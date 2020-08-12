Built With Love

Bridesmaid

Your bridesmaids are joining you on the journey to the altar, so when it comes to the time-honored tradition of presenting them with a gift, a little spoiling can go a long way. Consider these relaxation-inducing items for your bridesmaid gift basket.

Jelly Belly Champagne jelly beans, $5 each, at For the Love of Chocolate Pink quartz memory box, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors Jade revitalizing eye mask, $18, at amazon.com Monogram hand towels, $25 each, at Fraîche Panier de Sens jasmine travel set, $33, at Yves Delorme Silk tulip bouquet, $16, at Fraîche Pink feather pen, $13, at Relics to Rhinestones Lemon stripe robe, $60, at Beckon Home

Welcome

Weddings are not only a time to celebrate with the happy couple, but are also a time for the couple to show how much they appreciate their friends and loved ones. For those out-of-town guests, creating a welcome basket is a great way to introduce people to RVA and to say thanks for traveling. Get inspired with these local items for your own custom creation.

Peanuts of Wakefield lemon crab peanuts, $9, at Beckon Home Butterfly-wing lollipops (set of three), $21, at A Secret Forest Little Richmond Guide, $7, Off the Beaten Press on Etsy Three Sisters Cheese Straws, $11, at Libbie Market Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, $9, at Strawberry Street Market James River Distillery Oster Vit, $38, at Carytown ABC Richmond tea blend, $4.50 to $18, at Rostov’s Coffee & Tea Essence of Richmond soaps, $4 each, at Relics to Rhinestones

Groomsman

It's a special honor to be asked to join the wedding party, so show your groomsmen some love with locally sourced items (plus a pair of California-cool sandals) they can use during and after the wedding. From bottle openers to bow ties, these gifts will have your groomsmen feeling great.

Fish fly woven bow tie, $70, at Peter-Blair Blackbyrd Goods logo hat, $30, at Blackbyrd Goods Belle Isle Moonshine canned cocktails, $14 each, at Libbie Market Rainbow single-layer sandals, $54, at Dillard’s Riding boot pewter bottle opener, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors Proraso travel shaving kit, $15, at Need Supply Co. Hideout enamel mug, $28, at Jackson & James

Parent

Finding that perfect present that conveys your gratitude to your parents isn't always easy. Putting together a gift bag of thoughtful keepsakes is something they will cherish for years to come. Find inspiration in these artisan wares.