserve some of the actual stems? Lonely Pine Jewelry takes your pressed flowers and turns them into a hanging ornament. Personalize it with a gold foil monogram or inset text such as the couple’s names and wedding date or a brief message. A variety of shapes and sizes are available, and clients can also request a custom mold for a specific shape of their choosing. Starting at $50. etsy.com/shop/LonelyPine

Take a Look

What bridesmaid couldn’t use a mirror at some point during the big day? Personalized Smiles’ compact mirrors are customizable keepsakes that the wedding party can continue to use even after the “I do’s.” A charming floral ring pattern on the casing accompanies the individual's name with the word “bridesmaid” and the wedding date. Multiple color options and font choices are available. Discounts are offered for bulk orders. $12. etsy.com/shop/PersonalizedSmiles

Stamp It!

This 4-by-4-inch bespoke rubber stamp from Apropos Roasters features the couple’s initials wrapped with a heart, plus the date of their nuptials. The versatile stamp can be used for DIY wedding decor, invitations, personalized gift bags, scrapbooks or even as a special surprise for the couple themselves. Additional font choices, sizes and designs are available. Ask about ink for purchase in a variety of colors. $55. etsy.com/shop/AproposRoasters