Best & Worst Super Stars

37 years of winners

Every year in our Best & Worst survey, we ask Richmond residents to name their favorite local businesses across the region. Now, for the first time ever, we’ve compiled 37 years’ worth of winners — more than 2,500 of them across 15,000 categories — to discover which services, stores, dining spots and entertainment options our readers have voted for most often.* Some winners are longtime favorites, while others are meteorically successful newcomers, and, thanks to a quirk of the write-in survey, some are specific businesses or events and others are general locales; the Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and The Fan are both winning Places & Spaces in the Pets category. Regardless, they have all impressed over the years and across the categories. They are the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses represent the top 10% of Best & Worst winners. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized and simplified to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.

THE ALL-TIME BEST

Special congratulations to the following businesses, which have each won more than 50 awards since the Best & Worst survey began. 

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (100+ wins across 62 categories) 

Can Can Brasserie 

Franco’s Fine Clothier 

Joe’s Inn 

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel 

Maymont 

Mekong 

Ruth’s Chris Steak House 

The Tobacco Company 

YMCA 

LOCAL

News

Best Richmond happening in the past 30 years: Richmond Folk Festival

Source of most of Richmond’s proudest sports moments: Virginia Commonwealth University basketball 

People & Personalities  

Local band that always gets the party going: No BS! Brass Band 

Beloved mascot: The Flying Squirrels’ Nutzy 

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine: Sen. Kaine’s 20 awards in 25 years include a 2000 win for “Best spokesman for the city” when he was mayor, 2017’s “Best elected official in the Richmond region right now” and 2025’s “Richmonder you’d like to grab a meal with.”  

Former Mayor Levar Stoney: Stoney’s election as mayor was hailed in 2017 as “Proudest Richmond region moment of the past year,” and he collected over a dozen accolades during his time in office, but sentiment turned against him over time, and in 2024 and 2025 he was named “Elected official we never want to see again.”  

The Ukrop family: Accolades for Richmond’s favorite family include “brilliant entrepreneurs,” “unsung heroes,” “civic leaders,” “making the biggest difference” and, simply, “nicest.”  

Places & Spaces  

Best side-street parking: Carytown 

Best architecture: Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU 

Best thing about the city: James River 

Best new use for an old building: Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse 

Best lobby; Best public restrooms: The Jefferson Hotel 

Media & Digital  

Best local TV news: WWBT (12 On Your Side) 

Most engaging local television personality: Curt Autry, WWBT (12 On Your Side); Andrew Freiden, WWBT (12 On Your Side) 

Most admired local media personality: Bill Bevins, WTVR/The Breeze; Melissa Chase (after leaving RVA and 103.7 Play in 2021, Chase is back and looking to parlay her long run of radio wins into onscreen success) 

Best journalist: Michael Paul Williams, Richmond Times-Dispatch 

Business  

Best business slogan: Agee’s Bicycles’ “Bring out the best in you” 

Best corporate citizen: Capital One 

Most unusual business name: En Su Boca; L’Opossum 

Best longstanding retailer: Franco’s Fine Clothier, Saxon Shoes  

Best homegrown company: CarMax; Hardywood Park Craft Brewery; Legend Brewing Co. 

Best family-owned business: Joe’s Inn; Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall (but we still miss the store!)  

Best company to work for: Keiter 

Best downtown survivor: The Jefferson Hotel; The Tobacco Company 

Best Nonprofit Organizations and Events

Art 180  

Arts in the Park  

Children’s Museum of Richmond  

James River Park System  

Lebanese Food Festival  

Maymont  

Richmond Greek Festival  

Richmond SPCA and the Fur Ball  

SPARC  

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts events  

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s gala  

Visual Arts Center of Richmond Collectors’ Night and Craft + Design Show  

Weinstein JCC  

YMCA  

FOOD & DRINK 

Places & Spaces  

Best outdoor drinking or dining: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing and Sunday Park; Legend Brewing Co.; Portico  

Best restaurant decor/atmosphere: Can Can Brasserie 

Best affordable restaurant/best value: Joe’s Inn 

Most romantic restaurant: Lemaire at The Jefferson 

Always worth the wait: Millie’s 

Best restaurant for a splurge: Ruth’s Chris Steak House 

Restaurant that epitomizes Richmond: The Tobacco Company 

Best friends’ night out: Joe’s Inn; Shyndigz 

Toughest place to snag a reservation: Stella’s; L’Opposum 

Best Customer Service  

Burger Bach  

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant  

Lehja  

Lemaire at The Jefferson  

Ruth’s Chris Steak House  

Shyndigz  

Tazza Kitchen (varying locations)  

Family-Friendly  

Bottom’s Up Pizza  

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant  

Joe’s Inn (varying locations)  

Kabuto Japanese  

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters  

Lehja  

Mellow Mushroom (varying locations)  

Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)  

The Mill on MacArthur  

Shyndigz  

Top Restaurants  

Acacia Midtown  

The Boathouse (varying locations)  

Bottoms Up Pizza  

Buckhead’s Restaurant & Chop House  

Buz & Ned’s Real Barbecue  

Can Can Brasserie  

Capital Ale House (varying locations)  

The Daily Kitchen & Bar (varying locations)  

The Hard Shell  

Iron Horse Restaurant  

Joe’s Inn (varying locations)  

Lehja  

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel  

Mekong  

Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)  

Millie’s  

Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse  

Peking Restaurant  

Peter Chang China Cafe (varying locations)  

The Roosevelt  

Ruth’s Chris Steak House  

Stella’s  

Tazza Kitchen (varying locations)  

The Tobacco Company  

Yen Ching  

Best in Category  

Best Asian restaurant: Mekong  

Best barbecue: Buz & Ned’s Real Barbecue; Q Barbeque  

Best brunch: Lemaire at The Jefferson; Millie’s  

Best burgers: Burger Bach  

Best Chinese restaurant: Peking Restaurant; Peter Chang China Cafe (varying locations); Yen Ching  

Best coffee shop: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters  

Best ice cream/frozen treats: Gelati Celesti (varying locations)  

Best Indian restaurant: Anokha; Lehja  

Best Japanese restaurant: Kabuto Japanese  

Best Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, etc.): Stella’s, Zorba’s  

Best Mexican or Latin American fare: Casa Grande; Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)  

Best pizza: Bottoms Up Pizza; Mary Angela’s Pizzeria  

Best sandwiches: New York Deli  

Best seafood or oyster restaurant: The Hard Shell  

Best steakhouse: Buckhead’s Restaurant & Chop House; Ruth’s Chris Steak House  

Best sushi: Osaka Steak & Sushi  

Best takeout: 8 1/2  

Best Vietnamese restaurant: Mekong  

Restaurants (recommended)  

Alewife  

Boka Tako Truck  

The Berkeley Hotel  

Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay  

Don’t Look Back  

Dot’s Back Inn  

Edo’s Squid  

En Su Boca  

Firebirds (Short Pump)  

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

(varying locations) 

Garnett’s Cafe  

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant  

The Jefferson Hotel  

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine  

L’Opossum  

Lunch & Supper  

Maggiano’s Little Italy (Short Pump)  

Melito’s  

Mellow Mushroom (varying locations)  

The Melting Pot (Tuckahoe)  

The Mill on MacArthur  

Moore Street Cafe  

Mosaic Restaurant  

Padow’s Hams & Deli  

Perly’s  

Portico  

Rappahannock  

Sticky Rice  

Tarrant’s  

Vietnam 1  

ZZQ  

Food Shopping 

Places & Spaces 

Best grocery store customer service: Wegmans 

Best chocolate and/or candy shop: For the Love of Chocolate; Gearharts Fine Chocolates  

Best bakery: savory (bread and bagels): Sub Rosa Bakery  

Best bakery: sweet (cakes, cupcakes, pastries and desserts): Pearl’s Bake Shoppe; Shyndigz; Westhampton Pastry Shop 

Best grocery store: Kroger  

Recommended  

Ellwood Thompson’s  

The Fresh Market (varying locations)  

Publix  

Stella’s Grocery  

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall   

Wegmans  

Whole Foods Market  

Yellow Umbrella Provisions  

Food-Related Services  

Best caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events 

Libations  

Best craft brewery: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery  

Recommended  

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill  

Capital Ale House  

The Jasper  

Joe’s Inn  

Legend Brewing Co.  

The Tobacco Company  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts & Best Cafe  

NEIGHBORHOODS

Best in the City  

Carytown  

Church Hill  

Museum District  

Rocketts Landing  

Scott’s Addition  

The Fan  

West Broad Village  

Best in the Counties  

Brandermill  

Hallsley  

Magnolia Green  

Rocketts Landing  

Rutland  

West Broad Village  

Woodlake  

Best for 50-Plus  

Brandermill  

Brandermill Woods Retirement Community  

Cedarfield  

Church Hill  

Hallsley  

Lakewood  

Museum District  

Rocketts Landing  

Scott’s Addition  

The Fan  

West Broad Village  

Westminster Canterbury Richmond  

Woodlake  

Best Apartments & Condos  

Rocketts Landing  

Scott’s Addition  

West Broad Village  

Most Family-Friendly  

Brandermill  

Church Hill  

Hallsley  

Magnolia Green  

Museum District  

Rutland  

The Fan  

Woodlake  

PETS

Places & Spaces (pet-friendly or pet-focused)  

Belle Isle  

Burger Bach (outdoors only) 

Byrd Park  

Can Can Brasserie (outdoors only) 

Church Hill  

Deep Run Park  

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (outdoors only) 

Museum District  

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party  

Stony Point Fashion Park  

The Fan  

Woodlake

Best Services  

Diamond Dog House  

Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs  

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts  

Impawsible Pups  

Locke A. Taylor DVM & Associates  

Richmond SPCA  

Best Shopping  

Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs  

Fin & Feather Pet Center (Lakeside)  

Mongrel  

RECREATION 

Best Customer Service  

The Jefferson Hotel  

Places & Spaces   

Best place for a first date: Maymont

Best friends’ night out: Quirk Hotel; Scott’s Addition  

Best place to take a first-time Richmond visitor: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts  

Best outdoor recreation venue: Belle Isle; James River; James River Park System 

Best place to people-watch: Carytown  

Best hiking: Pocahontas State Park  

Best nightclub: The Tobacco Company  

Best day trip destination: Charlottesville; Williamsburg  

Best staycation destination: The Jefferson Hotel  

Best author/book events: Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books)  

Best Activities & Classes

ACAC  

American Family Fitness  

Greater Richmond School of Music  

Hollywood Cemetery (walking tours)  

Maymont (walking tours)  

Mellow Mushroom (trivia night)  

New York Deli (trivia night)  

Richmond Flying Squirrels  

School of Richmond Ballet  

SoulShine Studios  

Spirited Art  

Sticky Rice (karaoke night)  

The Music Tree School of Music  

University of Richmond School of Professional & Continuing Studies  

Virginia Commonwealth University  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts  

Visual Arts Center of Richmond  

Best in Arts & Culture  

1708 Gallery  

Art 180  

Arts in the Park  

Broadway in Richmond  

Children’s Museum of Richmond  

Gallery5  

Hollywood Cemetery (best historical or history-related attraction)  

Quirk Gallery  

Richmond Ballet  

Richmond Symphony  

Science Museum of Virginia  

SPARC  

The Richmond Forum  

University of Richmond Jepson Leadership Forum  

VCU (incl. campus, jazz and Siegel Center)  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and sculpture garden  

Virginia Repertory Theatre  

Visual Arts Center of Richmond  

Best Entertainment & Events  

After Hours Concert Series (Doswell; Innsbrook) 

Arts in the Park

The Broadberry

Brown’s Island  

BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square   

The Byrd Theatre   

CMX CiněBistro   

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden   

Dominion Energy Riverrock   

Friday Cheers   

Kings Dominion   

Lebanese Food Festival   

Music at Maymont   

The National    

Pocahontas Premieres   

Richmond Ballet; “The Nutcracker”; Moving Art Series (formerly Studio Series)   

Richmond Folk Festival   

Richmond Greek Festival   

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival   

Richmond Marathon, Half and 8K   

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party   

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball   

Richmond Symphony and Symphony Chorus   

SPARC   

The Tin Pan    

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k   

VCU Rams basketball   

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (incl. Jazz Café, happy hours and events) 

Best for Families & Kids 

Outdoors  

Belle Isle  

Byrd Park   

Deep Run Park & Recreation Center  

The Goddard School (best preschool playground)  

James River Park System   

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden  

Maymont  

Pocahontas State Park  

Short Pump Town Center (children’s play area; teen hangout)  

Camps & Classes  

ACAC  

Art 180  

Greater Richmond School of Music   

The Music Tree School of Music   

Richmond SPCA Critter Camp  

Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra  

School of Richmond Ballet  

SPARC  

Spirited Art   

Tuckaway Child Development Center  

VCU Basketball Camp  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts   

Visual Arts Center of Richmond   

Weinstein JCC  

YMCA  

Family-Friendly Entertainment  

The Byrd Theatre   

Children’s Museum of Richmond  

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden  

Dominion Energy Riverrock  

Kings Dominion  

Richmond Flying Squirrels  

Richmond Folk Festival  

Richmond SPCA  

Science Museum of Virginia  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts  

Best Parks & Locales  

Belle Isle  

Byrd Park  

Deep Run Park & Recreation Center  

Hollywood Cemetery   

James River & James River Park System  

Maymont  

Pocahontas State Park   

Rocketts Landing  

Scott’s Addition  

The Fan  

Best Sports & Fitness  

Teams, Events & Venues  

Richmond Flying Squirrels  

Richmond Marathon, Half and 8K  

University of Richmond  

VCU Rams basketball  

VCU Siegel Center  

Workouts & Classes  

ACAC  

American Family Fitness  

Gold’s Gym  

SoulShine Studios  

Weinstein JCC  

YMCA  

Best Local Travel Options  

The Berkeley Hotel  

The Jefferson Hotel  

Quirk Hotel  

SERVICES

Best Customer Service  

Puritan Cleaners 

Virginia Credit Union 

Best Auto Services 

Allen Tire Trusted Auto Care  

Bruce’s Super Body Shop  

Car Pool Car Wash  

CarMax  

Flagstop Car Wash  

Lexus of Richmond  

McGeorge dealerships / Toyota / Mercedes-Benz  

Paradise Garage  

Wallace Automotive  

West Broad Honda  

Best Child Care  

ACAC  

Primrose School  

The Goddard School  

Tuckaway Child Development Center  

VCU Health System  

Weinstein JCC  

Westminster Canterbury Richmond  

YMCA  

Best in Education (all levels) 

Primrose School  

The Goddard School  

Tuckaway Child Development Center  

University of Richmond  

Virginia Commonwealth University  

Weinstein JCC  

Best Financial Services (banks and planning) 

Atlantic Union Bank (formerly Union Bank & Trust, First Market, Union First Market)  

Keiter  

Truist  

Virginia Credit Union  

Wells Fargo  

Best Legal Services 

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen  

Best Personal Care Services 

1213 Hair Studio  

American Family Fitness  

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic  

Fusion Nail Spa  

Glow Med Spa  

HAIR the Salon (recognized for adults and kids)  

Mango Salon  

Puritan Cleaners  

Rituals Salon & Spa (recognized for adults and kids)  

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa  

Best Repair Services 

Clothing Alterations  

Franco’s Fine Clothier  

Puritan Cleaners  

Watches & Jewelry 

Carreras Jewelers  

Fink’s Jewelers  

Lustre Fine Jewelry & Repairs (formerly Adolf Jewelers)  

Schwarzschild Jewelers  

Vera’s Fine Jewelers  

SHOPPING

Best Customer Service  

Mongrel  

Saks Fifth Avenue  

Tweed  

Vera’s Fine Jewelers  

World of Mirth  

Places & Spaces  

Best window displays: Bygones Vintage Clothing 

Prettiest store interior: Quirk Gallery; Tweed 

Most well-designed retail space: Short Pump Town Center; Stony Point Fashion Park 

Best museum shop: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gift shop 

Best for Clothing & Accessories  

Ashby  

Bygones Vintage Clothing  

Clementine  

Franco’s Fine Clothier  

Halcyon Vintage Clothing  

Levys  

Lex’s of Carytown  

Penelope  

Peter-Blair  

Saks Fifth Avenue  

Saxon Shoes  

Tweed  

Best for Families & Kids  

Clover 

Once Upon a Child 

Saxon Shoes  

Short Pump Town Center  

Stony Point Fashion Park  

World of Mirth  

Best Gifts  

Green Top Sporting Goods (gifts for men) 

Mongrel  

Penelope  

Peter-Blair  

Quirk Gallery  

Richmond Flying Squirrels

(best RVA souvenirs) 

Schwarzschild Jewelers  

Tweed  

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall (best RVA souvenirs) 

Vera’s Fine Jewelers  

Vogue Flowers  

World of Mirth  

Best Jewelry  

Arts in the Park  

Bygones Vintage Clothing  

Carrera’s Jewelers  

Cocoanut Jewelry  

Fink’s Jewelers (also recognized for watches)  

Lex’s of Carytown  

Lustre Fine Jewelry & Repairs (formerly Adolf Jewelers)  

Penelope  

Quirk Gallery  

Schwarzschild Jewelers (also recognized for watches)  

Vera’s Fine Jewelers  

Shopping (recommended) 

Shopping centers, areas and events 

Arts in the Park  

Carytown  

Regency Mall  

Short Pump Town Center  

Stony Point Fashion Park  

Stores, galleries and other spots 

1708 Gallery  

Agee’s Bicycles  

Ashby  

Bygones Vintage Clothing  

Carytown Bicycle Co.  

Coleman Brothers Flowers Inc.  

Crossroads Art Center  

Fountain Bookstore  

Gallery5  

Green Top Sporting Goods  

The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farms Nurseries

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery  

Legend Brewing Co.  

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden gift shop 

Mongrel  

Quirk Gallery  

Saks Fifth Avenue  

Science Museum of Virginia gift shop 

Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books)  

Strange’s   

Tweed  

Vera’s Fine Jewelers  

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gift shop 

Vogue Flowers  

World of Mirth 