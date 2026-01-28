Carytown Couture

A day of fashion and fun along the ‘Mile of Style’

Nova gown; Ensemble by Calista Couture, prices range from $1,200-$3,000, at Isabella Grace Bride

Seraphina dress

Thea dress; round and baguette diamond hoop earrings, $4,350, at Diamonds Direct. Ensemble by Calista Couture, prices range from $1,200-$3,000, at Isabella Grace Bride

Vivienne dress

Maeve gown; Simon G. diamond flexible bangle bracelet, $2,930, at Diamonds Direct

Thea dress; A. Jaffe three-stone hidden halo engagement setting, $6,460 (setting only), at Diamonds Direct

Blending thoughtful design with modern elegance, these on-trend ensembles are as eye-catching on a stroll down Cary Street as they are on a walk down the aisle. Find inspiration for your own glam wedding-day looks with these two brides as they visit the shops of Carytown.

MODELS: Chelsea Ireland; Sheradyn Kacee O’Neill 

BRIDAL ATTIRE: Isabella Grace Bride

JEWELRY: Diamonds Direct

HAIR: Emily Shaw, Amanda Perry Hair & Airbrush

MAKEUP: Sophia Whaley, Magnolia Artistry 

LOCATIONS: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream; World of Mirth