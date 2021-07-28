All Smiles

× Expand Photo by Shawnee Custalow

When Richmond couple Anna Kreyling and Andy McMillan selected Wolftrap Farm in Gordonsville for their April 2019 nuptials, they liked how customizable the venue was. It was largely a DIY wedding, from Andy designing a custom logo for the couple to Anna’s father building a circular arbor for the ceremony.

The farm’s horses were a hit with Anna’s niece, Lucy, who enjoyed feeding them apples and carrots. Lucy served as flower girl and was excited to be a part of the day. “She was just very enamored with [my] fancy dress, and she was very into all of that, so she kept trying to run in and be a part of [the wedding photography],” Anna says.

When Lucy had her turn for a picture, she ran to Anna, and the two shared a sweet moment captured by photographer Shawnee Custalow. Anna laughs as she recalls, “She told me, ‘Auntie, you look like a lady!’ Which was quite adorable. It’s like, well, what do I look like normally?”

Lucy and her family reside in Alaska, so Anna says she and Andy don’t get to visit as much as they’d like, but having her niece as part of the day was special. “My husband and I had those giant-sized grins on us the whole entire day,” Anna says. “I know people don’t often say this, but I wouldn’t have changed a single thing about our wedding.”