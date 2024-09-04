Enter the Garden

These ensembles nod to Regency-era looks with headpieces that have you covered for the perfect outdoor affair.
Pearl pleated tulle gown by Andrea & Leo Couture, $430, at Lex’s of Carytown. Celine bergère with pearls by Jiimy James, $895, at jiimyjames.com. 1950s stretch gloves by Elayne, $18, at Bygones. Fluted lavender quartz ring by Emily Warden, $1,450, at Emily Warden Designs. Let’s Add Pump square toe heels by Bandolino, provided by stylist.
Evangeline gown by Jenny Yoo, $1,700, at Urban Set Bride. Cecilia straw bergère with bow by Jiimy James, $695, at jiimyjames.com. Pearl heart hoops by Emily Warden, $160, at Emily Warden Designs. Vintage green beaded necklace, $8, at Bygones. Eighteen-karat yellow gold and diamond dangles necklace by Roberto Coin, $2,400; East West Siviglia 18-karat yellow gold and diamond ring by Marco Bicego, $1,300, both at Schwarzschild Jewelers.
Cecilia straw bergère with bow by Jiimy James, $695, at jiimyjames.com. Eighteen-karat yellow gold citrine and diamond dangle earrings by Gumuchian, $7,000, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Vintage green beaded necklace, $8; Art nouveau pink glass pendant necklace, $278; vintage pearl costume ring, $22, all at Bygones. Vintage white and cream pearl strands; William Morris Collection “Cray” patterned tights by Tabbisocks; Jessica Simpson Nekira 3 Pump, all provided by stylist.
Lucrecia gown by Eva Lendel, $4,970, at Brocade Bridal. Evelyn straw beret by Jiimy James, $695, at jiimyjames.com. Reproduction long gloves, $18; vintage pearl necklace, $178, both at Bygones. Paloma chandelier earrings by Emily Warden, $860, at Emily Warden Designs. Eighteen-karat yellow gold citrine and diamond ring by Gumuchian, $4,400, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Bouquet by FIELD Floral Design.
1980s Romantic Renaissance bridal gown by Gunne Sax, $268, at Halcyon Vintage. Mary Jane straw bergère with straw bow by Jiimy James, $625, at jiimyjames.com. “Africa” 18-karat yellow gold freshwater pearl drop earrings by Marco Bicego, $1,350, at Schwarzschild Jewelers. Lavender quartz amulet by Emily Warden, $925, at Emily Warden Designs. Tutu Mary Jane pump by Madden Girl, stylist’s own. Flowers by FIELD Floral Design.
Vintage 1940s pink glass necklace, $78; 10-karat gold pearl necklace, $378, both at Bygones. Beryl ribbon pendant by Emily Warden, $2,460; fluted lavender quartz ring by Emily Warden, $1,450; Versailles ring by Emily Warden, $7,200; sapphire Mermaid ring by Emily Warden, $3,600, all at Emily Warden Designs. Canelés and macarons by WPA Bakery.
Model: Irina McCay-Pedrick, Modelogic
Hair: Ashley Sanchez
Makeup: Amanda Cook
Prop stylist: Mariya Boykova
Flowers: FIELD Floral Design
Desserts: WPA Bakery
Props: Picnic RVA
Special thanks: Agecroft Hall & Gardens