Readers’ Favorites Super Stars 2025

Congratulations to the 2025 R•Home Readers’ Favorites Super Stars! These businesses and individuals have been voted to R•Home magazine’s annual Readers’ Favorites directory of outstanding home service providers and stores most often* over the survey’s 16 years. They are recognized for excellence and trusted to ensure every home-related project goes off without a hitch. These Readers’ Favorite Super Stars are among the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses have been voted R•Home Readers’ Favorites in a specific category at least six of the past 16 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.

SWEET 16

Special congratulations to the following five businesses, which have been winners in all 16 R•Home Readers’ Favorites surveys.

Decorative Painter

Art to Di For

Flooring Store, Flooring Refinisher

Costen Floors

Greenhouse/Plant Shop

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery

Tile Store

Morris Tile Distributors Inc.

Fabric and Wallpaper Store

U-Fab

BUILDING & MATERIALS

Appliance Retailer

Appliance Contract Sales

Appliances on Lakeside

Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Architectural Salvage

Caravati’s Inc.

Governor’s Antiques and Architectural Materials

Paul’s Place Antiques and Architectural Salvage

Countertops

Artistic Stone Design

Brazilian Best Granite

Capitol Granite & Marble

Classic Granite & Marble

Flooring Refinisher

Costen Floors

Builder Décor

Old Dominion

Floor Co. Inc.

Flooring Store

Costen Floors

Floor & Décor

ProSource of Richmond

Hardware Store

Pleasants Hardware

Paint Store

Sherwin-Williams Paint Store

Spectrum Paint

Tile Store

Best Tile

Morris Tile Distributors Inc.

Mosaic Tile Co.

Doors, Windows and Glass

Ace Glass Inc.

Binswanger Glass

Budget Glass Co.

Custom View Windows & Doors

Siewers Lumber & Millwork

FURNITURE

Consignment Furniture

Izzie’s Consignment with Grace

Revival Consignment

Custom Furniture Maker

Harrison Higgins Inc.

Furniture Repair/Refinishing

Renew Home Furnishings

Modern Furniture Store

LaDIFF

Traditional Furniture Store

Ethan Allen

Virginia Wayside Furniture

Upholstery Service

Renew Home Furnishings

U-Fab

Vintage Midcentury Furniture Shop

Epoch Furnishings

Verve Home Furnishings

HOME DECOR

Antique and Vintage Shops

Class + Trash

Diversity Thrift

Gates Antiques Ltd.

Goodwill

Sheppard Street Antiques

West End Antique Mall

Art Gallery

Crossroads Art Center

Quirk Gallery

Bed Linens

Frâiche on the Avenues

Yves Delorme

Carpets and Area Rugs

Capel Rugs Richmond

Green Front Furniture

Fabric and Wallpaper Store

Artéé Fabrics & Home

U-Fab

Frame Shop

Frame of Mind

Rick’s Custom Frame and Gallery

Home Accessories

Revival Consignment

Light Fixtures and Lamps

Ferguson Bath Kitchen & Lighting Gallery

Shades of Light

Window Treatment Fabricator

LHS Designs LLC

U-Fab

MOVING, CLEANING & ORGANIZING

Closet Designer/Installer

Closet Factory

Closets of Virginia

Inspired Closets

Estate Sale Specialist/Auction House

Beck Estates

Gates Estates LLC

Home Organizer

Minima Organizing & Redesign

House Cleaning Service

The Maids

Molly Maid

Mover

Hilldrup Moving & Storage

Moxie Movers Inc.

My Guys Moving & Storage

Real Estate Agent

Cabell Childress Group

OUTDOOR

Deck Builder

HomeLink

Outdoor Dreams

Fence Builder

Cartwright Landscaping

Hurricane Fence Company

Minor’s Fences Inc.

Garden Tools and Supplies

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery

Pleasants Hardware

Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center

Strange’s Florists & Garden Center

Greenhouse/Plant Shop

The Great Big Greenhouse & Nursery

Sneed’s Nursery & Garden Center

Strange’s Florists & Garden Center

Gutter Cleaning

Mind in the Gutter

Hardscape Designer and Installer

HomeLink

Outdoor Dreams

Ironworks for Residential Projects

Phoenix Handcraft

Small Axe Forge

Landscape Designer

Cartwright Landscaping

Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

Outdoor Dreams

Landscape or Lawn Maintenance

Cartwright Landscaping

Cross Creek Nursery & Landscaping

Virginia Green Lawn Care Co.

Mason

Craddock Masonry Inc.

Outdoor Dreams

Outdoor Furniture

Bon Air Hearth, Porch and Patio

LaDIFF

Summer Classics Home

Outdoor Lighting Designers/Installers

Inaray Design Group

Outdoor Dreams

Swimming Pool Designer and Installer

Outdoor Dreams

Pla-Mor Pools

Ultimate Pools

Tree Care

Arbogast Tree & Stump

Arborscapes LLC

Davey Tree Service

TrueTimber Arborists

Window Washer

Spotless Window Cleaning Co.

SERVICES & REPAIRS

Air Conditioning/Heating Contractor

James River Heating & Air Conditioning

Woodfin

Appliance Repair Service

Appliances on Lakeside

Little Appliance Richmond

Mr. Appliance

Residential Appliance Specialist LLC

Architect, Single-family Homes

3North

Dan Ensminger/Ensminger Architecture

Mark Spangler Architecture

Basement Waterproofing

B-Dry Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

JES Foundation Repair

Carpenter or Handyman

HomeMasons Inc.

Jacob’s Ladder Construction

Mr. Handyman of Richmond

Carpet and Rug Cleaning

Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning

Hadeed-Mercer Rug Cleaning Inc.

Stanley Steemer

Chimney Sweeps/Repair

Chimney Saver Solutions

Cougot’s Chimney Service

Neat Sweep Chimney & Container Services

Custom Cabinet Maker

Chesapeake Bay

Cabinet Co.

Custom Kitchens Inc.

Prestige Custom Cabinetry & Countertops

Decorative Painter

Art to Di For

H.J. Holtz & Son

Electrician

Davis & Green Services

Genesis Electrical Services Inc.

SmartWire 360

Flooring Installer

Builder Décor

Costen Floors

HomeLink

General Contractors

HomeLink

Lane Homes & Remodeling

Home Media Sales/Installation

Inaray Design Group

LiveWire

Sound & Image Design

House Painter

89-Paint

H.J. Holtz & Son

Interior Designer/Decorator

Kathy Corbet Interiors

Kitchen & Bath Designer

Custom Kitchens Inc.

Lamp and Light Fixture Repair

Lamp Emporium

Shades of Light

Pest Control Service

Dodson Pest Control

Loyal Termite and

Pest Control Co.

Orkin

PestMasters Termite & Pest Control

Plumber

Carroll Plumbing & Heating Inc.

Robinson’s Plumbing Service

Roofer

Hardesty Roofing

Jacob’s Ladder Construction

Nathan’s Roofing, Windows & Siding

Wallpaper Installer

Barden’s Decorating Inc.

H.J. Holtz & Son