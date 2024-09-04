Enter the Garden

×

Evangeline gown by Jenny Yoo, $1,700, at Urban Set Bride. Cecilia straw bergère with bow by Jiimy James, $695, at jiimyjames.com. Pearl heart hoops by Emily Warden, $160, at Emily Warden Designs. Vintage green beaded necklace, $8, at Bygones. Eighteen-karat yellow gold and diamond dangles necklace by Roberto Coin, $2,400; East West Siviglia 18-karat yellow gold and diamond ring by Marco Bicego, $1,300, both at Schwarzschild Jewelers.