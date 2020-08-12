Built With Love

Bridesmaid
Your bridesmaids are joining you on the journey to the altar, so when it comes to the time-honored tradition of presenting them with a gift, a little spoiling can go a long way. Consider these relaxation-inducing items for your bridesmaid gift basket.
- Jelly Belly Champagne jelly beans, $5 each, at For the Love of Chocolate
- Pink quartz memory box, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors
- Jade revitalizing eye mask, $18, at amazon.com
- Monogram hand towels, $25 each, at Fraîche
- Panier de Sens jasmine travel set, $33, at Yves Delorme
- Silk tulip bouquet, $16, at Fraîche
- Pink feather pen, $13, at Relics to Rhinestones
- Lemon stripe robe, $60, at Beckon Home
Click upper-right corner to expand image.
Welcome
Weddings are not only a time to celebrate with the happy couple, but are also a time for the couple to show how much they appreciate their friends and loved ones. For those out-of-town guests, creating a welcome basket is a great way to introduce people to RVA and to say thanks for traveling. Get inspired with these local items for your own custom creation.
- Peanuts of Wakefield lemon crab peanuts, $9, at Beckon Home
- Butterfly-wing lollipops (set of three), $21, at A Secret Forest
- Little Richmond Guide, $7, Off the Beaten Press on Etsy
- Three Sisters Cheese Straws, $11, at Libbie Market
- Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix, $9, at Strawberry Street Market
- James River Distillery Oster Vit, $38, at Carytown ABC
- Richmond tea blend, $4.50 to $18, at Rostov’s Coffee & Tea
- Essence of Richmond soaps, $4 each, at Relics to Rhinestones
Click upper-right corner to expand image.
Groomsman
It's a special honor to be asked to join the wedding party, so show your groomsmen some love with locally sourced items (plus a pair of California-cool sandals) they can use during and after the wedding. From bottle openers to bow ties, these gifts will have your groomsmen feeling great.
- Fish fly woven bow tie, $70, at Peter-Blair
- Blackbyrd Goods logo hat, $30, at Blackbyrd Goods
- Belle Isle Moonshine canned cocktails, $14 each, at Libbie Market
- Rainbow single-layer sandals, $54, at Dillard’s
- Riding boot pewter bottle opener, $75, at Janet Brown Interiors
- Proraso travel shaving kit, $15, at Need Supply Co.
- Hideout enamel mug, $28, at Jackson & James
Click upper-right corner to expand image.
Parent
Finding that perfect present that conveys your gratitude to your parents isn't always easy. Putting together a gift bag of thoughtful keepsakes is something they will cherish for years to come. Find inspiration in these artisan wares.
- Faux paperwhite plant, $29, at Janet Brown Interiors
- Tole cachepot, $72, at Beckon Home
- Enamel pocket double frame, $54 each, at Yves Delorme
- Upper Shirley Vineyards sparkling rosé, $36, at Upper Shirley Vineyards
- Gold Tone wine chiller, $40, at Beckon Home
- Simon Pearce Woodbury clock, $150, at Fraîche
- Custom mini memories textile art, from $145, at hugermemories.com