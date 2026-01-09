Super Star Dentists 2026

An updated compilation of the Richmond region’s most recommended dental professionals

by

Congratulations to Richmond magazine’s 2026 Super Star Dentists! These dental professionals have been recognized by their peers as the area’s Top Dentists most often* over the past decade in the magazine’s annual surveys. They are lauded for their consistent excellence, called in for consultations, and trusted with family members and friends. In a region known for outstanding health care, the Super Star Dentists are the best of the best. 

*Super Star Dentists were voted Top Dentists by their peers in at least five of the past 11 years. 

Public’s Choice 

While the Top Dentists are chosen by fellow medical professionals, our annual Best & Worst winners are voted on by readers. Congratulations to these longtime public’s choice favorites! 

River Run Dental  

Virginia Family Dentistry 

Cosmetic Dentistry  

Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design   

Karen S. McAndrew, Seven Pines Dental Group  

Endodontics  

Sanjay Bhagchandani, Endodontic Partners   

Timothy Finkler, Commonwealth Endodontics   

Jesse Harris, East Coast Endodontics  

Trisha Krause, Endodontic Partners   

Harold J. Martinez, Commonwealth Endodontics   

Bruce Overton, Dominion Endodontics  

General Dentistry  

Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design  

Elizabeth C. Reynolds, Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry   

Brent A. Rusnak, River Run Dental  

Hospital Dentistry  

Gregory Cole, Westover Dentistry 

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry   

Cassidy L. Turner, Chief of dentistry, Richmond VA Medical Center  

Implant Surgeon  

Kanyon R. Keeney, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery   

Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan 

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery  

Instructional Dentist  

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry   

Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology  

Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry  

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery  

Neil Agnihotri, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery   

Jeffrey E. Cyr, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery  

William Dymon, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery   

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery  

D. Omar Watson, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery   

Gregory M. Zoghby, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery   

Charles D. Boxx, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery   

Oral Cancer  

Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery  

Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry  

Orthodontics  

Kevin Bibona, Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics  

Graham Gardner, Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics   

Gustav Horsey, Horsey Orthodontics  

Larry Scarborough Jr., James River Orthodontics  

Other Oral Conditions Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry 

Pain Management  

Joseph N. Tregaskes, JNT Dental  

Pediatric Dentistry  

Jo Cronly, Children’s Dentistry of Virginia   

Justin Edwards, RVA Pediatric Dentistry   

Jeff Laughlin, Virginia Family Dentistry  

Holly Lewis, Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry   

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian   

Periodontics  

Jill T. Beitz, Drs. Miller & Beitz 

Carl M. Block, Virginia Family Dentistry 

Thomas Glazier, Glazier Implants & Periodontics

Benita A. Miller, Drs. Miller & Beitz  

Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan 

Prosthodontics  

Catherine Dallow, Commonwealth Prosthodontics   

Debra R. Haselton, Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry  

Karen S. McAndrew, private practice  

David M. Schleider, Commonwealth Prosthodontics   

Gloria E. Ward, Advanced Dentistry of Virginia   

Sedation Dentistry  

Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian  