Readers’ Favorites Super Stars 2025

Congratulations to the 2025 R•Home Readers’ Favorites Super Stars! These businesses and individuals have been voted to R•Home magazine’s annual Readers’ Favorites directory of outstanding home service providers and stores most often* over the survey’s 16 years. They are recognized for excellence and trusted to ensure every home-related project goes off without a hitch. These Readers’ Favorite Super Stars are among the best of the best!
*Super Star businesses have been voted R•Home Readers’ Favorites in a specific category at least six of the past 16 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.
SWEET 16
Special congratulations to the following five businesses, which have been winners in all 16 R•Home Readers’ Favorites surveys.
Decorative Painter
Art to Di For
Flooring Store, Flooring Refinisher
Costen Floors
Greenhouse/Plant Shop
The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery
Tile Store
Morris Tile Distributors Inc.
Fabric and Wallpaper Store
U-Fab
BUILDING & MATERIALS
Appliance Retailer
Appliance Contract Sales
Appliances on Lakeside
Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Architectural Salvage
Caravati’s Inc.
Governor’s Antiques and Architectural Materials
Paul’s Place Antiques and Architectural Salvage
Countertops
Artistic Stone Design
Brazilian Best Granite
Capitol Granite & Marble
Classic Granite & Marble
Flooring Refinisher
Costen Floors
Builder Décor
Old Dominion
Floor Co. Inc.
Flooring Store
Costen Floors
Floor & Décor
ProSource of Richmond
Hardware Store
Pleasants Hardware
Paint Store
Sherwin-Williams Paint Store
Spectrum Paint
Tile Store
Best Tile
Morris Tile Distributors Inc.
Mosaic Tile Co.
Doors, Windows and Glass
Ace Glass Inc.
Binswanger Glass
Budget Glass Co.
Custom View Windows & Doors
Siewers Lumber & Millwork
FURNITURE
Consignment Furniture
Izzie’s Consignment with Grace
Revival Consignment
Custom Furniture Maker
Harrison Higgins Inc.
Furniture Repair/Refinishing
Renew Home Furnishings
Modern Furniture Store
LaDIFF
Traditional Furniture Store
Ethan Allen
Virginia Wayside Furniture
Upholstery Service
Renew Home Furnishings
U-Fab
Vintage Midcentury Furniture Shop
Epoch Furnishings
Verve Home Furnishings
HOME DECOR
Antique and Vintage Shops
Class + Trash
Diversity Thrift
Gates Antiques Ltd.
Goodwill
Sheppard Street Antiques
West End Antique Mall
Art Gallery
Crossroads Art Center
Quirk Gallery
Bed Linens
Frâiche on the Avenues
Yves Delorme
Carpets and Area Rugs
Capel Rugs Richmond
Green Front Furniture
Fabric and Wallpaper Store
Artéé Fabrics & Home
U-Fab
Frame Shop
Frame of Mind
Rick’s Custom Frame and Gallery
Home Accessories
Revival Consignment
Light Fixtures and Lamps
Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Shades of Light
Window Treatment Fabricator
LHS Designs LLC
U-Fab
MOVING, CLEANING & ORGANIZING
Closet Designer/Installer
Closet Factory
Closets of Virginia
Inspired Closets
Estate Sale Specialist/Auction House
Beck Estates
Gates Estates LLC
Home Organizer
Minima Organizing & Redesign
House Cleaning Service
The Maids
Molly Maid
Mover
Hilldrup Moving & Storage
Moxie Movers Inc.
My Guys Moving & Storage
Real Estate Agent
Cabell Childress Group
OUTDOOR
Deck Builder
HomeLink
Outdoor Dreams
Fence Builder
Cartwright Landscaping
Hurricane Fence Company
Minor’s Fences Inc.
Garden Tools and Supplies
The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery
Pleasants Hardware
Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center
Strange’s Florists & Garden Center
Greenhouse/Plant Shop
The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery
Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center
Strange’s Florists & Garden Center
Gutter Cleaning
Mind in the Gutter
Hardscape Designer and Installer
HomeLink
Outdoor Dreams
Ironworks for Residential Projects
Phoenix Handcraft
Small Axe Forge
Landscape Designer
Cartwright Landscaping
Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
Outdoor Dreams
Landscape or Lawn Maintenance
Cartwright Landscaping
Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping
Virginia Green Lawn Care Co.
Mason
Craddock Masonry Inc.
Outdoor Dreams
Outdoor Furniture
Bon Air Hearth, Porch and Patio
LaDIFF
Summer Classics Home
Outdoor Lighting Designers/Installers
Inaray Design Group
Outdoor Dreams
Swimming Pool Designer and Installer
Outdoor Dreams
Pla-Mor Pools
Ultimate Pools
Tree Care
Arbogast Tree & Stump
Arborscapes LLC
Davey Tree Service
TrueTimber Arborists
Window Washer
Spotless Window Cleaning Co.
SERVICES & REPAIRS
Air Conditioning/Heating Contractor
James River Heating & Air Conditioning
Woodfin
Appliance Repair Service
Appliances on Lakeside
Little Appliance Richmond
Mr. Appliance
Residential Appliance Specialist LLC
Architect, Single-family Homes
3North
Dan Ensminger/Ensminger Architecture
Mark Spangler Architecture
Basement Waterproofing
B-Dry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
JES Foundation Repair
Carpenter or Handyman
HomeMasons Inc.
Jacob’s Ladder Construction
Mr. Handyman of Richmond
Carpet and Rug Cleaning
Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning
Hadeed-Mercer Rug Cleaning Inc.
Stanley Steemer
Chimney Sweeps/Repair
Chimney Saver Solutions
Cougot’s Chimney Service
Neat Sweep Chimney & Container Services
Custom Cabinet Maker
Chesapeake Bay
Cabinet Co.
Custom Kitchens Inc.
Prestige Custom Cabinetry & Countertops
Decorative Painter
Art to Di For
H.J. Holtz & Son
Electrician
Davis & Green Services
Genesis Electrical Services Inc.
SmartWire 360
Flooring Installer
Builder Décor
Costen Floors
HomeLink
General Contractors
HomeLink
Lane Homes & Remodeling
Home Media Sales/Installation
Inaray Design Group
LiveWire
Sound & Image Design
House Painter
89-Paint
H.J. Holtz & Son
Interior Designer/Decorator
Kathy Corbet Interiors
Kitchen & Bath Designer
Custom Kitchens Inc.
Lamp and Light Fixture Repair
Lamp Emporium
Shades of Light
Pest Control Service
Dodson Pest Control
Loyal Termite and
Pest Control Co.
Orkin
PestMasters Termite & Pest Control
Plumber
Carroll Plumbing & Heating Inc.
Robinson’s Plumbing Service
Roofer
Hardesty Roofing
Jacob’s Ladder Construction
Nathan’s Roofing, Windows & Siding
Wallpaper Installer
Barden’s Decorating Inc.
H.J. Holtz & Son