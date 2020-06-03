× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

Four years ago, Mary Ashby, president-elect of the Network of Enterprising Women, was invited to a scholarship luncheon put on by the organization, during which graduating high school women were awarded $1,000 scholarships. After attending, she was hooked. “I just really liked this group of ladies who are networking with a purpose,” Ashby says. “College is such an expensive proposition, and being able to really help these young ladies to have that opportunity and come out of it with much less of a debt load is exciting.” Now, years later, Ashby is the vice-president of the volunteer-driven nonprofit, and she’s set to become president in August.

In addition to being a great group of women banding together to network, the organization’s central mission is inspiring young women and presenting them with opportunities for growth. They also offer professional development programs for both women and men in order to empower the community. Throughout the year, the group raises funds through events such as a fashion show supported by Wear RVA, and then they hold the scholarship luncheon in July to award the funds that are generated. While Ashby is hopeful, she recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic may require the luncheon to be rescheduled this year.

Despite the health crisis, Ashby remains optimistic about her organization’s future. “We’re looking at ways to refocus, pivot, all the words that people are using now, in order to continue to do the things that we’ve always done,” she says, including exploring partnerships with other local organizations focused on high school women and figuring out ways to do fundraising events, “so that we can continue to fund these scholarships.”

