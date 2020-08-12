Built With Love

giftbag_forweb3 2.48.30 PM.jpg

Create your own RVA-inspired gift bags with these locally sourced items | Photos by Jeff Saxman | Styling by Richard Stone

Bridesmaid

Your bridesmaids are joining you on the journey to the altar, so when it comes to the time-honored tradition of presenting them with a gift, a little spoiling can go a long way. Consider these relaxation-inducing items for your bridesmaid gift basket.

  1. Jelly Belly Champagne jelly beans, $5 each, at For the Love of Chocolate
  2. Pink quartz memory box, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors
  3. Jade revitalizing eye mask, $18, at amazon.com
  4. Monogram hand towels, $25 each, at Fraîche
  5. Panier de Sens jasmine travel set, $33, at Yves Delorme
  6. Silk tulip bouquet, $16, at Fraîche
  7. Pink feather pen, $13, at Relics to Rhinestones
  8. Lemon stripe robe, $60, at Beckon Home

Welcome

Weddings are not only a time to celebrate with the happy couple, but are also a time for the couple to show how much they appreciate their friends and loved ones. For those out-of-town guests, creating a welcome basket is a great way to introduce people to RVA and to say thanks for traveling. Get inspired with these local items for your own custom creation.

  1. Peanuts of Wakefield lemon crab peanuts, $9, at Beckon Home
  2. Butterfly-wing lollipops (set of three),  $21, at A Secret Forest
  3. Little Richmond Guide, $7, Off the Beaten Press on Etsy
  4. Three Sisters Cheese Straws, $11, at Libbie Market
  5. Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, $9, at Strawberry Street Market
  6. James River Distillery Oster Vit, $38, at Carytown ABC
  7. Richmond tea blend, $4.50 to $18, at Rostov’s Coffee & Tea
  8. Essence of Richmond soaps, $4 each, at Relics to Rhinestones

Groomsman

It's a special honor to be asked to join the wedding party, so show your groomsmen some love with locally sourced items (plus a pair of California-cool sandals) they can use during and after the wedding. From bottle openers to bow ties, these gifts will have your groomsmen feeling great.

  1. Fish fly woven bow tie, $70, at Peter-Blair
  2. Blackbyrd Goods logo hat, $30, at Blackbyrd Goods
  3. Belle Isle Moonshine canned cocktails, $14 each, at Libbie Market
  4. Rainbow single-layer sandals, $54, at Dillard’s
  5. Riding boot pewter bottle opener, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors 
  6. Proraso travel shaving kit, $15, at Need Supply Co.
  7. Hideout enamel mug, $28, at Jackson & James

Parent

Finding that perfect present that conveys your gratitude to your parents isn't always easy. Putting together a gift bag of thoughtful keepsakes is something they will cherish for years to come. Find inspiration in these artisan wares.

  1. Faux paperwhite plant, $29, at Janet Brown Interiors 
  2. Tole cachepot, $72, at Beckon Home
  3. Enamel pocket double frame, $54 each, at Yves Delorme
  4. Upper Shirley Vineyards sparkling rosé, $36, at Upper Shirley Vineyards 
  5. Gold Tone wine chiller, $40, at Beckon Home
  6. Simon Pearce Woodbury clock, $150, at Fraîche
  7. Custom mini memories textile art, from $145, at hugermemories.com

