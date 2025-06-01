A-List Super Stars 2025

Presenting a new compilation of the Richmond region’s top-tier wedding professionals

by

Congratulations to Richmond Bride’s 2025 A-List Super Stars! These wedding professionals have been voted to Richmond Bride’s annual A-List directory of outstanding wedding service providers most often* over the survey’s 13 years. They are lauded for excellence by their peers and newlyweds and trusted to ensure every couple’s wedding day is special, unique and carefree. These A-List Super Stars are among the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses have been voted to The A-List in a specific category at least six of the past 13 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.

BEST ALL AROUND**

**Best All Around businesses have had the most A-List wins in the widest number of categories over 13 years. 

Services 

Avenue 42 Salon 

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 

J&D Photography 

Kenzi Flinchum Photography 

Kim Stockwell Photography 

Marylee Marmer Events 

Party Perfect 

Rent-E-Quip 

Tiffanys Bridal 

Tweed 

Urban Set Bride 

Venues 

Bartizan 

Dover Hall 

Jolene Family Winery 

Linden Row Inn 

Lunch. Supper! 

Mankin Mansion 

Quirk Hotel 

The Boathouse (all locations) 

The Brickhouse RVA 

The Estate at Independence 

The Estate at River Run 

The Foundry Golf Club 

The Jefferson Hotel 

The John Marshall Ballrooms 

The Mill at Fine Creek 

The Renaissance 

Upper Shirley Vineyards 

DECOR AND DETAILS 

Event Designer/Planner  

CCS Events 

Glint Events (formerly Lovebirds Events) 

Day-of Wedding Coordinator  

CCS Events 

Floral Design

Photosynthesis Floral Design 

Vogue Flowers 

Furniture Rentals  

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 

Paisley & Jade 

Party Perfect 

Rent-E-Quip 

Linen Rentals  

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 

Party Perfect 

Rent-E-Quip 

Tent Rentals  

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia 

Party Perfect 

Rent-E-Quip 

Stationery/Invitation Shop  

Merrymaker Fine Paper 

Local Invitation Designer  

English Tea Paperie 

Merrymaker Fine Paper 

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering  

Pencraft + Post 

Limousine Company  

James Limousine 

Richmond Limousine 

Alternative Transportation Service 

Academy Transportation (formerly James River Transportation) 

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Bridal Gown Salon  

Tiffanys Bridal 

Urban Set Bride 

Bridal Headpieces  

Tiffanys Bridal 

Urban Set Bride  

Bridal Footwear  

Saxon Shoes 

Lingerie Shop  

Blythe Exquisite Linens and Lingerie 

Kiss and Make-Up 

Bridesmaid Dresses  

David’s Bridal 

Tiffanys Bridal 

Flower Girl Dresses  

Tiffanys Bridal 

Mother of the Bride Apparel 

Tiffanys Bridal 

Groom/Groomsman Apparel  

Jos. A. Bank 

Men’s Wearhouse 

The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal 

Groom/Groomsman Accessories  

Men’s Wearhouse 

Local Shop for Wedding Guest Attire  

Lex’s of Carytown 

Alterations  

AG Alterations 

Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design 

SEAMS Alterations 

Tiffanys Bridal 

Engagement and Wedding Rings 

Diamonds Direct 

Fink’s Jewelers 

Jared the Galleria of Jewelry 

Lustre by Adolf 

Schwarzschild Jewelers 

Custom-Designed Rings  

Diamonds Direct 

Vera’s Fine Jewelers 

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings  

Lustre by Adolf 

On-Location Hair and Makeup Services  

Avenue 42 Salon 

Lou Stevens Glam Squad 

The Beauty Soiree (Nicole Laughlin) 

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup 

Avenue 42 Salon 

Elle Style Studio 

Manicures  

ATiR Natural Nail Care 

Escape Nails & Spa 

Fusion Nail Spa 

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Caterer  

A Sharper Palate 

Groovin’ Gourmets 

Mosaic Catering + Events 

Food Truck for the Reception  

Boka Tako 

Gelati Celesti 

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding  

Belle Isle Moonshine 

Cirrus Vodka 

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding  

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding  

Barboursville Vineyard 

Wedding Cakes  

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe 

Sweet Fix 

Groom’s Cake  

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe 

Sweet Fix 

Wedding Cake Alternative  

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe 

Sugar Shack Donuts 

Sweet Fix 

GIFTS

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

Mongrel 

Tweed 

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts 

Mongrel 

Peter-Blair 

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts  

Tweed 

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store  

Fraîche 

LOCATIONS 

Local Site to Pop the Question

Libby Hill Park 

Maymont 

Place for Engagement Pictures  

Libby Hill Park 

Maymont 

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower  

Quirk Hotel 

The Boathouse (all locations) 

The Jefferson Hotel 

Bridal Luncheon Location  

The Boathouse (all locations) 

The Jefferson Hotel 

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party  

Godfrey’s 

Quirk Hotel 

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception  

Quirk Hotel 

The Boathouse (all locations) 

The Jefferson Hotel 

Rehearsal Dinner Location

The Boathouse (all locations) 

Farewell Brunch Location  

The Jefferson Hotel 

Newlywed/Bridal Suite  

Linden Row Inn 

Mankin Mansion 

Quirk Hotel 

The Jefferson Hotel 

All-Inclusive Venue  

Dover Hall 

Mankin Mansion 

The Jefferson Hotel 

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue  

Amber Grove Inn 

Fairview Farm Events 

The Barns of Kanak 

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding  

The Clifton Inn 

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site  

Linden Row Inn 

Mankin Mansion 

Hotel Venue  

Linden Row Inn 

Quirk Hotel 

The Jefferson Hotel 

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site  

Mankin Mansion 

Most Romantic Ceremony Site  

Mankin Mansion 

The Mill at Fine Creek 

Outdoor Wedding Site  

Mankin Mansion 

Maymont 

The Mill at Fine Creek 

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding  

Mankin Mansion 

The Jefferson Hotel 

The John Marshall Ballrooms 

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding  

Linden Row Inn 

Mankin Mansion 

Under-the-Radar Reception Site  

Mankin Mansion 

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location  

Mankin Mansion 

The Foundry at Historic Tredegar 

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality  

Mankin Mansion 

PHOTOS, VIDEOS, MUSIC AND LIGHTING

Audiovisual Provider  

Rent-E-Quip 

The Lighting & Sound Co. 

Event Lighting  

Lighting Professors 

Rent-E-Quip 

The Lighting & Sound Co. 

Photo Booth Company  

Richmond Photobooth 

Top Band  

Bachelor Boys Band 

Three Sheets to the Wind 

Videographer  

Mod Motion 

Wedding Day Photography  

Don Mears Photography 

Mike Topham Photography 

PRE- AND POST-WEDDING 

Pre-Wedding Fitness Training  

American Family Fitness 

Gold’s Gym 

Wedding Dance Instructor  

Fred Astaire Dance Studios 

Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio 

Honeymoon Travel Experts  

Journeys Inc. 

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia  

Charlottesville 

The Omni Homestead Resort 

Virginia Beach 

Gown Preservation  

Puritan Cleaners 

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region  

Church Hill 

The Fan