Super Star Dentists 2026

Congratulations to Richmond magazine’s 2026 Super Star Dentists! These dental professionals have been recognized by their peers as the area’s Top Dentists most often* over the past decade in the magazine’s annual surveys. They are lauded for their consistent excellence, called in for consultations, and trusted with family members and friends. In a region known for outstanding health care, the Super Star Dentists are the best of the best.

*Super Star Dentists were voted Top Dentists by their peers in at least five of the past 11 years.

Public’s Choice

While the Top Dentists are chosen by fellow medical professionals, our annual Best & Worst winners are voted on by readers. Congratulations to these longtime public’s choice favorites!

River Run Dental

Virginia Family Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design

Karen S. McAndrew, Seven Pines Dental Group

Endodontics

Sanjay Bhagchandani, Endodontic Partners

Timothy Finkler, Commonwealth Endodontics

Jesse Harris, East Coast Endodontics

Trisha Krause, Endodontic Partners

Harold J. Martinez, Commonwealth Endodontics

Bruce Overton, Dominion Endodontics

General Dentistry

Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design

Elizabeth C. Reynolds, Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry

Brent A. Rusnak, River Run Dental

Hospital Dentistry

Gregory Cole, Westover Dentistry

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

Cassidy L. Turner, Chief of dentistry, Richmond VA Medical Center

Implant Surgeon

Kanyon R. Keeney, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

Instructional Dentist

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology

Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Neil Agnihotri, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

Jeffrey E. Cyr, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

William Dymon, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

D. Omar Watson, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery

Gregory M. Zoghby, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

Charles D. Boxx, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

Oral Cancer

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery

Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry

Orthodontics

Kevin Bibona, Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics

Graham Gardner, Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics

Gustav Horsey, Horsey Orthodontics

Larry Scarborough Jr., James River Orthodontics

Other Oral Conditions Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry

Pain Management

Joseph N. Tregaskes, JNT Dental

Pediatric Dentistry

Jo Cronly, Children’s Dentistry of Virginia

Justin Edwards, RVA Pediatric Dentistry

Jeff Laughlin, Virginia Family Dentistry

Holly Lewis, Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian

Periodontics

Jill T. Beitz, Drs. Miller & Beitz

Carl M. Block, Virginia Family Dentistry

Thomas Glazier, Glazier Implants & Periodontics

Benita A. Miller, Drs. Miller & Beitz

Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan

Prosthodontics

Catherine Dallow, Commonwealth Prosthodontics

Debra R. Haselton, Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry

Karen S. McAndrew, private practice

David M. Schleider, Commonwealth Prosthodontics

Gloria E. Ward, Advanced Dentistry of Virginia

Sedation Dentistry

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian