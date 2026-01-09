Super Star Dentists 2026

Congratulations to Richmond magazine’s 2026 Super Star Dentists! These dental professionals have been recognized by their peers as the area’s Top Dentists most often* over the past decade in the magazine’s annual surveys. They are lauded for their consistent excellence, called in for consultations, and trusted with family members and friends. In a region known for outstanding health care, the Super Star Dentists are the best of the best.
*Super Star Dentists were voted Top Dentists by their peers in at least five of the past 11 years.
Public’s Choice
While the Top Dentists are chosen by fellow medical professionals, our annual Best & Worst winners are voted on by readers. Congratulations to these longtime public’s choice favorites!
River Run Dental
Virginia Family Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry
Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design
Karen S. McAndrew, Seven Pines Dental Group
Endodontics
Sanjay Bhagchandani, Endodontic Partners
Timothy Finkler, Commonwealth Endodontics
Jesse Harris, East Coast Endodontics
Trisha Krause, Endodontic Partners
Harold J. Martinez, Commonwealth Endodontics
Bruce Overton, Dominion Endodontics
General Dentistry
Graham Forbes, Capital Dental Design
Elizabeth C. Reynolds, Brown, Reynolds, Snow, LeNoir Dentistry
Brent A. Rusnak, River Run Dental
Hospital Dentistry
Gregory Cole, Westover Dentistry
Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
Cassidy L. Turner, Chief of dentistry, Richmond VA Medical Center
Implant Surgeon
Kanyon R. Keeney, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan
Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
Instructional Dentist
Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian Children’s Dentistry
Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology
Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Neil Agnihotri, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
Jeffrey E. Cyr, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
William Dymon, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
D. Omar Watson, Virginia Oral and Facial Surgery
Gregory M. Zoghby, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
Charles D. Boxx, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
Oral Cancer
Ammar A. Sarraf, Commonwealth Oral & Facial Surgery
Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry
Orthodontics
Kevin Bibona, Richmond Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
Graham Gardner, Gardner and La Rochelle Orthodontics
Gustav Horsey, Horsey Orthodontics
Larry Scarborough Jr., James River Orthodontics
Other Oral Conditions Sarah H. Glass, VCU School of Dentistry
Pain Management
Joseph N. Tregaskes, JNT Dental
Pediatric Dentistry
Jo Cronly, Children’s Dentistry of Virginia
Justin Edwards, RVA Pediatric Dentistry
Jeff Laughlin, Virginia Family Dentistry
Holly Lewis, Sparkle Pediatric Dentistry
Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian
Periodontics
Jill T. Beitz, Drs. Miller & Beitz
Carl M. Block, Virginia Family Dentistry
Thomas Glazier, Glazier Implants & Periodontics
Benita A. Miller, Drs. Miller & Beitz
Ben T. Overstreet, Overstreet, White & Dunegan
Prosthodontics
Catherine Dallow, Commonwealth Prosthodontics
Debra R. Haselton, Richmond Center for Advanced Dentistry
Karen S. McAndrew, private practice
David M. Schleider, Commonwealth Prosthodontics
Gloria E. Ward, Advanced Dentistry of Virginia
Sedation Dentistry
Shital N. Patel, Smile Garden Pediatric Dentistry at Midlothian