Readers’ Favorites Super Stars 2025

Presenting a new compilation of the Richmond region’s top home service providers and stores

Congratulations to the 2025 R•Home Readers’ Favorites Super Stars! These businesses and individuals have been voted to R•Home magazine’s annual Readers’ Favorites directory of outstanding home service providers and stores most often* over the survey’s 16 years. They are recognized for excellence and trusted to ensure every home-related project goes off without a hitch. These Readers’ Favorite Super Stars are among the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses have been voted R•Home Readers’ Favorites in a specific category at least six of the past 16 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.  

SWEET 16 

Special congratulations to the following five businesses, which have been winners in all 16 R•Home Readers’ Favorites surveys. 

Decorative Painter 

Art to Di For 

Flooring Store, Flooring Refinisher

Costen Floors 

Greenhouse/Plant Shop

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery 

Tile Store

Morris Tile Distributors Inc. 

Fabric and Wallpaper Store

U-Fab 

BUILDING & MATERIALS

Appliance Retailer 

Appliance Contract Sales 

Appliances on Lakeside 

Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery 

Architectural Salvage 

Caravati’s Inc. 

Governor’s Antiques and Architectural Materials 

Paul’s Place Antiques and Architectural Salvage 

Countertops 

Artistic Stone Design 

Brazilian Best Granite 

Capitol Granite & Marble 

Classic Granite & Marble 

Flooring Refinisher 

Costen Floors 

Builder Décor 

Old Dominion

Floor Co. Inc. 

Flooring Store 

Costen Floors 

Floor & Décor 

ProSource of Richmond 

Hardware Store 

Pleasants Hardware 

Paint Store 

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store 

Spectrum Paint 

Tile Store 

Best Tile 

Morris Tile Distributors Inc. 

Mosaic Tile Co. 

Doors, Windows and Glass 

Ace Glass Inc. 

Binswanger Glass 

Budget Glass Co. 

Custom View Windows & Doors 

Siewers Lumber & Millwork 

FURNITURE

Consignment Furniture 

Izzie’s Consignment with Grace 

Revival Consignment 

Custom Furniture Maker 

Harrison Higgins Inc. 

Furniture Repair/Refinishing 

Renew Home Furnishings 

Modern Furniture Store 

LaDIFF 

Traditional Furniture Store 

Ethan Allen 

Virginia Wayside Furniture 

Upholstery Service 

Renew Home Furnishings 

U-Fab 

Vintage Midcentury Furniture Shop 

Epoch Furnishings 

Verve Home Furnishings 

HOME DECOR

Antique and Vintage Shops 

Class + Trash 

Diversity Thrift 

Gates Antiques Ltd. 

Goodwill 

Sheppard Street Antiques 

West End Antique Mall 

Art Gallery 

Crossroads Art Center 

Quirk Gallery 

Bed Linens 

Frâiche on the Avenues 

Yves Delorme 

Carpets and Area Rugs 

Capel Rugs Richmond 

Green Front Furniture 

Fabric and Wallpaper Store 

Artéé Fabrics & Home 

U-Fab 

Frame Shop 

Frame of Mind 

Rick’s Custom Frame and Gallery 

Home Accessories 

Revival Consignment 

Light Fixtures and Lamps 

Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery 

Shades of Light 

Window Treatment Fabricator 

LHS Designs LLC 

U-Fab 

MOVING, CLEANING & ORGANIZING

Closet Designer/Installer 

Closet Factory 

Closets of Virginia 

Inspired Closets 

Estate Sale Specialist/Auction House 

Beck Estates 

Gates Estates LLC 

Home Organizer 

Minima Organizing & Redesign 

House Cleaning Service 

The Maids 

Molly Maid 

Mover 

Hilldrup Moving & Storage 

Moxie Movers Inc. 

My Guys Moving & Storage 

Real Estate Agent 

Cabell Childress Group 

OUTDOOR

Deck Builder 

HomeLink 

Outdoor Dreams 

Fence Builder 

Cartwright Landscaping 

Hurricane Fence Company 

Minor’s Fences Inc. 

Garden Tools and Supplies 

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery 

Pleasants Hardware 

Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center 

Strange’s Florists & Garden Center 

Greenhouse/Plant Shop 

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery 

Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center 

Strange’s Florists & Garden Center 

Gutter Cleaning 

Mind in the Gutter 

Hardscape Designer and Installer 

HomeLink 

Outdoor Dreams 

Ironworks for Residential Projects 

Phoenix Handcraft 

Small Axe Forge 

Landscape Designer 

Cartwright Landscaping 

Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping 

Outdoor Dreams 

Landscape or Lawn Maintenance 

Cartwright Landscaping 

Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping 

Virginia Green Lawn Care Co. 

Mason 

Craddock Masonry Inc. 

Outdoor Dreams 

Outdoor Furniture 

Bon Air Hearth, Porch and Patio 

LaDIFF 

Summer Classics Home 

Outdoor Lighting Designers/Installers 

Inaray Design Group 

Outdoor Dreams 

Swimming Pool Designer and Installer 

Outdoor Dreams 

Pla-Mor Pools 

Ultimate Pools 

Tree Care 

Arbogast Tree & Stump 

Arborscapes LLC 

Davey Tree Service 

TrueTimber Arborists 

Window Washer 

Spotless Window Cleaning Co. 

SERVICES & REPAIRS

Air Conditioning/Heating Contractor 

James River Heating & Air Conditioning 

Woodfin 

Appliance Repair Service 

Appliances on Lakeside 

Little Appliance Richmond 

Mr. Appliance 

Residential Appliance Specialist LLC 

Architect, Single-family Homes 

3North 

Dan Ensminger/Ensminger Architecture 

Mark Spangler Architecture 

Basement Waterproofing 

B-Dry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair 

JES Foundation Repair 

Carpenter or Handyman 

HomeMasons Inc. 

Jacob’s Ladder Construction 

Mr. Handyman of Richmond 

Carpet and Rug Cleaning 

Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning 

Hadeed-Mercer Rug Cleaning Inc. 

Stanley Steemer 

Chimney Sweeps/Repair 

Chimney Saver Solutions 

Cougot’s Chimney Service 

Neat Sweep Chimney & Container Services 

Custom Cabinet Maker 

Chesapeake Bay

Cabinet Co. 

Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Prestige Custom Cabinetry & Countertops 

Decorative Painter 

Art to Di For 

H.J. Holtz & Son 

Electrician 

Davis & Green Services 

Genesis Electrical Services Inc. 

SmartWire 360 

Flooring Installer 

Builder Décor 

Costen Floors 

HomeLink 

General Contractors 

HomeLink 

Lane Homes & Remodeling 

Home Media Sales/Installation 

Inaray Design Group 

LiveWire 

Sound & Image Design 

House Painter 

89-Paint 

H.J. Holtz & Son 

Interior Designer/Decorator 

Kathy Corbet Interiors 

Kitchen & Bath Designer 

Custom Kitchens Inc. 

Lamp and Light Fixture Repair 

Lamp Emporium 

Shades of Light 

Pest Control Service 

Dodson Pest Control 

Loyal Termite and

Pest Control Co. 

Orkin 

PestMasters Termite & Pest Control 

Plumber 

Carroll Plumbing & Heating Inc. 

Robinson’s Plumbing Service 

Roofer 

Hardesty Roofing 

Jacob’s Ladder Construction 

Nathan’s Roofing, Windows & Siding 

Wallpaper Installer 

Barden’s Decorating Inc. 

H.J. Holtz & Son  