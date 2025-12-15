Best & Worst Super Stars

Every year in our Best & Worst survey, we ask Richmond residents to name their favorite local businesses across the region. Now, for the first time ever, we’ve compiled 37 years’ worth of winners — more than 2,500 of them across 15,000 categories — to discover which services, stores, dining spots and entertainment options our readers have voted for most often.* Some winners are longtime favorites, while others are meteorically successful newcomers, and, thanks to a quirk of the write-in survey, some are specific businesses or events and others are general locales; the Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and The Fan are both winning Places & Spaces in the Pets category. Regardless, they have all impressed over the years and across the categories. They are the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses represent the top 10% of Best & Worst winners. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized and simplified to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.

THE ALL-TIME BEST

Special congratulations to the following businesses, which have each won more than 50 awards since the Best & Worst survey began.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (100+ wins across 62 categories)

Can Can Brasserie

Franco’s Fine Clothier

Joe’s Inn

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel

Maymont

Mekong

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The Tobacco Company

YMCA

LOCAL

News

Best Richmond happening in the past 30 years: Richmond Folk Festival

Source of most of Richmond’s proudest sports moments: Virginia Commonwealth University basketball

People & Personalities

Local band that always gets the party going: No BS! Brass Band

Beloved mascot: The Flying Squirrels’ Nutzy

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine: Sen. Kaine’s 20 awards in 25 years include a 2000 win for “Best spokesman for the city” when he was mayor, 2017’s “Best elected official in the Richmond region right now” and 2025’s “Richmonder you’d like to grab a meal with.”

Former Mayor Levar Stoney: Stoney’s election as mayor was hailed in 2017 as “Proudest Richmond region moment of the past year,” and he collected over a dozen accolades during his time in office, but sentiment turned against him over time, and in 2024 and 2025 he was named “Elected official we never want to see again.”

The Ukrop family: Accolades for Richmond’s favorite family include “brilliant entrepreneurs,” “unsung heroes,” “civic leaders,” “making the biggest difference” and, simply, “nicest.”

Places & Spaces

Best side-street parking: Carytown

Best architecture: Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU

Best thing about the city: James River

Best new use for an old building: Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse

Best lobby; Best public restrooms: The Jefferson Hotel

Media & Digital

Best local TV news: WWBT (12 On Your Side)

Most engaging local television personality: Curt Autry, WWBT (12 On Your Side); Andrew Freiden, WWBT (12 On Your Side)

Most admired local media personality: Bill Bevins, WTVR/The Breeze; Melissa Chase (after leaving RVA and 103.7 Play in 2021, Chase is back and looking to parlay her long run of radio wins into onscreen success)

Best journalist: Michael Paul Williams, Richmond Times-Dispatch

Business

Best business slogan: Agee’s Bicycles’ “Bring out the best in you”

Best corporate citizen: Capital One

Most unusual business name: En Su Boca; L’Opossum

Best longstanding retailer: Franco’s Fine Clothier, Saxon Shoes

Best homegrown company: CarMax; Hardywood Park Craft Brewery; Legend Brewing Co.

Best family-owned business: Joe’s Inn; Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall (but we still miss the store!)

Best company to work for: Keiter

Best downtown survivor: The Jefferson Hotel; The Tobacco Company

Best Nonprofit Organizations and Events

Art 180

Arts in the Park

Children’s Museum of Richmond

James River Park System

Lebanese Food Festival

Maymont

Richmond Greek Festival

Richmond SPCA and the Fur Ball

SPARC

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts events

Virginia Repertory Theatre’s gala

Visual Arts Center of Richmond Collectors’ Night and Craft + Design Show

Weinstein JCC

YMCA

FOOD & DRINK

Places & Spaces

Best outdoor drinking or dining: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing and Sunday Park; Legend Brewing Co.; Portico

Best restaurant decor/atmosphere: Can Can Brasserie

Best affordable restaurant/best value: Joe’s Inn

Most romantic restaurant: Lemaire at The Jefferson

Always worth the wait: Millie’s

Best restaurant for a splurge: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Restaurant that epitomizes Richmond: The Tobacco Company

Best friends’ night out: Joe’s Inn; Shyndigz

Toughest place to snag a reservation: Stella’s; L’Opposum

Best Customer Service

Burger Bach

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

Lehja

Lemaire at The Jefferson

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Shyndigz

Tazza Kitchen (varying locations)

Family-Friendly

Bottom’s Up Pizza

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

Joe’s Inn (varying locations)

Kabuto Japanese

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Lehja

Mellow Mushroom (varying locations)

Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)

The Mill on MacArthur

Shyndigz

Top Restaurants

Acacia Midtown

The Boathouse (varying locations)

Bottoms Up Pizza

Buckhead’s Restaurant & Chop House

Buz & Ned’s Real Barbecue

Can Can Brasserie

Capital Ale House (varying locations)

The Daily Kitchen & Bar (varying locations)

The Hard Shell

Iron Horse Restaurant

Joe’s Inn (varying locations)

Lehja

Lemaire at The Jefferson Hotel

Mekong

Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)

Millie’s

Old Original Bookbinder’s Seafood & Steakhouse

Peking Restaurant

Peter Chang China Cafe (varying locations)

The Roosevelt

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Stella’s

Tazza Kitchen (varying locations)

The Tobacco Company

Yen Ching

Best in Category

Best Asian restaurant: Mekong

Best barbecue: Buz & Ned’s Real Barbecue; Q Barbeque

Best brunch: Lemaire at The Jefferson; Millie’s

Best burgers: Burger Bach

Best Chinese restaurant: Peking Restaurant; Peter Chang China Cafe (varying locations); Yen Ching

Best coffee shop: Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Best ice cream/frozen treats: Gelati Celesti (varying locations)

Best Indian restaurant: Anokha; Lehja

Best Japanese restaurant: Kabuto Japanese

Best Mediterranean (Greek, Italian, etc.): Stella’s, Zorba’s

Best Mexican or Latin American fare: Casa Grande; Mexico Restaurant (varying locations)

Best pizza: Bottoms Up Pizza; Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

Best sandwiches: New York Deli

Best seafood or oyster restaurant: The Hard Shell

Best steakhouse: Buckhead’s Restaurant & Chop House; Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Best sushi: Osaka Steak & Sushi

Best takeout: 8 1/2

Best Vietnamese restaurant: Mekong

Restaurants (recommended)

Alewife

Boka Tako Truck

The Berkeley Hotel

Christopher’s Runaway Gourmay

Don’t Look Back

Dot’s Back Inn

Edo’s Squid

En Su Boca

Firebirds (Short Pump)

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

(varying locations)

Garnett’s Cafe

The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

The Jefferson Hotel

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

L’Opossum

Lunch & Supper

Maggiano’s Little Italy (Short Pump)

Melito’s

Mellow Mushroom (varying locations)

The Melting Pot (Tuckahoe)

The Mill on MacArthur

Moore Street Cafe

Mosaic Restaurant

Padow’s Hams & Deli

Perly’s

Portico

Rappahannock

Sticky Rice

Tarrant’s

Vietnam 1

ZZQ

Food Shopping

Places & Spaces

Best grocery store customer service: Wegmans

Best chocolate and/or candy shop: For the Love of Chocolate; Gearharts Fine Chocolates

Best bakery: savory (bread and bagels): Sub Rosa Bakery

Best bakery: sweet (cakes, cupcakes, pastries and desserts): Pearl’s Bake Shoppe; Shyndigz; Westhampton Pastry Shop

Best grocery store: Kroger

Recommended

Ellwood Thompson’s

The Fresh Market (varying locations)

Publix

Stella’s Grocery

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Yellow Umbrella Provisions

Food-Related Services

Best caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events

Libations

Best craft brewery: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Recommended

3 Monkeys Bar & Grill

Capital Ale House

The Jasper

Joe’s Inn

Legend Brewing Co.

The Tobacco Company

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts & Best Cafe

NEIGHBORHOODS

Best in the City

Carytown

Church Hill

Museum District

Rocketts Landing

Scott’s Addition

The Fan

West Broad Village

Best in the Counties

Brandermill

Hallsley

Magnolia Green

Rocketts Landing

Rutland

West Broad Village

Woodlake

Best for 50-Plus

Brandermill

Brandermill Woods Retirement Community

Cedarfield

Church Hill

Hallsley

Lakewood

Museum District

Rocketts Landing

Scott’s Addition

The Fan

West Broad Village

Westminster Canterbury Richmond

Woodlake

Best Apartments & Condos

Rocketts Landing

Scott’s Addition

West Broad Village

Most Family-Friendly

Brandermill

Church Hill

Hallsley

Magnolia Green

Museum District

Rutland

The Fan

Woodlake

PETS

Places & Spaces (pet-friendly or pet-focused)

Belle Isle

Burger Bach (outdoors only)

Byrd Park

Can Can Brasserie (outdoors only)

Church Hill

Deep Run Park

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery (outdoors only)

Museum District

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

Stony Point Fashion Park

The Fan

Woodlake

Best Services

Diamond Dog House

Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

Impawsible Pups

Locke A. Taylor DVM & Associates

Richmond SPCA

Best Shopping

Dogma Grooming + Pet Needs

Fin & Feather Pet Center (Lakeside)

Mongrel

RECREATION

Best Customer Service

The Jefferson Hotel

Places & Spaces

Best place for a first date: Maymont

Best friends’ night out: Quirk Hotel; Scott’s Addition

Best place to take a first-time Richmond visitor: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Best outdoor recreation venue: Belle Isle; James River; James River Park System

Best place to people-watch: Carytown

Best hiking: Pocahontas State Park

Best nightclub: The Tobacco Company

Best day trip destination: Charlottesville; Williamsburg

Best staycation destination: The Jefferson Hotel

Best author/book events: Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books)

Best Activities & Classes

ACAC

American Family Fitness

Greater Richmond School of Music

Hollywood Cemetery (walking tours)

Maymont (walking tours)

Mellow Mushroom (trivia night)

New York Deli (trivia night)

Richmond Flying Squirrels

School of Richmond Ballet

SoulShine Studios

Spirited Art

Sticky Rice (karaoke night)

The Music Tree School of Music

University of Richmond School of Professional & Continuing Studies

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Best in Arts & Culture

1708 Gallery

Art 180

Arts in the Park

Broadway in Richmond

Children’s Museum of Richmond

Gallery5

Hollywood Cemetery (best historical or history-related attraction)

Quirk Gallery

Richmond Ballet

Richmond Symphony

Science Museum of Virginia

SPARC

The Richmond Forum

University of Richmond Jepson Leadership Forum

VCU (incl. campus, jazz and Siegel Center)

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and sculpture garden

Virginia Repertory Theatre

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Best Entertainment & Events

After Hours Concert Series (Doswell; Innsbrook)

Arts in the Park

The Broadberry

Brown’s Island

BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square

The Byrd Theatre

CMX CiněBistro

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Dominion Energy Riverrock

Friday Cheers

Kings Dominion

Lebanese Food Festival

Music at Maymont

The National

Pocahontas Premieres

Richmond Ballet; “The Nutcracker”; Moving Art Series (formerly Studio Series)

Richmond Folk Festival

Richmond Greek Festival

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Richmond Marathon, Half and 8K

Richmond SPCA Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball

Richmond Symphony and Symphony Chorus

SPARC

The Tin Pan

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

VCU Rams basketball

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (incl. Jazz Café, happy hours and events)

Best for Families & Kids

Outdoors

Belle Isle

Byrd Park

Deep Run Park & Recreation Center

The Goddard School (best preschool playground)

James River Park System

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Maymont

Pocahontas State Park

Short Pump Town Center (children’s play area; teen hangout)

Camps & Classes

ACAC

Art 180

Greater Richmond School of Music

The Music Tree School of Music

Richmond SPCA Critter Camp

Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra

School of Richmond Ballet

SPARC

Spirited Art

Tuckaway Child Development Center

VCU Basketball Camp

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Weinstein JCC

YMCA

Family-Friendly Entertainment

The Byrd Theatre

Children’s Museum of Richmond

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Dominion Energy Riverrock

Kings Dominion

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Richmond Folk Festival

Richmond SPCA

Science Museum of Virginia

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Best Parks & Locales

Belle Isle

Byrd Park

Deep Run Park & Recreation Center

Hollywood Cemetery

James River & James River Park System

Maymont

Pocahontas State Park

Rocketts Landing

Scott’s Addition

The Fan

Best Sports & Fitness

Teams, Events & Venues

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Richmond Marathon, Half and 8K

University of Richmond

VCU Rams basketball

VCU Siegel Center

Workouts & Classes

ACAC

American Family Fitness

Gold’s Gym

SoulShine Studios

Weinstein JCC

YMCA

Best Local Travel Options

The Berkeley Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

Quirk Hotel

SERVICES

Best Customer Service

Puritan Cleaners

Virginia Credit Union

Best Auto Services

Allen Tire Trusted Auto Care

Bruce’s Super Body Shop

Car Pool Car Wash

CarMax

Flagstop Car Wash

Lexus of Richmond

McGeorge dealerships / Toyota / Mercedes-Benz

Paradise Garage

Wallace Automotive

West Broad Honda

Best Child Care

ACAC

Primrose School

The Goddard School

Tuckaway Child Development Center

VCU Health System

Weinstein JCC

Westminster Canterbury Richmond

YMCA

Best in Education (all levels)

Primrose School

The Goddard School

Tuckaway Child Development Center

University of Richmond

Virginia Commonwealth University

Weinstein JCC

Best Financial Services (banks and planning)

Atlantic Union Bank (formerly Union Bank & Trust, First Market, Union First Market)

Keiter

Truist

Virginia Credit Union

Wells Fargo

Best Legal Services

Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen

Best Personal Care Services

1213 Hair Studio

American Family Fitness

Atir Natural Nail Care Clinic

Fusion Nail Spa

Glow Med Spa

HAIR the Salon (recognized for adults and kids)

Mango Salon

Puritan Cleaners

Rituals Salon & Spa (recognized for adults and kids)

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

Best Repair Services

Clothing Alterations

Franco’s Fine Clothier

Puritan Cleaners

Watches & Jewelry

Carreras Jewelers

Fink’s Jewelers

Lustre Fine Jewelry & Repairs (formerly Adolf Jewelers)

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

SHOPPING

Best Customer Service

Mongrel

Saks Fifth Avenue

Tweed

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

World of Mirth

Places & Spaces

Best window displays: Bygones Vintage Clothing

Prettiest store interior: Quirk Gallery; Tweed

Most well-designed retail space: Short Pump Town Center; Stony Point Fashion Park

Best museum shop: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gift shop

Best for Clothing & Accessories

Ashby

Bygones Vintage Clothing

Clementine

Franco’s Fine Clothier

Halcyon Vintage Clothing

Levys

Lex’s of Carytown

Penelope

Peter-Blair

Saks Fifth Avenue

Saxon Shoes

Tweed

Best for Families & Kids

Clover

Once Upon a Child

Saxon Shoes

Short Pump Town Center

Stony Point Fashion Park

World of Mirth

Best Gifts

Green Top Sporting Goods (gifts for men)

Mongrel

Penelope

Peter-Blair

Quirk Gallery

Richmond Flying Squirrels

(best RVA souvenirs)

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Tweed

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods/Market Hall (best RVA souvenirs)

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Vogue Flowers

World of Mirth

Best Jewelry

Arts in the Park

Bygones Vintage Clothing

Carrera’s Jewelers

Cocoanut Jewelry

Fink’s Jewelers (also recognized for watches)

Lex’s of Carytown

Lustre Fine Jewelry & Repairs (formerly Adolf Jewelers)

Penelope

Quirk Gallery

Schwarzschild Jewelers (also recognized for watches)

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Shopping (recommended)

Shopping centers, areas and events

Arts in the Park

Carytown

Regency Mall

Short Pump Town Center

Stony Point Fashion Park

Stores, galleries and other spots

1708 Gallery

Agee’s Bicycles

Ashby

Bygones Vintage Clothing

Carytown Bicycle Co.

Coleman Brothers Flowers Inc.

Crossroads Art Center

Fountain Bookstore

Gallery5

Green Top Sporting Goods

The Great Big Greenhouse & Meadows Farms Nurseries

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Legend Brewing Co.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden gift shop

Mongrel

Quirk Gallery

Saks Fifth Avenue

Science Museum of Virginia gift shop

Shelf Life Books (formerly Chop Suey Books)

Strange’s

Tweed

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts gift shop

Vogue Flowers

World of Mirth