Field of Dreams

× Expand A rendering of the future CarMax Park (Image courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels)

In 2026, RVA’s baseball fans will have a new reason to celebrate when CarMax Park debuts on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The new home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels Double-A Minor League Baseball team is billed as more than a stadium — it’s a year-round events destination. Those who are betrothed can rejoice, because the site will include several spaces perfect for hosting ceremonies and receptions.

Expand Ted Van Zelst, president of 804Live (Courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels)

Full-service events company 804Live will manage, organize and book happenings at the site. Ted Van Zelst, president of 804Live, says, “I’ve worked in sports a long time, and I can recognize how a fan base or a city connects with a sports property. What was very obvious was how this community supported the Squirrels, not just from the baseball games but from all the activities and all the community efforts that the Squirrels make.” That community spirit and fandom for the home team fuel the connection for people interested in booking private events at CarMax Park. “I’ve seen a lot of new ballparks, and this one is amazing,” Van Zelst says. “I think it’s going to be very exciting when people actually get to see it.”

Richmond Bride spoke with Van Zelst about the stadium’s spaces and its options for small or large celebrations.

Richmond Bride: How will CarMax Park accommodate the various types of events 804Live will host?

Ted Van Zelst: The entirety of the property was built in a way that, not only is it going to be excellent for baseball, ... but flexibility was also very important. It’s not just the 69 home games for the Squirrels, but the opportunity to host a concert for 14,000 people or put on a comedy series.

The Atlantic Union Bank Lounge was designed with a stage, lighting structures, sound, temporary bar, portable spaces — it’s basically a very nice box with great views that we can turn into the wedding of your dreams.

We have other areas: The Yard, which is out in right field, [and] The Landing, Power Alley Porch and Power Alley Terrace in left field. Then there’s the Backstop Bar, that’s behind home plate [on the] first-level concourse, and then the City View Suite on the second level. We could have six, seven different events happening at the same time, and you would never see each other.

RB: What size wedding party can each area accommodate?

Van Zelst: The main space will be the Atlantic Union Bank Lounge, which can fit 600-plus [people]. We’ve had other people who just want to do a reception. You can create a very nice reception area and dance area with the food and beverage in the Legacy Club and then [designate] the dance area and party area in the Backstop.

If you wanted something smaller, the City View Suite could easily fit 50 to 75, and if you wanted to do something fun outside, The Yard fits 250-plus. The other areas on left field — The Landing with its patio, Power Alley Terrace and Power Alley Porch — are [a combined] 600-plus, so we could do some pretty big weddings there.

RB: How much should couples plan to budget?

Van Zelst: We haven’t publicized any of our pricing yet, but we want to make it so that everyone can come in and experience the wedding they desire. We will have more details at the start of the year [2026]. We are committed to being very reasonable and competitive with our pricing as it compares to other local wedding venues.

RB: How much event management does 804Live provide?

Van Zelst: We have two event managers that can help, whether it’s sourcing outside vendors or [working with] our own list of vendors that we’re building out now.

RB: What’s the best way to figure out which space is the right one?

Van Zelst: Our venue is still under construction, so we’re not able to walk people through until we take occupancy early next year. What I would recommend is, reach out via our website, have the conversations, and once we are in the facility, we schedule a time for someone to come over and have a tour and see it in all its splendor.

RB: Are there any perks for fans who book weddings at CarMax Park?

Van Zelst: We could always work with couples to further incorporate baseball-type activities into any event. Things such as utilizing the batting cages and the field to make a memorable experience.