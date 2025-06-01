A-List Super Stars 2025

Congratulations to Richmond Bride’s 2025 A-List Super Stars! These wedding professionals have been voted to Richmond Bride’s annual A-List directory of outstanding wedding service providers most often* over the survey’s 13 years. They are lauded for excellence by their peers and newlyweds and trusted to ensure every couple’s wedding day is special, unique and carefree. These A-List Super Stars are among the best of the best!

*Super Star businesses have been voted to The A-List in a specific category at least six of the past 13 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.

BEST ALL AROUND**

**Best All Around businesses have had the most A-List wins in the widest number of categories over 13 years.

Services

Avenue 42 Salon

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

J&D Photography

Kenzi Flinchum Photography

Kim Stockwell Photography

Marylee Marmer Events

Party Perfect

Rent-E-Quip

Tiffanys Bridal

Tweed

Urban Set Bride

Venues

Bartizan

Dover Hall

Jolene Family Winery

Linden Row Inn

Lunch. Supper!

Mankin Mansion

Quirk Hotel

The Boathouse (all locations)

The Brickhouse RVA

The Estate at Independence

The Estate at River Run

The Foundry Golf Club

The Jefferson Hotel

The John Marshall Ballrooms

The Mill at Fine Creek

The Renaissance

Upper Shirley Vineyards

DECOR AND DETAILS

Event Designer/Planner

CCS Events

Glint Events (formerly Lovebirds Events)

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

CCS Events

Floral Design

Photosynthesis Floral Design

Vogue Flowers

Furniture Rentals

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Paisley & Jade

Party Perfect

Rent-E-Quip

Linen Rentals

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Party Perfect

Rent-E-Quip

Tent Rentals

Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Party Perfect

Rent-E-Quip

Stationery/Invitation Shop

Merrymaker Fine Paper

Local Invitation Designer

English Tea Paperie

Merrymaker Fine Paper

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering

Pencraft + Post

Limousine Company

James Limousine

Richmond Limousine

Alternative Transportation Service

Academy Transportation (formerly James River Transportation)

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Bridal Gown Salon

Tiffanys Bridal

Urban Set Bride

Bridal Headpieces

Tiffanys Bridal

Urban Set Bride

Bridal Footwear

Saxon Shoes

Lingerie Shop

Blythe Exquisite Linens and Lingerie

Kiss and Make-Up

Bridesmaid Dresses

David’s Bridal

Tiffanys Bridal

Flower Girl Dresses

Tiffanys Bridal

Mother of the Bride Apparel

Tiffanys Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Apparel

Jos. A. Bank

Men’s Wearhouse

The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Accessories

Men’s Wearhouse

Local Shop for Wedding Guest Attire

Lex’s of Carytown

Alterations

AG Alterations

Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design

SEAMS Alterations

Tiffanys Bridal

Engagement and Wedding Rings

Diamonds Direct

Fink’s Jewelers

Jared the Galleria of Jewelry

Lustre by Adolf

Schwarzschild Jewelers

Custom-Designed Rings

Diamonds Direct

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings

Lustre by Adolf

On-Location Hair and Makeup Services

Avenue 42 Salon

Lou Stevens Glam Squad

The Beauty Soiree (Nicole Laughlin)

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup

Avenue 42 Salon

Elle Style Studio

Manicures

ATiR Natural Nail Care

Escape Nails & Spa

Fusion Nail Spa

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Caterer

A Sharper Palate

Groovin’ Gourmets

Mosaic Catering + Events

Food Truck for the Reception

Boka Tako

Gelati Celesti

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding

Belle Isle Moonshine

Cirrus Vodka

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding

Barboursville Vineyard

Wedding Cakes

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Sweet Fix

Groom’s Cake

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Sweet Fix

Wedding Cake Alternative

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Sugar Shack Donuts

Sweet Fix

GIFTS

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

Mongrel

Tweed

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts

Mongrel

Peter-Blair

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

Tweed

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store

Fraîche

LOCATIONS

Local Site to Pop the Question

Libby Hill Park

Maymont

Place for Engagement Pictures

Libby Hill Park

Maymont

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

Quirk Hotel

The Boathouse (all locations)

The Jefferson Hotel

Bridal Luncheon Location

The Boathouse (all locations)

The Jefferson Hotel

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

Godfrey’s

Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception

Quirk Hotel

The Boathouse (all locations)

The Jefferson Hotel

Rehearsal Dinner Location

The Boathouse (all locations)

Farewell Brunch Location

The Jefferson Hotel

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

Linden Row Inn

Mankin Mansion

Quirk Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

All-Inclusive Venue

Dover Hall

Mankin Mansion

The Jefferson Hotel

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue

Amber Grove Inn

Fairview Farm Events

The Barns of Kanak

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding

The Clifton Inn

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

Linden Row Inn

Mankin Mansion

Hotel Venue

Linden Row Inn

Quirk Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site

Mankin Mansion

Most Romantic Ceremony Site

Mankin Mansion

The Mill at Fine Creek

Outdoor Wedding Site

Mankin Mansion

Maymont

The Mill at Fine Creek

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding

Mankin Mansion

The Jefferson Hotel

The John Marshall Ballrooms

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

Linden Row Inn

Mankin Mansion

Under-the-Radar Reception Site

Mankin Mansion

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location

Mankin Mansion

The Foundry at Historic Tredegar

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality

Mankin Mansion

PHOTOS, VIDEOS, MUSIC AND LIGHTING

Audiovisual Provider

Rent-E-Quip

The Lighting & Sound Co.

Event Lighting

Lighting Professors

Rent-E-Quip

The Lighting & Sound Co.

Photo Booth Company

Richmond Photobooth

Top Band

Bachelor Boys Band

Three Sheets to the Wind

Videographer

Mod Motion

Wedding Day Photography

Don Mears Photography

Mike Topham Photography

PRE- AND POST-WEDDING

Pre-Wedding Fitness Training

American Family Fitness

Gold’s Gym

Wedding Dance Instructor

Fred Astaire Dance Studios

Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio

Honeymoon Travel Experts

Journeys Inc.

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia

Charlottesville

The Omni Homestead Resort

Virginia Beach

Gown Preservation

Puritan Cleaners

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region

Church Hill

The Fan