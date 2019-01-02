A Little Bit of Sole

Styling by Jonathan Copeland; photo by Sarah Walor; model: Dillon Rosel; location: Black Iris Gallery
1. Purple hand-painted genuine leather oxford with burnished toe and matching rubber sole, $130, at Harrell’s Fine Fashions; socks, model’s own.
2. Patent leather lace-ups, $50, at It’s a Man’s World; floral sock, $20, at 707 Fine Clothing RVA
1&2. Tuxedo pants, $350 entire suit, at 707 Fine Clothing RVA
3. Custom dress shoes, Rider Boot Shop; Royalties Paris lobster sock, $24, at Rider Boot Shop
Tip: Forgoing socks with your dress shoes can add a youthful, edgy vibe to an otherwise traditional formal look.
4. Stacy Adams double monk-strap shoes, $120, at Bygones; salmon Bonne Maison sock, $18, at Rider Boot Shop
3&4. Khaki pants, $35, at It’s a Man’s World
5. Louis Vuitton dress shoes, $350, at It’s a Man’s World
6. Brioni Chelsea boots, $125, at It’s a Man’s World
5&6. Navy blue polka dot suit pants, $170 entire suit, at Harrell’s Fine Fashions