A-List Super Stars 2025

Congratulations to Richmond Bride’s 2025 A-List Super Stars! These wedding professionals have been voted to Richmond Bride’s annual A-List directory of outstanding wedding service providers most often* over the survey’s 13 years. They are lauded for excellence by their peers and newlyweds and trusted to ensure every couple’s wedding day is special, unique and carefree. These A-List Super Stars are among the best of the best!
*Super Star businesses have been voted to The A-List in a specific category at least six of the past 13 years. Businesses are listed in alphabetical order. Only categories with winning businesses are represented. Categories have been standardized to account for differences in wording over the length of the survey.
BEST ALL AROUND**
**Best All Around businesses have had the most A-List wins in the widest number of categories over 13 years.
Services
Avenue 42 Salon
Classic Party Rentals of Virginia
J&D Photography
Kenzi Flinchum Photography
Kim Stockwell Photography
Marylee Marmer Events
Party Perfect
Rent-E-Quip
Tiffanys Bridal
Tweed
Urban Set Bride
Venues
Bartizan
Dover Hall
Jolene Family Winery
Linden Row Inn
Lunch. Supper!
Mankin Mansion
Quirk Hotel
The Boathouse (all locations)
The Brickhouse RVA
The Estate at Independence
The Estate at River Run
The Foundry Golf Club
The Jefferson Hotel
The John Marshall Ballrooms
The Mill at Fine Creek
The Renaissance
Upper Shirley Vineyards
DECOR AND DETAILS
Event Designer/Planner
CCS Events
Glint Events (formerly Lovebirds Events)
Day-of Wedding Coordinator
CCS Events
Floral Design
Photosynthesis Floral Design
Vogue Flowers
Furniture Rentals
Classic Party Rentals of Virginia
Paisley & Jade
Party Perfect
Rent-E-Quip
Linen Rentals
Classic Party Rentals of Virginia
Party Perfect
Rent-E-Quip
Tent Rentals
Classic Party Rentals of Virginia
Party Perfect
Rent-E-Quip
Stationery/Invitation Shop
Merrymaker Fine Paper
Local Invitation Designer
English Tea Paperie
Merrymaker Fine Paper
Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering
Pencraft + Post
Limousine Company
James Limousine
Richmond Limousine
Alternative Transportation Service
Academy Transportation (formerly James River Transportation)
FASHION AND BEAUTY
Bridal Gown Salon
Tiffanys Bridal
Urban Set Bride
Bridal Headpieces
Tiffanys Bridal
Urban Set Bride
Bridal Footwear
Saxon Shoes
Lingerie Shop
Blythe Exquisite Linens and Lingerie
Kiss and Make-Up
Bridesmaid Dresses
David’s Bridal
Tiffanys Bridal
Flower Girl Dresses
Tiffanys Bridal
Mother of the Bride Apparel
Tiffanys Bridal
Groom/Groomsman Apparel
Jos. A. Bank
Men’s Wearhouse
The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal
Groom/Groomsman Accessories
Men’s Wearhouse
Local Shop for Wedding Guest Attire
Lex’s of Carytown
Alterations
AG Alterations
Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design
SEAMS Alterations
Tiffanys Bridal
Engagement and Wedding Rings
Diamonds Direct
Fink’s Jewelers
Jared the Galleria of Jewelry
Lustre by Adolf
Schwarzschild Jewelers
Custom-Designed Rings
Diamonds Direct
Vera’s Fine Jewelers
Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings
Lustre by Adolf
On-Location Hair and Makeup Services
Avenue 42 Salon
Lou Stevens Glam Squad
The Beauty Soiree (Nicole Laughlin)
Salon-Based Hair and Makeup
Avenue 42 Salon
Elle Style Studio
Manicures
ATiR Natural Nail Care
Escape Nails & Spa
Fusion Nail Spa
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
Caterer
A Sharper Palate
Groovin’ Gourmets
Mosaic Catering + Events
Food Truck for the Reception
Boka Tako
Gelati Celesti
Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding
Belle Isle Moonshine
Cirrus Vodka
Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding
Barboursville Vineyard
Wedding Cakes
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Sweet Fix
Groom’s Cake
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Sweet Fix
Wedding Cake Alternative
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Sugar Shack Donuts
Sweet Fix
GIFTS
Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts
Mongrel
Tweed
Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts
Mongrel
Peter-Blair
Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts
Tweed
Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store
Fraîche
LOCATIONS
Local Site to Pop the Question
Libby Hill Park
Maymont
Place for Engagement Pictures
Libby Hill Park
Maymont
Place to Hold a Bridal Shower
Quirk Hotel
The Boathouse (all locations)
The Jefferson Hotel
Bridal Luncheon Location
The Boathouse (all locations)
The Jefferson Hotel
Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party
Godfrey’s
Quirk Hotel
Place to Hold a Welcome Reception
Quirk Hotel
The Boathouse (all locations)
The Jefferson Hotel
Rehearsal Dinner Location
The Boathouse (all locations)
Farewell Brunch Location
The Jefferson Hotel
Newlywed/Bridal Suite
Linden Row Inn
Mankin Mansion
Quirk Hotel
The Jefferson Hotel
All-Inclusive Venue
Dover Hall
Mankin Mansion
The Jefferson Hotel
Barn/Farm Wedding Venue
Amber Grove Inn
Fairview Farm Events
The Barns of Kanak
Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding
The Clifton Inn
Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site
Linden Row Inn
Mankin Mansion
Hotel Venue
Linden Row Inn
Quirk Hotel
The Jefferson Hotel
Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site
Mankin Mansion
Most Romantic Ceremony Site
Mankin Mansion
The Mill at Fine Creek
Outdoor Wedding Site
Mankin Mansion
Maymont
The Mill at Fine Creek
Reception Venue for a Large Wedding
Mankin Mansion
The Jefferson Hotel
The John Marshall Ballrooms
Reception Venue for a Small Wedding
Linden Row Inn
Mankin Mansion
Under-the-Radar Reception Site
Mankin Mansion
Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location
Mankin Mansion
The Foundry at Historic Tredegar
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Wedding Venue with Unique Personality
Mankin Mansion
PHOTOS, VIDEOS, MUSIC AND LIGHTING
Audiovisual Provider
Rent-E-Quip
The Lighting & Sound Co.
Event Lighting
Lighting Professors
Rent-E-Quip
The Lighting & Sound Co.
Photo Booth Company
Richmond Photobooth
Top Band
Bachelor Boys Band
Three Sheets to the Wind
Videographer
Mod Motion
Wedding Day Photography
Don Mears Photography
Mike Topham Photography
PRE- AND POST-WEDDING
Pre-Wedding Fitness Training
American Family Fitness
Gold’s Gym
Wedding Dance Instructor
Fred Astaire Dance Studios
Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio
Honeymoon Travel Experts
Journeys Inc.
Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia
Charlottesville
The Omni Homestead Resort
Virginia Beach
Gown Preservation
Puritan Cleaners
First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region
Church Hill
The Fan