Do a Little Jig

× Expand Eleanor Robertson instructing Doug McRae and Karen Willis (Photo by Jay Paul)

When Eleanor Robertson, owner of Rigby’s Jig, learned that Willow Place Shopping Center, her dance studio’s home for 17 years, was set to undergo a significant renovation and expansion, she thought, “Maybe this is my sign from the universe to figure out something else.”

Her solution? The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, situated close to her home and “a gem in the Richmond community that a lot of people surprisingly don’t know exists,” she says. “They knew my business, and they welcomed me with open arms and said, ‘Let’s make it work.’ ”

Over the years, Robertson has seen increasing requests for modern dance choreography and instruction as couples look to surprise and delight their family and guests. “It’s now probably 50-50 between traditional and modern,” she says. “Some come in wanting a very traditional waltz, while others want to start with a song by Ed Sheeran and then go into Maroon 5. We can do that with them.”

Richmond Bride checked in with Robertson about how to move beyond the sixth-grade sway on the dance floor. “That’s just boring,” she says.

Richmond Bride: Why is it a good idea for a couple to take dance lessons before their wedding?

Eleanor Robertson: I know I’m biased because I’m a dance instructor, but when you and your families are throwing probably the biggest party you’ve ever thrown, and you’re probably spending tremendous amounts of money, you want it to be memorable for everyone. People won’t remember the color of the flowers at the door, but they will remember if you get out there and kill a swing dance. Plus, it’s the one time at the reception when everyone is watching the bride and the groom. Why not put in a little effort?

RB: What about group dances?

Robertson: We do get bridesmaids who want to put on a fun routine to surprise the groom, or vice versa. We’ve also had full bridal parties, where the bridesmaids and groomsmen put together a routine for the couple. We’ve also been hired, as a studio, to come to weddings and fill the time when the couple is doing photography. One couple had a salsa band at the reception because the groom was Hispanic, but the bride’s family didn’t know how to salsa. We came in and taught everyone how to dance. By the time the couple got to the reception, everybody was dancing, and everybody knew one another.

RB: Does a couple need instruction if one of them is already a dancer?

Robertson: I hear that a lot. Usually, it’s the bride who took ballet classes as a child. I am a professional ballroom instructor, dancer and choreographer, but I couldn’t hip-hop my way out of a box. Our wedding prep is different: We help you put together choreography, we work with the music, we plan how the dance is going to happen based on the setting — the room, the space.

RB: Is there a basic skill level that’s required?

Robertson: Nope. If you can get through the door, we can teach you how to dance. Starting in January, we’re offering $5 Wednesday-night dance classes. They are open for anybody. You don’t need to sign up; just come. When I tell people what I do for a living, they often have a positive reaction. But getting people to come try [dancing] the first time is hard — the hardest part of the process. Once they try it, nine times out of 10, they love it. A lot of people haven’t been here before, so we want to let people know what we’re doing and who we are. Anytime you offer something that’s fun, easy and affordable, it piques people’s interest. Wednesdays are meant to get those people in the door.

RB: Has the new location changed your business?

Robertson: We haven’t taken anything away. I have six instructors who teach with me and have been with me forever. I have clients who come from all over — from New Kent, Powhatan, Goochland. It’s actually easier to get here because you don’t have to deal with Broad Street. You just get off I-295, and you’re here. It’s proving to be a wonderful step for us.

RB: Do couples ever continue dancing after their weddings?

Robertson: Wedding couples go off and move and have kids and get busy. We see their parents. They come in and realize this is a really fun thing to do together, and they have the time. It’s a whole new stage in their lives because their child is really grown and gone. I have one couple whose niece got married in 2007, and they still take two classes a week.