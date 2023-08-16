‘Ripples of Joy’

× 1 of 2 Expand Snail Mail’s hand-painted invitation suites are keepsakes for wedding guests. (Photo courtesy Carrie Cheatham) × 2 of 2 Expand Paintings, such as this one depicting a couple's venue, are an alternative to a traditional guestbook. Prev Next

From hand-painted artwork to carefully crafted — and often punny — messages, Carrie Cheatham finds delight in each step of the process of card and stationery creation. That joy transfers to the sender, to the recipient and to nonprofit partners that receive a portion of proceeds from her business, Snail Mail.

A nonprofit is actually where Cheatham’s story begins. In 2015, when she was a senior at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, she needed an internship to finish her sociology degree. Someone recommended she work with an organization that supports local migrant communities, which led her to the nonprofit ReEstablish Richmond.

During her six-week internship, she helped refugees with transportation and child care. She says the experience taught her more about the cultural intersections that existed in the city. “They were welcoming me when I was trying to do the same for them,” she says, “even though they’re thousands of miles from their families, friends and everything they know.”

Cheatham wasn’t ready for her connection to end after six weeks, so she began making hand-painted “welcome home” cards for ReEstablish Richmond and other refugee organizations to give to their clients. In 2017, her husband, Andrew, suggested she sell her cards and donate some of the proceeds to the same nonprofits.

She showcased her business, Snail Mail, at local markets and on social media, and her cards gained a following through word-of-mouth. That’s when a bride approached her about painting a save-the-date card for her wedding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“She wanted something that looked hand-done, that fit the scenery of the Grand Teton mountains,” Cheatham says. “It’s warm, welcoming and cozy, and it feels very intentional.”

Carrie Cheatham creates custom handmade stationery sets for events. (Photo by Kat Jones Creative)

Again, word spread, and Cheatham received more requests for save-the-date cards, wedding invitations, and bridesmaid and groomsman proposal cards. She also creates keepsake paintings for guests to sign instead of a traditional guestbook. Her designs have featured wedding venues, the colors and flowers in a bridal bouquet or a meaningful scene.

Because of the handmade nature of her work, she says almost any idea is possible. Her designs range from fully drawn and written by hand to typeset with a hand-painted accent. “It’s fun to collaborate with a client and see their style and vision,” Cheatham says. “Then I’m the hands that put the ideas on paper. If I can paint it, we can make it happen.”

Cheatham has made more than 40,000 cards for all occasions. Her sales continue to support refugee organizations across the commonwealth, including International Neighbors Charlottesville, Sacred Heart Center and Church World Service. Every six months, she chooses a new nonprofit and highlights a specific fund or initiative so that customers understand the impact of their purchase.

“A card doesn’t end with the person that buys it,” she says. “They’re ripples of joy and happiness.”